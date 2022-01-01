Joyo Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7014 yards
|75.1
|Champ (W)
|72
|7014 yards
|81.4
|Back
|72
|6808 yards
|74.0
|Back (W)
|72
|6808 yards
|80.2
|Regular (W)
|72
|6525 yards
|78.7
|Regular
|72
|6525 yards
|72.5
|Front1
|72
|6206 yards
|70.9
|Front1 (W)
|72
|6206 yards
|76.9
|Front2
|72
|5634 yards
|68.4
|Front2 (W)
|72
|5634 yards
|73.7
|Front3 (W)
|72
|5348 yards
|72.0
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 75.1/130 W: 81.4/133
|464
|197
|484
|404
|356
|365
|577
|382
|217
|3446
|575
|428
|440
|180
|586
|425
|181
|402
|351
|3568
|7014
|Back M: 74.0/123 W: 80.2/130
|464
|197
|484
|360
|356
|365
|577
|353
|192
|3348
|575
|385
|394
|167
|586
|425
|181
|396
|351
|3460
|6808
|Regular M: 72.5/122 W: 78.7/127
|443
|181
|465
|344
|339
|345
|564
|336
|182
|3199
|553
|374
|390
|157
|566
|414
|177
|366
|329
|3326
|6525
|Front 1 M: 70.9/121 W: 76.9/123
|413
|167
|457
|334
|329
|343
|554
|302
|167
|3066
|528
|357
|355
|138
|543
|396
|168
|340
|315
|3140
|6206
|Front 2 M: 68.4/117 W: 73.7/121
|378
|151
|436
|322
|316
|325
|502
|288
|147
|2865
|440
|337
|301
|129
|498
|350
|102
|314
|298
|2769
|5634
|Front 3 M: 66.1/111 W: 72.0/119
|328
|151
|436
|322
|296
|325
|502
|288
|87
|2735
|440
|263
|269
|129
|448
|350
|102
|314
|298
|2613
|5348
|Handicap
|7
|15
|3
|11
|1
|13
|5
|9
|17
|8
|12
|4
|18
|2
|16
|6
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
