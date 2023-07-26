July 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

We're in the heart of the summer season, and our members have shown their love to courses out West such as The Ridge at Castle Pines North in Colorado, Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course in Idaho and Crooked River Ranch Golf Club in Oregon. Canyon, high desert and mountain golf comes alive in the summer and, for the moment, have surely captured the fancy of our golfers over seaside glamour! Shots from Midwestern courses like Payne's Valley and Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Golf Resort caught our eye with gorgeous lakeside tees and greens.

Coming soon, the East Coast will likely get more love as fall looms around the corner. For now, we hope everyone continues to enjoy their summer golf vacations and play courses on vacation they wouldn't normally get to experience.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!