Peach Garden Golf - East/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7236 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6580 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5866 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5116 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 470 575 447 169 334 408 449 196 542 3590 536 387 216 419 417 196 426 603 446 3646 7236
Blue M: 73.1/123 402 547 406 148 296 370 413 162 501 3245 501 349 183 373 385 178 396 556 414 3335 6580
White M: 69.2/117 373 485 363 137 271 306 378 127 459 2899 444 309 144 340 352 124 363 518 373 2967 5866
Red W: 67.1/113 331 444 334 112 230 272 325 93 400 2541 403 279 105 298 295 91 325 473 306 2575 5116
Handicap 5 1 7 17 13 9 3 15 11 10 18 4 12 6 14 16 2 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2003)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

