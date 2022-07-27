July 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

The summer is heating up and so are your golf games! We've loved hearing about all the summer fun on courses from California all the way to Scotland. It's always nice to see so many group photos from your round with friends and family, or even partners you just met on the tee. Summer golf brings people together to give you that 18-hole vacation.

This month has certainly been a time to travel and some cool destination courses have been coming our way. This gallery features some gorgeous shots from courses such as Royal Hawaiian Golf Club in Hawaii, Black Pearl Golf Course in Honduras and Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Canada.

Summer might be your best chance to get that great round in, so don't let all this good weather go to waste.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!