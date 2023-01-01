Home / Courses / USA / Florida / West Palm Beach

The Park West Palm - The Lit 9

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Putting course
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jim Wagner (2023) Gil Hanse (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Discover, American Express welcomed
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

