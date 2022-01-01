Lotus Hill Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6436 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6436 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|5987 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Lotus Hill Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|129
|358
|513
|200
|414
|371
|518
|372
|3257
|395
|176
|417
|509
|187
|328
|523
|127
|517
|3179
|6436
|White W: 67.1/113
|360
|107
|332
|480
|184
|390
|344
|492
|343
|3032
|351
|145
|393
|485
|165
|305
|504
|110
|497
|2955
|5987
|Handicap
|13
|17
|5
|9
|15
|1
|11
|7
|3
|4
|16
|2
|12
|18
|8
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
