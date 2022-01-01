Harbour Plaza Golf Club - Valley/Lychee Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Valley - Lychee
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|452
|425
|183
|646
|249
|471
|449
|395
|617
|3887
|586
|434
|460
|254
|625
|169
|497
|395
|487
|3907
|7794
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|396
|141
|611
|209
|442
|399
|345
|586
|3515
|546
|394
|407
|199
|587
|146
|464
|357
|453
|3553
|7068
|White M: 70.7/121
|352
|334
|99
|516
|160
|371
|346
|301
|500
|2979
|475
|372
|365
|144
|540
|120
|388
|336
|403
|3143
|6122
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|290
|84
|486
|139
|345
|318
|269
|450
|2698
|428
|331
|307
|118
|486
|94
|356
|311
|319
|2750
|5448
|Handicap
|11
|9
|15
|1
|17
|5
|7
|13
|3
|8
|4
|16
|2
|14
|18
|10
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens TifEagle Hybrid Bermuda Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1999)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Harbour Plaza Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Bermuda 419 Grass
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
