Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024

Our reviewers help determine New Jersey's most popular public golf courses.
Tim Gavrich
,
A view over the water of a hole guarded by tricky bunkers at Spooky Brook Golf Course.

What are the top public golf courses in New Jersey?

It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.

We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in New Jersey or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

New Jersey golf courses reviewed in 2023: 123
Reviews of New Jersey golf courses in 2023: 9,014

The 20 best public golf courses in New Jersey

  1. Old Bridge Golf Club
    Old Bridge GC: #1, #2, #3
    Old Bridge Golf Club
    Matawan, New Jersey
    Municipal
    5.0
    12
    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Although the official opening won't be until Spring 2024, I was very lucky to have gotten a sneak peek at this course. Well designed layout with very large and challenging greens. Turf was still immature but the greens were perfect. When the rough and rescue grows in, it will play much harder. Nice driving range, large putting greens, onsite mini golf. (The) pro shop looked nice but it wasn't open yet. Hopefully they will build a short game practice area. (I) can't wait to play it next spring." - eric1075

  2. Francis Byrne Golf Course
    Francis Byrne GC
    Cypress Lakes Golf & Country Club
    West Orange, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    4.5376294118
    408
    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "Enjoyed my round, played with three other gentlemen who definitely made my round very enjoyable. Course was in good shape as far as I could tell as it was my first time playing it. The weather was great and I would play it again." - Waybreezy

  3. Neshanic Valley Golf Course
    Neshanic Valley GC: Clubhouse
    Neshanic Valley Golf Course - Meadow/Lake Course
    Neshanic Station, New Jersey
    Municipal
    4.6589882353
    953
    Green fee: $60
    What they're saying: "Was a warm January day that just kept getting colder and windier as the day progressed.. Course was in good shape for winter time and the crowd was light... This course will challenge you with water on Lake and gaps of fescue on Meadow... always a friendly staff and the pace of play in winter as usual is fast...definitely in my winter rotation and the price for the course is well worth it..." - u314163822983

  4. Spooky Brook Golf Course
    Spooky Brook GC
    Spooky Brook Golf Course
    Somerset, New Jersey
    Public
    4.5492235294
    640
    Green fee: $48
    What they're saying: "Haven't played this course for about a year and a half. Had a 1pm tee time and got all 18 in! Great conditions for winter play. Staff is attentive and friendly. Got there too late to use the driving range or practice green. Too bad since both are well kept. The weather was cool (low 50's) and overcast but very enjoyable. I find the layout to be fun to play. Got a great deal with GolfNow!" - u6144695

  5. Eagle Ridge Golf Club
    Eagle Ridge GC
    Eagle Ridge Golf Club - Ridge Course
    Lakewood, New Jersey
    Public
    4.5596705882
    861
    Green fee: $85
    What they're saying: "Course is one of my favorites in New Jersey. It’s in great shape as always (except) just slower greens. Can’t wait to play there again soon." - Brettss

  6. McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
    McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
    McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
    Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
    Public
    4.5291647059
    428
    What they're saying: "Nice course, played on a hot deal so made it affordable. A nice layout but too many blind shots for me. As we all know golf is a hard enough game as is without not knowing where to hit the ball. With that said it is worth playing." - u314118482

  7. Ballyowen Golf Club
    Ballyowen GC
    Ballyowen Golf Club
    Hamburg, New Jersey
    Semi-Private/Resort
    4.5309823529
    331
    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "Overall still (the) best public (course) in NJ (New Jersey. Feels expensive at $170 in November! Course in great condition though greens (were) covered in pitch mark scars as players do not repair (them). Carts needed soil to repair divots. Greens ran true. Rangers very friendly and proactively tried to push along groups in front despite being swore at by one group!!!!! Range adequate though free balls covered in mud! (The) Clubhouse bar (was) closed for (a) wedding when we finished, which was disappointing!" - GolfPass reviewer

  8. Heron Glen Golf Course
    Heron Glen GC: #5
    Heron Glen Golf Course
    Ringoes, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    4.5559294118
    673
    Green fee: $56
    What they're saying: "Amazing course, very challenging with fast greens." - bdd99

