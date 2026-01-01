Candyroot Lodge Golf - Sweet Tooth
About
Holes 9
Par N/A
Length N/A
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Style Links
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Pull Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Smart Casual Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Fine Fescue / Fine Turf
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Mike Koprowski (2026) Michelle Wie West (2026)
Annual
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Golf Packages
Talamore Golf Resort Stay & Play Package
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Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
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Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
FROM $167 (USD)
SOUTHERN PINES, NC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mid Pines Golf Course, Pine Needles Golf Course, Tobacco Road Golf Course, and The New Course.
Charleston Golf Experience Stay & Play Package
FROM $239 (USD)
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Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $369 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.