Old Bridge Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Municipal
Par 71
Length 6413 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Old Bridge Golf Course at Rose Lambertson.

Old Bridge Golf Club
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6413 yards
Middle 71 6123 yards
Senior 71 5553 yards
Forward 71 4962 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Stephen Kay (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

Minigolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

