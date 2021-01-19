Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales
When people ask me about the most scenic courses in the world that aren't insanely expensive to play, the first course that comes to mind is Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales. Located on a remote and exposed part of north Wales, this club has a ciiffside landscape that rivals Pebble Beach and Old Head. Summer 18-hole green fees are £53 on the weekdays for 18 holes, while day passes can be had for £65-75. A day pass may be a good idea as there aren't many courses nearby and the views don't get old. There is also more than 18 holes here: a Blue, Red and Point nine. The Point holes, which make up most of the most spectacular (albeit quirky) holes at Nefyn & District, receive a good deal of pedestrian traffic and these holes are not open at all times to golf.
Another clever aspect to the experience is a small beach town below the point holes that even has the small Ty Coch Inn, which serves up pints to thirsty golfers who don't want to wait for their round to end. For those curious, yes, the clubhouse has some pretty splendid views of its own.
The courses of North Wales are a little more spread out and tough to get to, but they are charming, relatively affordable and personify the off-the-beaten-path allure of links golf in the British Isles. A North Wales golf tour might also include courses like Royal St. David's, Aberdovey and some clubs closer to Nefyn like Pwllehi or Abersoch.
You can read my review from my visit to Nefyn & District back in 2008 here, or simply bask in some of the beautiful photography, much of it from Getty images legendary photographer David Cannon.
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: A view in the foreground of the green on teh par 4, fourth hole with the par 3, fifth hole behind on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: A view of the green on the par 3, fifth hole on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: A view from the third green on The Old Nine across the bay to the green on the par 4, third hole on The Front nine of the at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of lifeboat station (L) with the the par 3, fifth green and the par 4, sixth hole behind on the peninsula on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of the par 3, fifth green on the peninsula on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: The GlobalGolf4Cancer pin flag flies on the fourth green during Nick Edmund's GlobalGolf4Cancer 'St George's to St David's' campaign at the Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: Nick Edmund plays a shot on the third hole watched by Jamie Highes during his visit as the special Global Golf4Cancer pin flag flew on the fourth green during Nick Edmund's GlobalGolf4Cancer 'St George's to St David's' campaign at the Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
Jay Coffin/Golf Channel
Wales' Nefyn & District features a surreal lanscape full of cliffside holes. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
Below Nefyn & District's promontory is the Ty Coch Inn, which has a small pub. Golfers are often wont to head down for a quick pint or two before proceeding back to the course. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor