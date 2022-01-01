Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Higashijoyo Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6282 yards
Slope 136
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6282 yards 71.9 136
Back (W) 72 6282 yards 78.0 140
Regular 72 6065 yards 70.9 134
Regular (W) 72 6065 yards 76.9 137
Front 72 5697 yards 69.3 130
Front (W) 72 5697 yards 74.5 135
Ladies 72 5029 yards 66.9 122
Ladies (W) 72 5029 yards 70.8 127
Platinum 72 4200 yards 63.2 112
Platinum (W) 72 4200 yards 66.2 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashijoyo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 71.9/136 W: 78.0/140 455 308 126 336 413 515 205 355 411 3124 355 341 178 460 361 151 390 401 521 3158 6282
Blue M: 70.9/134 W: 76.9/137 448 303 117 322 401 501 196 339 399 3026 340 319 164 450 350 141 381 385 509 3039 6065
White M: 69.3/130 W: 74.5/135 418 278 105 306 374 463 152 317 378 2791 322 303 138 430 341 131 370 368 503 2906 5697
Red M: 66.9/122 W: 70.8/127 397 245 100 296 325 405 126 260 315 2469 280 255 123 430 285 127 330 320 410 2560 5029
Handicap 15 13 17 11 9 1 5 3 7 4 8 16 14 10 18 2 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, MASTER, UFJ, Diners, Nicos, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

