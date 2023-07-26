July 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
We're in the heart of the summer season, and our members have shown their love to courses out West such as The Ridge at Castle Pines North in Colorado, Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course in Idaho and Crooked River Ranch Golf Club in Oregon. Canyon, high desert and mountain golf comes alive in the summer and, for the moment, have surely captured the fancy of our golfers over seaside glamour! Shots from Midwestern courses like Payne's Valley and Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Golf Resort caught our eye with gorgeous lakeside tees and greens.
Coming soon, the East Coast will likely get more love as fall looms around the corner. For now, we hope everyone continues to enjoy their summer golf vacations and play courses on vacation they wouldn't normally get to experience.
Experience the stunning views of Jughandle Mountain and the old growth forests of the East Valley at Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course in Idaho. Courtesy of 'u000005834827'
Arizona Grand is a resort course in Phoenix where most players opt for photos on the par-4 13th hole. Courtesy of 'Brooklyn1135'
The elevated tee on the 18th hole at Glen Ivy Golf Club showcases views of the fairway, countryside, Augusta-like bunkers, and mountains. Courtesy of 'benniev75'
The Wolf Course is the newest at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, known for its severe undulations and signature 15th hole, reminiscent of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of 'u314163535452'
The Ridge at Castle Pines North is a Tom Weiskopf design considered by some the top upscale public golf facility in Colorado. Courtesy of 'Icanhackit'
Aberdour is a parkland course just 45 minutes from the infamous St. Andrews, with a good mixture of par 3s and 4s. Courtesy of 'gavingillie'
Diamondback National Golf Club is an 18-hole regulation course in Abilene, Texas opened in 1999. Courtesy of 'u493946899'
The greens at Kelly Plantation roll fast and true, sure to put your putting skills to the test. Courtesy of 'u2186351'
Payne's Valley Golf Course of the Ozarks is the first public-access course designed by Tiger Woods. Courtesy of 'Pizazz84'
Designed by Les Furber, the long scenic fairways at the Predator Course of Predator Ridge Resort make it one of Canada's best courses. Courtesy of 'slimschadey16'
Two walkers enjoy the beautiful Yorkshire Dales countryside that Sedbergh Golf Club is located within. Courtesy of 'LyndsayLou'
Play along the red rocks of Sedona at Oakcreek Country Club. Courtesy of 'GoCowboys2018'
Dramatic canyon holes and elevations make for long carts rides at Ironbridge Golf Club in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Courtesy of 'Elway2872'
Cinnabar Hills offers three nine-hole tracks, all incorporating old oaks and the natural slope for a round of spectacular views. Courtesy of 'Regent2021'
The 6,201-yard lakeside course at Lake Lawn Golf Resort in Wisconsin first opened in 1921 and was redesigned by Dick Nugent in 1990. Courtesy of 'u835478815'
Brechin Golf Club of Scotland is a beautiful parkland-style course set beneath the Grampian Mountains. Courtesy of 'mcampbell1888'
Home of one of the most spectacular holes in golf, the No. 5 Canyon hole, Crooked River Ranch Golf Club offers stunning tee shot views and tough canyon golf. Courtesy of 'u102451856'
With elevation changes of more than 300 feet, Hockley Valley Resort's course offers some of the most scenic golf in greater Toronto. Courtesy of 'qvx24QKsrr3G31qtonTm'