  9. Quail Brook Golf Course
    Quail Brook GC: #2
    Quail Brook Golf Course
    Somerset, New Jersey
    Public/Municipal
    4.4577
    656
    Green fee: $43
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition for December in New Jersey! The greens were rolling fast and they were in excellent condition." - Bullet819

  10. River Vale Country Club
    River Vale CC
    River Vale Country Club
    River Vale, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    4.4527941176
    772
    Green fee: $95
    What they're saying: "Had a nice time on a gray, overcast and damp day. The course was in very good shape, considering the time of year and I was matched up with some playing partners that were very nice and friendly. All in all a great way to end my 2023 golf season!" - tfsgolf1

  11. Knob Hill Golf Course
    Knob Hill GC
    Knob Hill Golf Course
    Englishtown, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    4.4434294118
    682
    Green fee: NA
    What they're saying: "For the time of year and how wet January was the Hill was in great shape. Greens rolled extremely well for February and with pace. Ranger was out making sure pace of play was kept and we played 18 in just over 4 hours on a 60-degree day when the whole world was out on the course. So thanks to the club staff, etc." - Stuart2172769

  12. Mercer Oaks Golf Course - East Course
    Mercer Oaks GC - East: #13
    Mercer Oaks Golf Course - East Course
    Princeton Junction, New Jersey
    Municipal
    4.3530764706
    454
    Green fee: $17
    What they're saying: "Loved everything about the course - was in perfect condition. Slow at times, could use rangers to speed up play." - 19patrick49

  13. Black Bear Golf Club
    Black Bear GC
    Black Bear Golf Club
    Franklin, New Jersey
    Public/Resort
    4.3350352941
    422
    Green fee: $35
    What they're saying: "Great Course, country club service and amenities on a public course." - pofarrill73

  14. Golden Pheasant Golf Club
    Golden Pheasant GC
    Golden Pheasant Golf Club
    Lumberton, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    4.4157176471
    671
    Green fee: $54
    What they're saying: "Played on a cold winter day so it was pretty empty, but the course was in surprisingly good shape for the recent weather. Not terribly difficult but still challenging enough to keep it interesting, would definitely play again!" - u491472029

  15. Fox Hollow Golf Club
    Fox Hollow GC: #9
    Fox Hollow Golf Club
    Branchburg, New Jersey
    Semi-Private
    4.3409352941
    624
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Green rolled pretty well. Course was in great condition considering it is the middle of winter. Bunkers were a little bare but otherwise rough and fairways were in great condition!" - u314161967898

  16. Rutgers University Golf Course
    Rutgers University GC
    Rutgers University Golf Course
    Piscataway, New Jersey
    Public
    4.3164588235
    469
    Green fee: $44
    What they're saying: "I felt the course was in great shape. It would be nice if people would repair their ball marks on the greens though" - u314160253347

  17. Berkshire Valley Golf Course
    Berkshire Valley GC
    Berkshire Valley Golf Course
    Oak Ridge, New Jersey
    Municipal
    4.4080705882
    596
    Green fee: $62
    What they're saying: "Course was in fantastic shape. Greens were some of the fastest I've played. Always blown away that this is a public course. Always a treat." - ktroyanos

  18. Preakness Valley Golf Course
    Preakness Valley GC
    Preakness Valley Golf Course - West
    Wayne, New Jersey
    Public
    4.2608176471
    1297
    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "I played both East and West and they are both challenging. The East has a more open feel to the holes and the West is a bit closer and tighter to play. Both are equally as challenging. I enjoy playing at Preakness." - johnnypataco

  19. Galloping Hill Golf Course
    Galloping Hill GC
    Galloping Hill Golf Course
    Kenilworth, New Jersey
    Public
    4.2930941176
    190
    Green fee: $66
    What they're saying: "Beautiful layout and good condition. Will definitely play again." - u743036129

  20. Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
    Blue Heron Pines GC
    Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
    Galloway, New Jersey
    Public
    4.2471411765
    627
    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "Since we played it in the late Fall it was tough locating the balls in the rough. The foursome agreed to play again in season." - jaspieker

Golfers' Choice 2024
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,100 courses and written about golf destinations in 25 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
