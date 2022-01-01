Takayubaru Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6870 yards
|Front
|72
|6015 yards
Scorecard for Takayubaru Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|375
|155
|350
|555
|208
|385
|415
|420
|507
|3370
|527
|430
|204
|415
|400
|418
|442
|190
|474
|3500
|6870
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|297
|126
|320
|490
|156
|345
|380
|370
|483
|2967
|467
|389
|136
|384
|365
|347
|380
|147
|433
|3048
|6015
|Handicap
|11
|17
|9
|1
|13
|7
|5
|3
|15
|16
|6
|10
|14
|8
|2
|4
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, AMEX, UC, Nicos, NC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
