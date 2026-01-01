Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / USA / Wisconsin / Lake Geneva

Wee Nip at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 11
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Wee Nip at Grand Geneva Resort
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Dusenberry Design (2026)

Rentals/Services

GPS Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Sports

Tennis
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Grand Geneva Resort
View Tee Times
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.801235254
401
Write Review
Hawk's View GC - Barn Hollow
Barn Hollow at Hawk's View Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Public
4.6315789474
19
Write Review
Hawk's View GC
View Tee Times
Como Crossings at Hawk's View Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Public
4.5911668785
296
Write Review
Grand Geneva Resort
View Tee Times
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.3840879684
271
Write Review
Goldeneye Club
Goldeneye Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Private
1.8571428571
4
Write Review
Lake Geneva CC
Lake Geneva Country Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Geneva National GC: Aerial
View Tee Times
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.8189612294
158
Write Review
The Dance Floor Course at Geneva National
The Dance Floor Course at Geneva National
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gary Player at Geneva National GC: #1
View Tee Times
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.5860906863
187
Write Review
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
View Tee Times
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.6264398808
172
Write Review
Nippersink GC & Resort: #1
View Tee Times
Nippersink Golf Club & Resort
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.3732108877
150
Write Review
Abbey Springs GC
Abbey Springs Golf Course
Fontana, Wisconsin
Semi-Private
2.7472527473
79
Write Review
Golf Packages
Whistling Straits Golf Course

Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package

FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Blackwolf Run Golf Course

Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package

FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Featured Content
lake-geneva-grand-geneva-hero.jpg
Articles
Why Lake Geneva may be Wisconsin's most underrated golf destination
Grand Geneva - The Highlands - hole 14
Articles
Grand Geneva celebrates its 25th anniversary in style
Grand Geneva Resort - Brute golf course - 2nd
Galleries
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Wisconsin: The Brute and Highlands Courses
Gary Player Course - Geneva National Golf Club - 16th
Articles
A city slicker's playground: The top 10 golf courses near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me