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Candyroot Lodge Golf - Sweet Tooth

5507 State Rd S-28-31, Jefferson, SC 29718
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About

Holes 9
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Links
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Pull Carts
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Golf Clubs

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Driving Range
Bunker
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Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Smart Casual Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Fine Fescue / Fine Turf
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Mike Koprowski (2026) Michelle Wie West (2026)
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Featured Content
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Articles
Michelle Wie West set to make golf course design debut at new Candyroot Lodge resort in South Carolina

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