Wee Nip at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
About
Holes 11
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Wee Nip at Grand Geneva Resort
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Dusenberry Design (2026)
Rentals/Services
GPS Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.801235254
401
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Public
4.5911668785
296
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.3840879684
271
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.8189612294
158
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.5860906863
187
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.6264398808
172
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.3732108877
150
Golf Packages
Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Featured Content
Course Layout