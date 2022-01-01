Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for Valley - Lychee
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 452 425 183 646 249 471 449 395 617 3887 586 434 460 254 625 169 497 395 487 3907 7794
Blue M: 73.1/123 386 396 141 611 209 442 399 345 586 3515 546 394 407 199 587 146 464 357 453 3553 7068
White M: 70.7/121 352 334 99 516 160 371 346 301 500 2979 475 372 365 144 540 120 388 336 403 3143 6122
Red W: 67.1/113 317 290 84 486 139 345 318 269 450 2698 428 331 307 118 486 94 356 311 319 2750 5448
Handicap 11 9 15 1 17 5 7 13 3 8 4 16 2 14 18 10 12 6
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

