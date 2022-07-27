July 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 25
Antelope Greens Golf Course - young golfer
A happy young golfer at Antelope Greens Golf Course in Antelope, Calif. Courtesy of ''Dtnelson777'
1 of 25
Avila Beach Golf Resort - patio
Avila Beach Golf Resort features a stunning coastal view with tees that lie directly over the ocean. Courtesy of 'u889118262'
2 of 25
Lake at Carolina Trace Country Club - lake view
The Lake at Carolina Trace Country Club offers a challenging course with beautiful greenery and rolling hills. Courtesy of 'philboyte'
3 of 25
Colorado National Golf Club - rainbow
A rainbow looms over hole 13 of the mountainous Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colo. Courtesy of 'Icanhackit'
4 of 25
Encanto Golf Course - skyline
Drive your ball into the Phoenix skyline at William P. Bell's Encanto Golf Course. Courtesy of 'passwordswivels1'
5 of 25
Fossil Trace Golf Club - views
Situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Fossil Trace Golf Club is a scenic course decorated with dinosaur footprints, fossils, and historical relics. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
6 of 25
Mid South Club - lake
Rated one of the top courses in North Carolina, Arnold Palmer's Mid South Club is a hot spot in Southern Pines. Courtesy of 'Pukaka'
7 of 25
River Run Golf Links - views
River Run Golf Links sits on the banks of the Braden River as one of the Gulf Coast's most popular municipal courses. Courtesy of 'michaeljeichenberger'
8 of 25
MaraHills Golf Resort - lake
MaraHills Golf Resort challenges golfers with a tough layout designed by Les Furber in British Columbia. Courtesy of 'woodie41'
9 of 25
Kananaskis Country Golf Course - Mount Lorette - mountains
Kananaskis Valley's Mount Lorette course offers a breathtaking view of the Canadian Rockies. Courtesy of '55ab4uWAz88fMocsHxW5'
10 of 25
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course - island
Face the treacherous hole 17 island green at the world renowned PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Courtesy of '9619163'
11 of 25
Eyemouth Golf Club - clifftop
An overcast day doesn't take away from Eyemouth Golf Club's spectacular clifftop view of the Scottish coastline. Courtesy of 'wmbhoses'
12 of 25
Black Pearl Golf Course - coastal
Black Pearl Golf Course of Bay Islands, Honduras is a must-experience course designed by Pete Dye. Courtesy of 'u314163006509'
13 of 25
Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks - mountainside
Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks is rated the best mountain course in Colorado, and one of the best in the country. Courtesy of 'u6014381'
14 of 25
Fairmont St. Andrews - Torrance - views
Play atop rocky cliffs along the coastline of St. Andrews Bay at Fairmont St. Andrews' Torrance Course. Courtesy of 'wallybob'
15 of 25
Canyon Mesa Country Club - pond
Canyon Mesa Country Club is an excellent value among the red rocks of Sedona. Courtesy of 'YZv5gCRPK3ek1MHIHnDJ'
16 of 25
Quintero Golf Club - mountains
Quintero Golf Club is one of the top courses in Arizona that never disappoints with its scenic yet challenging track. Courtesy of 'u108435077'
17 of 25
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club - water
A great value in Mesa, Ariz., Red Mountain Ranch is a desert gem. Courtesy of 'Brightwine'
18 of 25
Boone Golf Club - scenery
Boone Golf Club is one of North Carolina's top public courses in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Courtesy of 'u846847413'
19 of 25
Royal Hawaiian Golf Club - jungle
Royal Hawaiian Golf Club is a jungle course that makes golfers feel like they're in Jurassic Park. Courtesy of 'u314163090002'
20 of 25
Milton Abbey Golf Club - building
Milton Abbey is a gorgeous 9 hole course in the Dorset countryside of England. Courtesy of 'Brianharris2602'
21 of 25
Mount Vintage Golf Club - Vintage Course - stream
A top course in South Carolina, Mount Vintage offers a great value and championship layout. Courtesy of 'u314161184626'
22 of 25
Chambers Bay - views
Set along the shores of the Puget Sound, Chambers Bay is one of the finest courses in Washington state. Courtesy of 'sorenj'
23 of 25
Suncadia Resort - Prospector Course - views
Play among the Cascade Mountains at Arnold Palmer's Prospector Course at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Wash. Courtesy of 'john888'
24 of 25
Gamble Sands Golf Club - water view
Gamble Sands is a linksy golf course in Brewster, Wash., designed by David McLay Kidd. Courtesy of 'sorenj'
25 Images
July 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Time off from school and work means more time on the greens!
