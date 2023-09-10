Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses

BODEGA BAY, Calif. - There are times standing on tee boxes on The Links at Bodega Harbour that leave golfers more interested in the view than their shot. The panoramic vistas out to Bodega Harbour and the Pacific Ocean, plus the yawning canyons on holes 4-6, are spellbinding.

There are a few other moments, though, when golfers stand on certain tees thinking: Where do I hit it? These moments don't stop most golfers from enjoying The Links at Bodega Harbour, an early Robert Trent Jones Jr. design from 1976. The course's 4.6 star rating on GolfPass proves most golfers cherish the views more than complain about a few funky holes on the 6,284-yard, par-70 layout.

The Links at Bodega Harbour plays significantly more challenging than the scorecard yardage suggests. The first four holes climb significantly uphill. The blind, downhill tee shot on no. 5 is tough to decipher for first-timers. Study the advice on the sign at the tee before swinging away.

The routing feels narrower than it is with many of the holes winding through a housing development. There's a decent chance someone's ball in your foursome will hit one. The proximity of the homes in spots, coupled with the course's mounding, fairway moguls and nearly 100 bunkers, keep golfers on high alert. This form of target golf can be especially hard when the afternoon winds howl.

Where the things get really interesting is holes 16 and 17. After golfers tee off over an intimidating coastal marsh on the 319-yard 16th hole, they park their carts and start carrying their bags, or borrow a complimentary push cart stationed nearby. The walk through the high grasses is pretty cool, but can end in disappointment if you don't find your ball safely on the other side. The 187-yard 17th hole turns back towards the carts, so players can saddle back up again to tee off on the difficult finishing hole. The 18th fairway is pinched by houses on the left and wetlands on the right. The downhill approach passes through a narrow chute in the trees to a well-bunkered green. If your ball survives this harrowing three-hole stretch, you've won the day in Bodega Bay.

Enjoy the scenery in our photo tour below.