The Park West Palm - The Lit 9
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Putting course
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jim Wagner (2023) Gil Hanse (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Discover, American Express welcomed
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
