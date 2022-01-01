Home / Courses

Emerald Lakes Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland/Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 565 548 457 178 391 419 443 176 532 3709 390 407 573 211 397 412 188 412 437 3427 7136
Blue M: 73.1/123 541 524 433 156 373 393 423 163 511 3517 366 386 558 186 369 390 165 386 414 3220 6737
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/119 507 478 405 142 354 370 399 147 489 3291 341 359 540 160 332 349 156 355 377 2969 6260
Red W: 70.2/113 463 433 372 130 333 283 376 134 471 2995 315 330 495 136 302 326 117 327 348 2696 5691
Handicap 13 5 3 7 15 1 9 17 11 6 18 2 8 14 12 10 16 4
Par 5 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 37 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

