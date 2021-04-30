Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6485 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6192 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5143 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|380
|492
|394
|290
|168
|306
|495
|395
|180
|3100
|415
|151
|358
|397
|364
|154
|522
|466
|558
|3385
|6485
|White M: 70.0/119
|374
|487
|342
|288
|165
|287
|490
|386
|176
|2995
|399
|140
|325
|385
|342
|143
|510
|426
|527
|3197
|6192
|Green M: 69.2/117
|365
|478
|318
|281
|160
|282
|481
|380
|171
|2916
|386
|120
|315
|376
|333
|135
|496
|400
|498
|3059
|5975
|Red W: 67.1/113
|316
|396
|315
|273
|152
|276
|422
|330
|131
|2611
|303
|115
|271
|285
|331
|120
|392
|337
|378
|2532
|5143
|Handicap
|1
|9
|5
|11
|15
|17
|7
|3
|13
|6
|18
|14
|4
|12
|16
|8
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Tifton Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, Saison, UC, DC, NICOS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout