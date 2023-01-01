Built on 190 acres at the location of the former West Palm Beach Golf Course, which closed in 2018, The Park West Palm is a completely new golf facility to be enjoyed by local residents and all others. Architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, plus co-founder Dirk Ziff, transformed the scenic, sandy site into an impressive golf facility that not only includes a championship 18-hole course, but a 9-hole, lighted par-3 routing and a putting course to give golfers of all ages, skill and interest levels a chance to fall in love with the game in the spirit of what the course’s founders, including PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, call “Open Golf.” There is also TopTracer-aided driving range and first-class short game practice facility. With a caddie corps that includes experienced longtime loopers and high-school kids, The Park West Palm is built for enjoying the game on foot, although carts are available in the afternoons as well. The design takes advantage of the natural exposed sand on the site, with large, undulating greens that will inspire and reward clever short shot-selection and great lag putting.