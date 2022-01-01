Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Joyo Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 75.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7014 yards 75.1
Champ (W) 72 7014 yards 81.4
Back 72 6808 yards 74.0
Back (W) 72 6808 yards 80.2
Regular (W) 72 6525 yards 78.7
Regular 72 6525 yards 72.5
Front1 72 6206 yards 70.9
Front1 (W) 72 6206 yards 76.9
Front2 72 5634 yards 68.4
Front2 (W) 72 5634 yards 73.7
Front3 (W) 72 5348 yards 72.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 75.1/130 W: 81.4/133 464 197 484 404 356 365 577 382 217 3446 575 428 440 180 586 425 181 402 351 3568 7014
Back M: 74.0/123 W: 80.2/130 464 197 484 360 356 365 577 353 192 3348 575 385 394 167 586 425 181 396 351 3460 6808
Regular M: 72.5/122 W: 78.7/127 443 181 465 344 339 345 564 336 182 3199 553 374 390 157 566 414 177 366 329 3326 6525
Front 1 M: 70.9/121 W: 76.9/123 413 167 457 334 329 343 554 302 167 3066 528 357 355 138 543 396 168 340 315 3140 6206
Front 2 M: 68.4/117 W: 73.7/121 378 151 436 322 316 325 502 288 147 2865 440 337 301 129 498 350 102 314 298 2769 5634
Front 3 M: 66.1/111 W: 72.0/119 328 151 436 322 296 325 502 288 87 2735 440 263 269 129 448 350 102 314 298 2613 5348
Handicap 7 15 3 11 1 13 5 9 17 8 12 4 18 2 16 6 14 10
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Higashijoyo GC
Higashijoyo Golf Club
Joyo, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Joyo CC - West: #5
Joyo Country Club - West Course
Joyo, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Uji/Sotsuka Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Oishi/Uji Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Sotsuka/Oishi Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - West: #4
Otsu Country Club - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Nango Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Ishiyama Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Ishiyama/Nango Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata CC
Hirakata Country Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata Kokusai GC: #3
Hirakata Kokusai Golf Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyowa GC
Kyowa Golf Club
Wazuka, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me