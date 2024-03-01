Top 20 Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2024

What are the top public golf courses in New Jersey?
It depends who you ask. In the case of GolfPass' annual Golfers Choice ranking lists, you are the expert, along with thousands of your fellow golfers.
We compile our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2023 to be eligible for this year's list. If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
New Jersey golf courses reviewed in 2023: 123
Reviews of New Jersey golf courses in 2023: 9,014
The 20 best public golf courses in New Jersey
Old Bridge Golf Club
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Although the official opening won't be until Spring 2024, I was very lucky to have gotten a sneak peek at this course. Well designed layout with very large and challenging greens. Turf was still immature but the greens were perfect. When the rough and rescue grows in, it will play much harder. Nice driving range, large putting greens, onsite mini golf. (The) pro shop looked nice but it wasn't open yet. Hopefully they will build a short game practice area. (I) can't wait to play it next spring." - eric1075
Francis Byrne Golf Course
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "Enjoyed my round, played with three other gentlemen who definitely made my round very enjoyable. Course was in good shape as far as I could tell as it was my first time playing it. The weather was great and I would play it again." - Waybreezy
Neshanic Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $60
What they're saying: "Was a warm January day that just kept getting colder and windier as the day progressed.. Course was in good shape for winter time and the crowd was light... This course will challenge you with water on Lake and gaps of fescue on Meadow... always a friendly staff and the pace of play in winter as usual is fast...definitely in my winter rotation and the price for the course is well worth it..." - u314163822983
Spooky Brook Golf Course
Green fee: $48
What they're saying: "Haven't played this course for about a year and a half. Had a 1pm tee time and got all 18 in! Great conditions for winter play. Staff is attentive and friendly. Got there too late to use the driving range or practice green. Too bad since both are well kept. The weather was cool (low 50's) and overcast but very enjoyable. I find the layout to be fun to play. Got a great deal with GolfNow!" - u6144695
Eagle Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $85
What they're saying: "Course is one of my favorites in New Jersey. It’s in great shape as always (except) just slower greens. Can’t wait to play there again soon." - Brettss
McCullough's Emerald Golf Links
What they're saying: "Nice course, played on a hot deal so made it affordable. A nice layout but too many blind shots for me. As we all know golf is a hard enough game as is without not knowing where to hit the ball. With that said it is worth playing." - u314118482
Ballyowen Golf Club
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "Overall still (the) best public (course) in NJ (New Jersey. Feels expensive at $170 in November! Course in great condition though greens (were) covered in pitch mark scars as players do not repair (them). Carts needed soil to repair divots. Greens ran true. Rangers very friendly and proactively tried to push along groups in front despite being swore at by one group!!!!! Range adequate though free balls covered in mud! (The) Clubhouse bar (was) closed for (a) wedding when we finished, which was disappointing!" - GolfPass reviewer
Heron Glen Golf Course
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "Amazing course, very challenging with fast greens." - bdd99
Quail Brook Golf Course
Green fee: $43
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition for December in New Jersey! The greens were rolling fast and they were in excellent condition." - Bullet819
River Vale Country Club
Green fee: $95
What they're saying: "Had a nice time on a gray, overcast and damp day. The course was in very good shape, considering the time of year and I was matched up with some playing partners that were very nice and friendly. All in all a great way to end my 2023 golf season!" - tfsgolf1
Knob Hill Golf Course
Green fee: NA
What they're saying: "For the time of year and how wet January was the Hill was in great shape. Greens rolled extremely well for February and with pace. Ranger was out making sure pace of play was kept and we played 18 in just over 4 hours on a 60-degree day when the whole world was out on the course. So thanks to the club staff, etc." - Stuart2172769
Mercer Oaks Golf Course - East Course
Green fee: $17
What they're saying: "Loved everything about the course - was in perfect condition. Slow at times, could use rangers to speed up play." - 19patrick49
Black Bear Golf Club
Green fee: $35
What they're saying: "Great Course, country club service and amenities on a public course." - pofarrill73
Golden Pheasant Golf Club
Green fee: $54
What they're saying: "Played on a cold winter day so it was pretty empty, but the course was in surprisingly good shape for the recent weather. Not terribly difficult but still challenging enough to keep it interesting, would definitely play again!" - u491472029
Fox Hollow Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Green rolled pretty well. Course was in great condition considering it is the middle of winter. Bunkers were a little bare but otherwise rough and fairways were in great condition!" - u314161967898
Rutgers University Golf Course
Green fee: $44
What they're saying: "I felt the course was in great shape. It would be nice if people would repair their ball marks on the greens though" - u314160253347
Berkshire Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $62
What they're saying: "Course was in fantastic shape. Greens were some of the fastest I've played. Always blown away that this is a public course. Always a treat." - ktroyanos
Preakness Valley Golf Course
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "I played both East and West and they are both challenging. The East has a more open feel to the holes and the West is a bit closer and tighter to play. Both are equally as challenging. I enjoy playing at Preakness." - johnnypataco
Galloping Hill Golf Course
Green fee: $66
What they're saying: "Beautiful layout and good condition. Will definitely play again." - u743036129
Blue Heron Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "Since we played it in the late Fall it was tough locating the balls in the rough. The foursome agreed to play again in season." - jaspieker