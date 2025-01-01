Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Bredon View Holiday Park Estate & Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 60
Length 3553 yards
Slope 85
Rating 54.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 60 3553 yards 54.3 85
Ladies (W) 60 3454 yards 55.4 87
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bredon View Holiday Park Estate & Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 54.3/85 150 214 115 132 156 340 343 266 268 1984 147 314 100 287 110 144 141 201 125 1569 3553
Ladies W: 55.4/87 142 208 113 127 153 335 334 260 264 1936 138 308 98 281 103 141 135 195 119 1518 3454
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 31 3 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 29 60

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Seasonal

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Internet Access
