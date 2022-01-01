Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Takayubaru Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6870 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6870 yards
Front 72 6015 yards
Scorecard for Takayubaru Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 375 155 350 555 208 385 415 420 507 3370 527 430 204 415 400 418 442 190 474 3500 6870
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 297 126 320 490 156 345 380 370 483 2967 467 389 136 384 365 347 380 147 433 3048 6015
Handicap 11 17 9 1 13 7 5 3 15 16 6 10 14 8 2 4 12 18
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Mastercard, Diners Club, AMEX, UC, Nicos, NC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

