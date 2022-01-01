Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Lake/Valley Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Lake - Valley
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|406
|434
|206
|600
|305
|230
|530
|393
|433
|3537
|414
|389
|168
|591
|228
|431
|411
|362
|565
|3559
|7096
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|366
|408
|170
|558
|268
|200
|477
|364
|398
|3209
|353
|363
|129
|559
|192
|405
|365
|316
|536
|3218
|6427
|White M: 69.2/117
|315
|360
|132
|513
|234
|175
|446
|340
|363
|2878
|322
|336
|91
|472
|147
|340
|317
|276
|458
|2759
|5637
|Red W: 67.1/113
|279
|328
|102
|474
|213
|150
|405
|318
|335
|2604
|290
|266
|77
|445
|128
|316
|291
|246
|412
|2471
|5075
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|1
|13
|17
|9
|11
|5
|8
|14
|10
|12
|2
|18
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout