Higashijoyo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6282 yards
Slope 136
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6282 yards
|71.9
|136
|Back (W)
|72
|6282 yards
|78.0
|140
|Regular
|72
|6065 yards
|70.9
|134
|Regular (W)
|72
|6065 yards
|76.9
|137
|Front
|72
|5697 yards
|69.3
|130
|Front (W)
|72
|5697 yards
|74.5
|135
|Ladies
|72
|5029 yards
|66.9
|122
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5029 yards
|70.8
|127
|Platinum
|72
|4200 yards
|63.2
|112
|Platinum (W)
|72
|4200 yards
|66.2
|117
Scorecard for Higashijoyo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.9/136 W: 78.0/140
|455
|308
|126
|336
|413
|515
|205
|355
|411
|3124
|355
|341
|178
|460
|361
|151
|390
|401
|521
|3158
|6282
|Blue M: 70.9/134 W: 76.9/137
|448
|303
|117
|322
|401
|501
|196
|339
|399
|3026
|340
|319
|164
|450
|350
|141
|381
|385
|509
|3039
|6065
|White M: 69.3/130 W: 74.5/135
|418
|278
|105
|306
|374
|463
|152
|317
|378
|2791
|322
|303
|138
|430
|341
|131
|370
|368
|503
|2906
|5697
|Red M: 66.9/122 W: 70.8/127
|397
|245
|100
|296
|325
|405
|126
|260
|315
|2469
|280
|255
|123
|430
|285
|127
|330
|320
|410
|2560
|5029
|Handicap
|15
|13
|17
|11
|9
|1
|5
|3
|7
|4
|8
|16
|14
|10
|18
|2
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, MASTER, UFJ, Diners, Nicos, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout