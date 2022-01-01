Home / Courses / USA / Wisconsin / Lake Geneva

The Dance Floor Course at Geneva National

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 27
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Style Putting course
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Geneva National - The Dance Floor Course
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect Craig Haltom (2022)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Gary Player at Geneva National GC: #1
View Tee Times
Gary Player at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.6775529412
57
Write Review
Geneva National GC: Aerial
View Tee Times
Trevino at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.6795882353
38
Write Review
Geneva National GC - Palmer: #16
View Tee Times
Palmer at Geneva National Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Semi-Private/Resort
4.5761529412
46
Write Review
Lake Geneva CC
Lake Geneva Country Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Abbey Springs GC
Abbey Springs Golf Course
Fontana, Wisconsin
Semi-Private
4.4258142857
76
Write Review
Hawk's View GC
View Tee Times
Como Crossings at Hawk's View Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Public
4.8045117647
143
Write Review
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
View Tee Times
Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Resort
Delavan, Wisconsin
Resort
4.4940352941
247
Write Review
Big Foot CC
Big Foot Country Club
Fontana, Wisconsin
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Hawk's View GC - Barn Hollow
Barn Hollow at Hawk's View Golf Club
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Public
4.875
19
Write Review
Estates CC
Country Club Estates
Fontana, Wisconsin
Semi-Private
3.6089235294
55
Write Review
Grand Geneva Resort
View Tee Times
Brute at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.6739235294
230
Write Review
Grand Geneva Resort
View Tee Times
Highlands at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Resort
4.7025117647
161
Write Review
Golf Packages
Whistling Straits Golf Course
Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Blackwolf Run Golf Course
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Featured Content
Wisconsin's Grand Geneva Resort turns 25
Articles
Grand Geneva celebrates its 25th anniversary in style
Wisconsin's Grand Geneva Resort turns 25
Video
Wisconsin's Grand Geneva Resort turns 25
Grand Geneva Resort - Brute golf course - 2nd
Galleries
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Wisconsin: The Brute and Highlands Courses
Gary Player Course - Geneva National Golf Club - 16th
Articles
A city slicker's playground: The top 10 golf courses near Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me