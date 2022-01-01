Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Lotus Hill Golf Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6436 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6436 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 5987 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lotus Hill Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 129 358 513 200 414 371 518 372 3257 395 176 417 509 187 328 523 127 517 3179 6436
White W: 67.1/113 360 107 332 480 184 390 344 492 343 3032 351 145 393 485 165 305 504 110 497 2955 5987
Handicap 13 17 5 9 15 1 11 7 3 4 16 2 12 18 8 10 14 6
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

