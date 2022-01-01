Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Peach Garden Golf - East/South Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7070 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6406 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5732 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5059 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 470 575 447 169 334 408 449 196 542 3590 372 370 567 429 188 512 406 170 466 3480 7070
Blue M: 70.7/121 402 547 406 148 296 370 413 162 501 3245 340 341 543 396 171 469 366 136 399 3161 6406
White M: 69.2/117 373 485 363 137 271 306 378 127 459 2899 306 312 505 331 133 432 340 111 363 2833 5732
Red W: 67.1/113 331 444 334 112 230 272 325 93 400 2541 282 275 474 285 98 397 295 90 322 2518 5059
Handicap 5 1 7 17 13 9 3 15 11 12 8 2 6 16 14 10 18 4
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2003)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Peach Garden Golf - East/West Course
Foshan, Guangdong
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Peach Garden Golf - West/South Course
Foshan, Guangdong
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foshan GC: #18
Foshan Golf Club
Foshan, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Dye: #1
Foison Golf Club - Dye Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Guangzhou Luhu GCC
Guangzhou Luhu Golf & Country Club
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Foison GC - Haworth: #1 & clubhouse
Foison Golf Club - Haworth Course
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanhu GC
Nanhu Golf Club
Guangzhou, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Emerald Lakes GC: #3
Emerald Lakes Golf Club
Foshan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Orchid International Golf Club
Shunde, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me