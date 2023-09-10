Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses

The Links At Bodega Harbour
0 of 10
The Links At Bodega Harbour
The Links At Bodega Harbour is an underrated oceanside test in California. The Links At Bodega Harbour
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 6
1 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 6
The thrilling sixth hole on The Links at Bodega Harbour flies over a canyon with Bodega Bay as a backdrop. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 18
2 of 10
Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 18
North of San Francisco, the Links at Bodega Harbour has a back nine that plays down to the ocean. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 4
3 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 4
It's a long climb to reach the fourth green at The Links at Bodega Harbour. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 7
4 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 7
The seventh is the second of back-to-back par 3s on the Links at Bodega Harbour. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 8
5 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 8
The eighth green, the end of a tough par 5, is well protected on The Links at Bodega Harbour. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - 16th hole
6 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - 16th hole
Players ditch their carts to walk to the 16th fairway and green on The Links at Bodega Harbour. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 17
7 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - hole 17
The 187-yard 17th hole sits hidden in a coastal marsh at The Links at Bodega Harbour. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - 18th green
8 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - 18th green
Good luck hitting the 18th green at The Links at Bodega Harbour in regulation. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Links at Bodega Harbour - views
9 of 10
The Links at Bodega Harbour - views
Make sure you always turn around after playing a hole on The Links at Bodega Harbour. There's views in all directions. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
10 Images

Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses

The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.

Share

BODEGA BAY, Calif. - There are times standing on tee boxes on The Links at Bodega Harbour that leave golfers more interested in the view than their shot. The panoramic vistas out to Bodega Harbour and the Pacific Ocean, plus the yawning canyons on holes 4-6, are spellbinding.

There are a few other moments, though, when golfers stand on certain tees thinking: Where do I hit it? These moments don't stop most golfers from enjoying The Links at Bodega Harbour, an early Robert Trent Jones Jr. design from 1976. The course's 4.6 star rating on GolfPass proves most golfers cherish the views more than complain about a few funky holes on the 6,284-yard, par-70 layout.

The Links at Bodega Harbour plays significantly more challenging than the scorecard yardage suggests. The first four holes climb significantly uphill. The blind, downhill tee shot on no. 5 is tough to decipher for first-timers. Study the advice on the sign at the tee before swinging away.

The routing feels narrower than it is with many of the holes winding through a housing development. There's a decent chance someone's ball in your foursome will hit one. The proximity of the homes in spots, coupled with the course's mounding, fairway moguls and nearly 100 bunkers, keep golfers on high alert. This form of target golf can be especially hard when the afternoon winds howl.

Where the things get really interesting is holes 16 and 17. After golfers tee off over an intimidating coastal marsh on the 319-yard 16th hole, they park their carts and start carrying their bags, or borrow a complimentary push cart stationed nearby. The walk through the high grasses is pretty cool, but can end in disappointment if you don't find your ball safely on the other side. The 187-yard 17th hole turns back towards the carts, so players can saddle back up again to tee off on the difficult finishing hole. The 18th fairway is pinched by houses on the left and wetlands on the right. The downhill approach passes through a narrow chute in the trees to a well-bunkered green. If your ball survives this harrowing three-hole stretch, you've won the day in Bodega Bay.

Enjoy the scenery in our photo tour below.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Latest Popular Content
The Masters - Round Two
Articles
5 Min Read
A lefty's lament
July 27, 2023
Even with two of us winning on the same day on the PGA Tour, limited availability of golf clubs from major manufacturers still makes it tough to be a southpaw.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Masters - Preview Day 2
Articles
2 Min Read
The Best Golf Course Logos We've Collected
September 6, 2023
Golf course logos come in a huge variety of styles, making hats, shirts and other accessories from pro shops very collectible. What are your favorite logos?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Walker Cup - Previews
Articles
12 Min Read
A hole-by-hole guide to The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland
August 30, 2023
Get to know every hole at the Home of Golf, the mother of golf courses around the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
golden-horseshoe-2-williamsburg-hero.JPG
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Early American history and modern American golf collide in Williamsburg, Virginia
June 21, 2023
From 18th-century taverns to a trip through golf's modern era, there's a great deal to mark the passage of time.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA West
Featured
La Quinta Resort & PGA West
Carved by time between some of the oldest and newest mountain ranges in North America lies La Quinta Resort & PGA WEST, a world famous golf resort just minutes from Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California. Challenge your game on 90 holes of championship golf designed by three golf legends.
Payne's Valley Cup
Articles
4 Min Read
Big Cedar Lodge building a third par-3 golf course
June 13, 2023
Golf course news and notes: June, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Articles
9 Min Read
Travelers Championship: TPC River Highlands hole-by-hole
June 19, 2023
Despite its modest length, this stalwart PGA Tour venue defends itself well against the world's best golfers while remaining fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
Search Near Me