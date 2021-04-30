Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Cherry Amakusa Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6485 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6192 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5143 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 380 492 394 290 168 306 495 395 180 3100 415 151 358 397 364 154 522 466 558 3385 6485
White M: 70.0/119 374 487 342 288 165 287 490 386 176 2995 399 140 325 385 342 143 510 426 527 3197 6192
Green M: 69.2/117 365 478 318 281 160 282 481 380 171 2916 386 120 315 376 333 135 496 400 498 3059 5975
Red W: 67.1/113 316 396 315 273 152 276 422 330 131 2611 303 115 271 285 331 120 392 337 378 2532 5143
Handicap 1 9 5 11 15 17 7 3 13 6 18 14 4 12 16 8 2 10
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Tifton Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, Saison, UC, DC, NICOS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

