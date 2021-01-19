Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales

Nefyn Golf Club General Views
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: A view in the foreground of the green on teh par 4, fourth hole with the par 3, fifth hole behind on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: A view of the green on the par 3, fifth hole on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: A view of the green on the par 3, fifth hole on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: A view from the third green on The Old Nine across the bay to the green on the par 4, third hole on The Front nine of the at Nefyn Golf Club on October 06, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of lifeboat station (L) with the the par 3, fifth green and the par 4, sixth hole behind on the peninsula on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of the par 3, fifth green on the peninsula on The Old nine holes at Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: The GlobalGolf4Cancer pin flag flies on the fourth green during Nick Edmund's GlobalGolf4Cancer 'St George's to St David's' campaign at the Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: Nick Edmund plays a shot on the third hole watched by Jamie Highes during his visit as the special Global Golf4Cancer pin flag flew on the fourth green during Nick Edmund's GlobalGolf4Cancer 'St George's to St David's' campaign at the Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
NEFYN, WALES - OCTOBER 08: Nick Edmund watches Jamie Hughes play his tee shot on the fourth hole during his visit as the special Global Golf4Cancer pin flag flew on the fourth green during Nick Edmund's GlobalGolf4Cancer 'St George's to St David's' campaign at the Nefyn Golf Club on October 08, 2020 in Nefyn, Wales. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images
Jay Coffin/Golf Channel
Wales' Nefyn & District features a surreal lanscape full of cliffside holes. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
Below Nefyn & District's promontory is the Ty Coch Inn, which has a small pub. Golfers are often wont to head down for a quick pint or two before proceeding back to the course. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor

Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales

Spell-bounding scenery on a budget at one of the most spectacular links in the United Kingdom.
By Brandon Tucker
January 19, 2021

When people ask me about the most scenic courses in the world that aren't insanely expensive to play, the first course that comes to mind is Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales. Located on a remote and exposed part of north Wales, this club has a ciiffside landscape that rivals Pebble Beach and Old Head. Summer 18-hole green fees are £53 on the weekdays for 18 holes, while day passes can be had for £65-75. A day pass may be a good idea as there aren't many courses nearby and the views don't get old. There is also more than 18 holes here: a Blue, Red and Point nine. The Point holes, which make up most of the most spectacular (albeit quirky) holes at Nefyn & District, receive a good deal of pedestrian traffic and these holes are not open at all times to golf.

Another clever aspect to the experience is a small beach town below the point holes that even has the small Ty Coch Inn, which serves up pints to thirsty golfers who don't want to wait for their round to end. For those curious, yes, the clubhouse has some pretty splendid views of its own.

The courses of North Wales are a little more spread out and tough to get to, but they are charming, relatively affordable and personify the off-the-beaten-path allure of links golf in the British Isles. A North Wales golf tour might also include courses like Royal St. David's, Aberdovey and some clubs closer to Nefyn like Pwllehi or Abersoch.

You can read my review from my visit to Nefyn & District back in 2008 here, or simply bask in some of the beautiful photography, much of it from Getty images legendary photographer David Cannon.

Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for Golf Advisor. Prior to the launch of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram @btuck34.
Aberdovey Golf Club - No. 12
3 Min Read
Aberdovey Golf Club: Historic links in mid Wales oozes charm
Aberdovey Golf Club, one of the oldest courses in Wales, may lack the signature, "Kodak moment" holes of, say, Nefyn & District or Pennard. But Aberdovey's sum is greater than its individual holes, and it will hold a special place in your golfing heart, Brandon Tucker writes.
By Brandon Tucker
Aberdovey - North Wales
8 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: A North Wales golf tour is a step back in time
Prior to the British Open at Royal Birkdale, The GolfChannel.com crew took their own links golf tour in nearby North Wales, where they played such historic gems as Aberdovey and Nefyn & District.
By Golf Advisor Staff
Conwy Golf Club in North Wales - No. 15
1 Min Read
Conwy Golf Club is a scenic and fair links in North Wales
The best thing about Wales' Conwy Golf Club is its fairness and beauty. Mercer Baggs reviews this Welsh medal links.
By Mercer Baggs
Royal Birkdale Open Championship - Police
4 Min Read
The refreshing fan experience at The Open and Royal Birkdale
Brandon Tucker attended his first British Open and found the differences between U.S. venues and here to be stark.
By Brandon Tucker
Royal Birkdale - No. 18
5 Min Read
Spotlight on Royal Birkdale, host of the 146th staging of The Open
A viewing, spectator and course guide to the 146th Open, held in 2017 at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.
By Golf Advisor Staff
Links along the line: Ginella travels by train to play the links courses of Lancashire
4 Min Read
England Trip Dispatch: Southport is rich in links and curious history
Brandon Tucker attended The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and visited several of Southport's historic "links along the line."
By Brandon Tucker
