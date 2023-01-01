Old Bridge Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Municipal
Par 71
Length 6413 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Old Bridge Golf Course at Rose Lambertson.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6413 yards
|Middle
|71
|6123 yards
|Senior
|71
|5553 yards
|Forward
|71
|4962 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Stephen Kay (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsMinigolf
Reviews
