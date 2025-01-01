Bredon View Holiday Park Estate & Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 60
Length 3553 yards
Slope 85
Rating 54.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|60
|3553 yards
|54.3
|85
|Ladies (W)
|60
|3454 yards
|55.4
|87
Scorecard for Bredon View Holiday Park Estate & Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 54.3/85
|150
|214
|115
|132
|156
|340
|343
|266
|268
|1984
|147
|314
|100
|287
|110
|144
|141
|201
|125
|1569
|3553
|Ladies W: 55.4/87
|142
|208
|113
|127
|153
|335
|334
|260
|264
|1936
|138
|308
|98
|281
|103
|141
|135
|195
|119
|1518
|3454
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|31
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|29
|60
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Seasonal
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesInternet Access
Course Layout