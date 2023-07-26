July 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course - trees
0 of 18
Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course - trees
Experience the stunning views of Jughandle Mountain and the old growth forests of the East Valley at Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course in Idaho. Courtesy of 'u000005834827'
Arizona Grand Golf Course - palms
1 of 18
Arizona Grand Golf Course - palms
Arizona Grand is a resort course in Phoenix where most players opt for photos on the par-4 13th hole. Courtesy of 'Brooklyn1135'
Glen Ivy Golf Club - aerial
2 of 18
Glen Ivy Golf Club - aerial
The elevated tee on the 18th hole at Glen Ivy Golf Club showcases views of the fairway, countryside, Augusta-like bunkers, and mountains. Courtesy of 'benniev75'
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - greens
3 of 18
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Wolf Course - greens
The Wolf Course is the newest at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, known for its severe undulations and signature 15th hole, reminiscent of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of 'u314163535452'
The Ridge at Castle Pines North - boulders
4 of 18
The Ridge at Castle Pines North - boulders
The Ridge at Castle Pines North is a Tom Weiskopf design considered by some the top upscale public golf facility in Colorado. Courtesy of 'Icanhackit'
Aberdour Golf Club - water
5 of 18
Aberdour Golf Club - water
Aberdour is a parkland course just 45 minutes from the infamous St. Andrews, with a good mixture of par 3s and 4s. Courtesy of 'gavingillie'
Diamondback National Golf Club - fairway
6 of 18
Diamondback National Golf Club - fairway
Diamondback National Golf Club is an 18-hole regulation course in Abilene, Texas opened in 1999. Courtesy of 'u493946899'
Kelly Plantation Golf Club - flag
7 of 18
Kelly Plantation Golf Club - flag
The greens at Kelly Plantation roll fast and true, sure to put your putting skills to the test. Courtesy of 'u2186351'
Payne's Valley Golf Course - overview
8 of 18
Payne's Valley Golf Course - overview
Payne's Valley Golf Course of the Ozarks is the first public-access course designed by Tiger Woods. Courtesy of 'Pizazz84'
Predator Ridge Resort - overview
9 of 18
Predator Ridge Resort - overview
Designed by Les Furber, the long scenic fairways at the Predator Course of Predator Ridge Resort make it one of Canada's best courses. Courtesy of 'slimschadey16'
Sedbergh Golf Club - push carts
10 of 18
Sedbergh Golf Club - push carts
Two walkers enjoy the beautiful Yorkshire Dales countryside that Sedbergh Golf Club is located within. Courtesy of 'LyndsayLou'
Oakcreek Country Club - red rocks
11 of 18
Oakcreek Country Club - red rocks
Play along the red rocks of Sedona at Oakcreek Country Club. Courtesy of 'GoCowboys2018'
Ironbridge Golf Club - mountain
12 of 18
Ironbridge Golf Club - mountain
Dramatic canyon holes and elevations make for long carts rides at Ironbridge Golf Club in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Courtesy of 'Elway2872'
Cinnabar Hills Golf Club - overview
13 of 18
Cinnabar Hills Golf Club - overview
Cinnabar Hills offers three nine-hole tracks, all incorporating old oaks and the natural slope for a round of spectacular views. Courtesy of 'Regent2021'
Lake Lawn Golf Resort - Majestic Oaks -
14 of 18
Lake Lawn Golf Resort - Majestic Oaks - green
The 6,201-yard lakeside course at Lake Lawn Golf Resort in Wisconsin first opened in 1921 and was redesigned by Dick Nugent in 1990. Courtesy of 'u835478815'
Brechin Golf Club - greens
15 of 18
Brechin Golf Club - greens
Brechin Golf Club of Scotland is a beautiful parkland-style course set beneath the Grampian Mountains. Courtesy of 'mcampbell1888'
Crooked River Ranch Golf Club - teebox
16 of 18
Crooked River Ranch Golf Club - teebox
Home of one of the most spectacular holes in golf, the No. 5 Canyon hole, Crooked River Ranch Golf Club offers stunning tee shot views and tough canyon golf. Courtesy of 'u102451856'
Hockley Valley Resort - green
17 of 18
Hockley Valley Resort - green
With elevation changes of more than 300 feet, Hockley Valley Resort's course offers some of the most scenic golf in greater Toronto. Courtesy of 'qvx24QKsrr3G31qtonTm'
18 Images

July 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Golf is heating up all across the country.
Katie Gallagher - head shot

Share

We're in the heart of the summer season, and our members have shown their love to courses out West such as The Ridge at Castle Pines North in Colorado, Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Course in Idaho and Crooked River Ranch Golf Club in Oregon. Canyon, high desert and mountain golf comes alive in the summer and, for the moment, have surely captured the fancy of our golfers over seaside glamour! Shots from Midwestern courses like Payne's Valley and Majestic Oaks at Lake Lawn Golf Resort caught our eye with gorgeous lakeside tees and greens.

Coming soon, the East Coast will likely get more love as fall looms around the corner. For now, we hope everyone continues to enjoy their summer golf vacations and play courses on vacation they wouldn't normally get to experience.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Roundups
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
Latest Popular Content
The Lights at Indio G.C.
Articles
33 Min Read
Night owls can play golf under the lights at night
May 15, 2023
Long before TopGolf became popular, golfers who wanted to play after dark had to search for golf courses lit by floodlights for night-time play. We've found 65 such facilities in 23 states. Here's a convenient guide to help you get your golf fix at night.
By Jason Scott Deegan
PGA Championship - Preview Day 1
Articles
2 Min Read
17 PGA Championship courses you can play
May 9, 2023
Famous layouts and some hidden gems are part of the championship's storied history.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
the-park-10-hero.JPG
Articles
6 Min Read
South Florida super-muni: The Park West Palm
May 21, 2023
Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner have brought an upscale, publicly-owned golf experience to South Florida.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
Cape Wickham - hole 18 panoramic
Articles
5 Min Read
Is Tasmania's King Island the king of all golf islands?
May 10, 2023
The duo of Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes puts the remote isle on a level not even more famous golf islands in Hawaii and the Caribbean can match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
cgt-bill-bergin-van.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This van down by the golf course is a Cool Golf Thing
May 10, 2023
160,000 miles and counting.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
July 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Search Near Me