Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Guangzhou Luhu Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Guangzhou Luhu Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.3/122 W: 74.0/125 518 341 253 398 188 359 350 214 497 3118 388 359 143 540 335 333 163 454 435 3150 6268
White M: 68.0/118 W: 70.0/118 498 331 236 371 168 350 312 185 478 2929 319 339 119 518 315 312 153 425 413 2913 5842
Handicap 1 13 17 3 15 9 7 11 5 6 10 18 2 14 12 16 8 4
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Foshan GC: #18
Foshan Golf Club
Foshan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Dye: #1
Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Haworth: #1 & clubhouse
Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me