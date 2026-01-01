Eagle Pointe Golf Club - The Rookery
About
Holes 9
Par 27
Length 1052 yds
Rating 27.3
Slope 87
Type Public
Style Executive
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex Welcomed
Metal Spikes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available Facilities
Clubhouse
Banquet Facilities
Available Activities
Swimming
Billiards
Year Built 2026
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Anahuac, Texas
Public/Municipal
3.8862745098 out of 5 stars
62
Crosby, Texas
Public
3.808046061 out of 5 stars
877
Liberty, Texas
Municipal
4.8333333333 out of 5 stars
4
La Porte, Texas
Public/Municipal
4.3375618188 out of 5 stars
751
Humble, Texas
Private
3.6078431373 out of 5 stars
51
Huffman, Texas
Semi-Private/Resort
2.85200516 out of 5 stars
511
Atascocita, Texas
Semi-Private
3.8887204622 out of 5 stars
808
Atascocita, Texas
Semi-Private
3.8887204622 out of 5 stars
808
Deer Park, Texas
Public
3.8282713467 out of 5 stars
1150
Golf Packages
Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.