The summer is heating up and so are your golf games! We've loved hearing about all the summer fun on courses from California all the way to Scotland. It's always nice to see so many group photos from your round with friends and family, or even partners you just met on the tee. Summer golf brings people together to give you that 18-hole vacation.
This month has certainly been a time to travel and some cool destination courses have been coming our way. This gallery features some gorgeous shots from courses such as Royal Hawaiian Golf Club in Hawaii, Black Pearl Golf Course in Honduras and Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Canada.
Summer might be your best chance to get that great round in, so don't let all this good weather go to waste.
-
A happy young golfer at Antelope Greens Golf Course in Antelope, Calif. Courtesy of ''Dtnelson777'
-
Avila Beach Golf Resort features a stunning coastal view with tees that lie directly over the ocean. Courtesy of 'u889118262'
-
The Lake at Carolina Trace Country Club offers a challenging course with beautiful greenery and rolling hills. Courtesy of 'philboyte'
-
A rainbow looms over hole 13 of the mountainous Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colo. Courtesy of 'Icanhackit'
-
Drive your ball into the Phoenix skyline at William P. Bell's Encanto Golf Course. Courtesy of 'passwordswivels1'
-
Situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Fossil Trace Golf Club is a scenic course decorated with dinosaur footprints, fossils, and historical relics. Courtesy of 'QuantumGolfx'
-
Rated one of the top courses in North Carolina, Arnold Palmer's Mid South Club is a hot spot in Southern Pines. Courtesy of 'Pukaka'
-
River Run Golf Links sits on the banks of the Braden River as one of the Gulf Coast's most popular municipal courses. Courtesy of 'michaeljeichenberger'
-
MaraHills Golf Resort challenges golfers with a tough layout designed by Les Furber in British Columbia. Courtesy of 'woodie41'
-
Kananaskis Valley's Mount Lorette course offers a breathtaking view of the Canadian Rockies. Courtesy of '55ab4uWAz88fMocsHxW5'
-
Face the treacherous hole 17 island green at the world renowned PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Courtesy of '9619163'
-
An overcast day doesn't take away from Eyemouth Golf Club's spectacular clifftop view of the Scottish coastline. Courtesy of 'wmbhoses'
-
Black Pearl Golf Course of Bay Islands, Honduras is a must-experience course designed by Pete Dye. Courtesy of 'u314163006509'
-
Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks is rated the best mountain course in Colorado, and one of the best in the country. Courtesy of 'u6014381'
-
Play atop rocky cliffs along the coastline of St. Andrews Bay at Fairmont St. Andrews' Torrance Course. Courtesy of 'wallybob'
-
Canyon Mesa Country Club is an excellent value among the red rocks of Sedona. Courtesy of 'YZv5gCRPK3ek1MHIHnDJ'
-
Quintero Golf Club is one of the top courses in Arizona that never disappoints with its scenic yet challenging track. Courtesy of 'u108435077'
-
A great value in Mesa, Ariz., Red Mountain Ranch is a desert gem. Courtesy of 'Brightwine'
-
Boone Golf Club is one of North Carolina's top public courses in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Courtesy of 'u846847413'
-
Royal Hawaiian Golf Club is a jungle course that makes golfers feel like they're in Jurassic Park. Courtesy of 'u314163090002'
-
Milton Abbey is a gorgeous 9 hole course in the Dorset countryside of England. Courtesy of 'Brianharris2602'
-
A top course in South Carolina, Mount Vintage offers a great value and championship layout. Courtesy of 'u314161184626'
-
Set along the shores of the Puget Sound, Chambers Bay is one of the finest courses in Washington state. Courtesy of 'sorenj'
-
Play among the Cascade Mountains at Arnold Palmer's Prospector Course at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Wash. Courtesy of 'john888'
-
Gamble Sands is a linksy golf course in Brewster, Wash., designed by David McLay Kidd. Courtesy of 'sorenj'
Latest Popular Content
3 Min Read
July 13, 2022
Scottish tour operator Bonnie Wee Golf has put together a collection of some of the oldest and most memorable links courses in the world.
1 Min Read
July 8, 2022
Keep Rosie's memory alive.
1 Min Read
June 24, 2022
No...not that one.
4 Min Read
July 6, 2022
With Southern Hills, The Country Club and The Old Course complementing Augusta National, it is hard to imagine a single-year major championship slate much better than this one.
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
3 Min Read
July 18, 2022
Record scoring shouldn't detract from another magical major at the Home of Golf.
2 Min Read
July 24, 2022
Ties to USGA and a location at the crossroads of American golf make perfect sense.
Load More