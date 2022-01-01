Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for Lake - Valley
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 406 434 206 600 305 230 530 393 433 3537 414 389 168 591 228 431 411 362 565 3559 7096
Blue M: 73.1/123 366 408 170 558 268 200 477 364 398 3209 353 363 129 559 192 405 365 316 536 3218 6427
White M: 69.2/117 315 360 132 513 234 175 446 340 363 2878 322 336 91 472 147 340 317 276 458 2759 5637
Red W: 67.1/113 279 328 102 474 213 150 405 318 335 2604 290 266 77 445 128 316 291 246 412 2471 5075
Handicap 7 3 15 1 13 17 9 11 5 8 14 10 12 2 18 4 16 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

