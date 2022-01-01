Emerald Lakes Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland/Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Emerald Lakes Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|565
|548
|457
|178
|391
|419
|443
|176
|532
|3709
|390
|407
|573
|211
|397
|412
|188
|412
|437
|3427
|7136
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|541
|524
|433
|156
|373
|393
|423
|163
|511
|3517
|366
|386
|558
|186
|369
|390
|165
|386
|414
|3220
|6737
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/119
|507
|478
|405
|142
|354
|370
|399
|147
|489
|3291
|341
|359
|540
|160
|332
|349
|156
|355
|377
|2969
|6260
|Red W: 70.2/113
|463
|433
|372
|130
|333
|283
|376
|134
|471
|2995
|315
|330
|495
|136
|302
|326
|117
|327
|348
|2696
|5691
|Handicap
|13
|5
|3
|7
|15
|1
|9
|17
|11
|6
|18
|2
|8
|14
|12
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|37
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UnionPay, AliPay, Wechat
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout