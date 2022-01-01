Peach Garden Golf - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7236 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7236 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6580 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5866 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5116 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|470
|575
|447
|169
|334
|408
|449
|196
|542
|3590
|536
|387
|216
|419
|417
|196
|426
|603
|446
|3646
|7236
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|402
|547
|406
|148
|296
|370
|413
|162
|501
|3245
|501
|349
|183
|373
|385
|178
|396
|556
|414
|3335
|6580
|White M: 69.2/117
|373
|485
|363
|137
|271
|306
|378
|127
|459
|2899
|444
|309
|144
|340
|352
|124
|363
|518
|373
|2967
|5866
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|444
|334
|112
|230
|272
|325
|93
|400
|2541
|403
|279
|105
|298
|295
|91
|325
|473
|306
|2575
|5116
|Handicap
|5
|1
|7
|17
|13
|9
|3
|15
|11
|10
|18
|4
|12
|6
|14
|16
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2003)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Course Layout