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Eagle Pointe Golf Club - The Rookery

12440 Eagle Pointe Dr, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77580
(281) 385-6666
Course Website
Eagle Pointe GC
Aerial view of the putting green and driving range from Eagle Pointe Golf Club. Eagle Pointe Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Par 27
Length 1052 yds
Rating 27.3
Slope 87
Type Public
Style Executive
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex Welcomed
Metal Spikes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse
Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming
Billiards
Year Built 2026
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
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Golf Packages
Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock - 14th hole

Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
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JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.

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