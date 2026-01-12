A look at the United States Golf Association's 2026 championship schedule

The U.S. Open's return to Shinnecock Hills highlights the United States Golf Association's 2026 championship schedule, although there are 17 other stops on the USGA's competitive calendar that many top players and golf fans will find intriguing this year.

First, let's talk about the venues. Legendary courses like Riviera Country Club, Bel-Air Country Club, Saucon Valley's Old Course and Merion will be complemented by modern classics such as the Lido, Sand Valley and the Daniel Island Club.

Amateur golf's premier team competitions will be held on opposite shores - The Walker Cup for the men at Lahinch in Ireland and the Curtis Cup for the women at Bel-Air CC in California.

The first championship on the calendar is set for mid-January in Peru with the season wrapping up October 1 in Oregon. Let's take a deeper look:

Latin America Amateur, January 15-19

The Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) offers big opportunities to its winner: invitations to The Masters and exemptions into The Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and U.S. Amateur. It's become a signature USGA championship for its potential to grow interest in the game south of America's borders.

U.S. Amateur Women's Four Ball, May 2-6

It's hard to believe that the USGA's Four-Ball championships are more than a decade old, launching way back in 2015. The 2024 version for the women attracted a record 425 teams attempting to qualify. That number dropped to 350 in 2025 while being contested in Oklahoma, but the move to one of South Carolina's top clubs bolstered participation again as 382 teams attempted to qualify. The club seems to be building a stronger relationship with the USGA. Daniel Island hosted its first USGA Championship, the U.S. Junior Amateur won by Bryan Kim, in 2023.

U.S. Amateur Men's Four Ball, May 16-20

This is the first time Desert Mountain, home to six Jack Nicklaus courses (plus an 18-hole par 3 I reviewed in 2019 called No. 7), welcomes the USGA inside the gates of one of Scottsdale's premier clubs. The men's teams get the first crack at solving two of its top courses. The ladies will get their chance at the 2029 Women's Four Ball.

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, June 4-7

The first women's major championship at Riviera kicks off an incredible stretch of high-level golf at LA's famed club the next five years. The Olympics are on tap in 2028, followed by the 2031 U.S. Open. Previous USGA majors held at Riviera were the 1948 U.S. Open won by Ben Hogan and the 1998 U.S. Senior Open won by Hale Irwin. Doc Redman won the 2017 U.S. Amateur here as well.

Curtis Cup, June 12-14

The U.S. team of eight top amateurs will be looking for revenge after losing 10.5-9.5 at Sunningdale Golf Club in 2024, a rare defeat for a team boasting a 31-9-3 advantage overall. This will be the fourth USGA Championship at Bel-Air, following the 1976 U.S. Amateur (won by Bill Sander), 2004 U.S. Senior Amateur (Mark Bemowski) and 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur (Megan Schofill). Will any Hollywood royalty who are members show up to watch? Inquiring minds want to know.

U.S. Open, June 18-21

Shinnecock will host its sixth U.S. Open, following 1896 (Horace Rawlins), 1986 (Raymond Floyd), 1995 (Corey Pavin), 2004 (Retief Goosen) and 2018 (Brooks Koepka). William Flynn's classic design will play 7,434 yards as a par 70. Stay tuned for our signature hole-by-hole preview later this spring.

U.S. Senior Open, July 2-5

This is the third U.S. Senior Open - and the fifth USGA Championship overall - held at the venerable club in Columbus. It's not long enough to reprise its glory days hosting two majors (the 1926 U.S. Open and 1950 PGA Championship) and the 1931 Ryder Cup, but this classic Donald Ross course will still be all the seniors can handle, playing 7,170 yards as a par 70.

U.S. Adaptive Open, July 6-8

The U.S. Adaptive Open remains one of modern golf's biggest success stories. It enters its fifth season after debuting at Pinehurst Resort in 2022. Kipp Popert, the three-time defending champion, and Kim Moore captured the men's and women's titles at Woodmont in 2025.

U.S. Girls Junior, July 13-18

Old Chatham, a Rees Jones design, gets the opportunity to host its second USGA amateur championship following the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur won by Bob Royak.

U.S. Junior Amateur, July 20-25

The 54-hole Saucon Valley has a long history of USGA championships. This is its eighth one but first since the 2022 U.S. Senior Open won by Padraig Harrington. Both the Old Course (dating to 1922) and the Grace Course (dating to 1953) have been extensively renovated in recent years.

U.S. Women's Amateur, August 4-9

The Honors Course, crafted by Pete Dye into one of amateur golf's toughest tests, hosts its seventh USGA amateur championship, all of them in different categories, including the Curtis Cup, U.S. Am, Mid-Am, Junior Am and Senior men's and women's Ams.

U.S. Amateur, August 10-16

The qualifiers for the U.S. Am will be spoiled playing at two of Philly's premier playgrounds. Merion has hosted 19 previous USGA championships and Philly CC another four. It's not often a U.S. Am is conducted on a course that has hosted the U.S. Open five times like Merion's East Course has.

U.S. Senior Women's Open, August 20-23

This championship completes a sort of women's USGA trifecta for the historic Donald Ross course. Barton Hills hosted the 1998 U.S. Women's Amateur won by Grace Park and the 2008 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur by Joan Higgins. All that's left is a U.S. Girls Junior for a clean sweep.

U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, August 29-September 3

A founding member of the Metropolitan Golf Association in 1897, Montclair boasts a long and storied history. The U.S. Women's Mid-Am signals a return to hosting USGA Championships following a four-decade hiatus. Monclair hosted the 1973 U.S. Women's Amateur (won by Carol Semple Thompson) and the 1985 U.S. Amateur (Sam Randolph).

U.S. Senior Amateur, August 29-September 3

Not many realize the historical significance of Baltimore CC, founded as one of the first 100 golf clubs in America. It has a proud tournament legacy hosting the 1899 U.S. Open (Willie Smith), 1928 PGA Championship (Leo Diegel), 1932 U.S. Amateur (C. Ross Somerville), 1965 Walker Cup (a U.S. victory) and the 1988 U.S. Women's Open (Liselotte Neumann). The A.W. Tillinghast design was renovated by Keith Foster in 2015.

Walker Cup, September 4-6

After a visually compelling Walker Cup at Cypress Point last fall, the Walker Cup heads overseas to another beautiful coastal golf experience at Lahinch, which has ties to Old Tom Morris and Dr. Alister MacKenzie in southwest Ireland. The home Irish crowd could help the Great Britain and Ireland team keep it close, but the 10-man American juggernaut (which holds a 40-9-1 record) will once again be a prohibitive favorite.

U.S. Mid-Amateur, September 26-October 1

The first USGA Championship held at Sand Valley figures to be an intriguing draw for mid-ams. Coore & Crenshaw's original course would normally be a headliner, but the Lido trumps it with one of the most interesting golf puzzles I've ever played.

U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, September 26-October 1

Portland Golf Club features perhaps the most diverse portfolio of tournaments hosted when compared to any 2026 USGA venue. In addition to the 1946 PGA Championship (won by Ben Hogan), the 1947 Ryder Cup (a U.S. victory) and 1982 U.S. Senior Open (Miller Barber), the club held eight Portland Opens for the PGA Tour (Jack Nicklaus won two of them) and five Portland Classics for the LPGA Tour (Kathy Whitworth also won two). That's an impressive list of hall-of-fame champions.