Guangzhou Luhu Golf & Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.3/122 W: 74.0/125
|518
|341
|253
|398
|188
|359
|350
|214
|497
|3118
|388
|359
|143
|540
|335
|333
|163
|454
|435
|3150
|6268
|White M: 68.0/118 W: 70.0/118
|498
|331
|236
|371
|168
|350
|312
|185
|478
|2929
|319
|339
|119
|518
|315
|312
|153
|425
|413
|2913
|5842
|Handicap
|1
|13
|17
|3
|15
|9
|7
|11
|5
|6
|10
|18
|2
|14
|12
|16
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1996
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
