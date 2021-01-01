Lake Geneva Golf Guide
Lake Geneva is less than 90 minutes from Chicago and even closer to Milwaukee, but it's a world away. The 9-mile-long lake is surrounded by a historic town, some of the best golf courses in Wisconsin, a four-star resort that began as a Playboy Club resort, and a string of enormous summer mansions built ín the 1800s by Americas most famous industrialists.
Lake Geneva Golf Courses
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinPublic4.6071519
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.7613117647154
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinPublic4.894494
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.589283333333
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinResort4.6066529412112
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinPrivate5.01
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinPrivate3.01
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.175294117630
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort4.215682352917
Golf Courses Near Lake Geneva
-
Fontana, WisconsinSemi-Private4.387266666776
-
Fontana, WisconsinPrivate0.00
-
Fontana, WisconsinSemi-Private4.496647058853
-
Delavan, WisconsinResort4.3155058824172
-
Genoa City, WisconsinSemi-Private/Resort3.96078823537
-
Elkhorn, WisconsinSemi-Private
-
Elkhorn, WisconsinSemi-Private
-
East Troy, WisconsinResort4.0102566
-
Elkhorn, WisconsinSemi-Private
-
East Troy, WisconsinResort4.0102566
Lake Geneva Golf Resorts
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinThe Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is a sprawling 1,300-acre, AAA Four Diamond property, home to 355 rooms and 29 new villas. It's a four-season destination with the Mountain Top ski and snowboard facility and the 225-room Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, an indoor-outdoor waterpark. Sandwiched between Milwaukee and Chicago, Grand Geneva invites city…
-
Lake Geneva, WisconsinThe Geneva National Resort & Club in Lake Geneva sits above the shores of Lake Como with 54 holes of golf designed by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino. Guests get access to five dining options, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, a salon and spa, a marina with watersport rentals and outdoor activities. Choose from multi-bedroom…
