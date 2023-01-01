Home / Courses / USA / Florida / West Palm Beach

The Park West Palm

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 7145 yards
Slope 139
Rating 74.2

Built on 190 acres at the location of the former West Palm Beach Golf Course, which closed in 2018, The Park West Palm is a completely new golf facility to be enjoyed by local residents and all others. Architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, plus co-founder Dirk Ziff, transformed the scenic, sandy site into an impressive golf facility that not only includes a championship 18-hole course, but a 9-hole, lighted par-3 routing and a putting course to give golfers of all ages, skill and interest levels a chance to fall in love with the game in the spirit of what the course’s founders, including PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, call “Open Golf.” There is also TopTracer-aided driving range and first-class short game practice facility. With a caddie corps that includes experienced longtime loopers and high-school kids, The Park West Palm is built for enjoying the game on foot, although carts are available in the afternoons as well. The design takes advantage of the natural exposed sand on the site, with large, undulating greens that will inspire and reward clever short shot-selection and great lag putting.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 71 7145 yards 74.2 139
Yellow (W) 71 7145 yards 80.7 147
Black 71 6670 yards 71.9 134
Black (W) 71 6670 yards 78.1 140
Light Blue 71 6111 yards 69.1 127
Light Blue (W) 71 6111 yards 75.0 135
Sand 71 5595 yards 66.7 122
Sand (W) 71 5595 yards 72.1 129
Green 71 4767 yards 62.9 110
Green (W) 71 4767 yards 67.2 118

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gil Hanse (2023) Jim Wagner (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Discover, American Express welcomed
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

