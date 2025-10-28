Kapalua's Plantation Course set to reopen on Maui

If you've ever wanted to play Kapalua's famed Plantation Course, now could be a great time to book a discounted tee time.

The Plantation Course, closed since Sept. 2 due to a lack of irrigation water, will reopen on Nov. 10. The PGA Tour's season-opening event, The Sentry, remains canceled for 2026, but the course has made enough of a comeback to welcome back public and resort play.

The reopening promotional rate will be $399 to play 16 holes. The agronomy team continues its effort to restore the first and eighth greens, so they're closed for now. To compensate, golfers will be provided a $50 golf shop credit. December tee times will have a 14-day booking window (i.e. tee times for December 1 will be accepted starting on Monday November 17). December rates will be announced as Kapalua management continues to assess course conditions. Maui residents will have a five-day booking window and should contact the Reservations Department at 808-669-8044 for pricing and reservations.

Since early September, Kapalua Golf has followed Tier 3 water restrictions, which is a 60% reduction of normal water use. A prolonged period of Tier 4 water restrictions – zero irrigation – caused significant stress and damage to Kapalua’s two golf courses over the summer. Kapalua Golf’s Bay Course will remain closed until further notice.

“We are deeply grateful for our agronomy team and the work they have done to bring the course back,” said Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima. “As a key contributor to the Maui economy, reopening the Plantation Course means a lot for our community and the 300+ employees who work at the course and restaurants. We look forward to welcoming guests back."

Kapalua's isn't the only surprising course comeback we're tracking. More golf course comings and goings have merited an extended look this month.

A surprising Irish links closure (for now)

The views around the seventh green at The European Club hijack the senses. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The news that Pat Ruddy sold The European Club to a father-son duo brought along a mix of bittersweet feelings. On one hand, I really enjoyed my day at the exclusive club in Ireland's County Wicklow years ago. Ruddy was a true gentleman, taking me on a tour of his incredible personal golf library in a second-story, climate-controlled room. On the other hand, playing the links he created felt like a penal personal indictment of my golf ability. Many golfers have left The European feeling trampled by Ruddy's ferocious plank-laden bunkers, wild green contours and use of the dunes. Ultimately, I think it's a good thing that the new owners plan to embark on a 16-month closure starting in December to redesign the routing to maximize the dunes, views, strategy and playability that could take the club to another level entirely. That will be tough to do, no matter who is hired to do the work. The European Club was already considered a top 10 Irish links and a borderline world Top 100 links by some publications. Let's see what emerges in spring 2027.

Sea Ranch comeback

California's Sea Ranch Golf Links provides some nice ocean views. Courtesy of user 'mpeters707'

I've followed the saga of Sea Ranch Golf Links closely since visiting a couple of years ago and falling in love with its natural setting and gorgeous ocean views from the course and community. I lamented its January 2025 closure in this article and am happy to share that it is in the midst of a comeback. KemperSports has taken over management of the Robert Muir Graves design, hoping to bring stability and improved conditioning to what feels like a scruffy, underappreciated muni most of the time. Tee times are available on GolfNow, ranging from $47-$67. Pair it with The Links at Bodega Harbour in Bodega Bay about 75 minutes south for a really cool weekend of oceanfront golf without the sticker-shock of the Monterey Peninsula.

Data center drama

View of the clubhouse at Royal Manchester Golf Links Royal Manchester Golf Links

We warned you that data centers were coming for your golf course. The Royal Manchester Golf Links in Pennsylvania was scheduled to be rezoned and be replaced by a data center before the community rallied around the course, causing the rezoning to be denied by the local council. Maybe this decision will help other communities save their local courses that are approached with sweetheart deals to sell the land for redevelopment.