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Beautyberry at The Villages Executive Golf Trail

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About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 29
Length 1890 yards
Slope 92
Rating 29.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 29 1890 yards 29.3 92
Gold 29 1608 yards 28.0 90
Green (W) 29 1277 yards 30.0 91
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Beautyberry Executive Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 29.3/92 134 152 396 357 165 199 170 162 155 1890 1890
Gold M: 28.0/90 104 124 358 320 122 176 142 132 130 1608 1608
Green W: 30.0/91 76 92 312 259 87 144 111 99 97 1277 1277
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 29 29

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Greens TifEagle Greens
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Shoes must be worn at all times when on the golf courses. Tennis or golf shoes with soft spikes, or shoes with no more than a 1-inch heel, are mandatory. Shorts or skirts must cover the majority of the thigh and may not be cut-off or have holes.
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