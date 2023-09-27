September 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Cobh Golf Club - island
Cobh Golf Club was officially opened in 2010 by Shane Lowry, overlooking the inner regions of Cork Harbour. Courtesy of 'u000002475522'
One of our members had a stealth visitor while putting at Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club. Courtesy of 'BirdieStu'
Lake Tahoe golf is at its finest at the Brad Bell designed Coyote Moon Golf Course. Courtesy of 'hacksalot03'
Perranporth Golf Club's putting views along the North Coast make it a must-play in southwest England. Courtesy of 'apk101'
A trio of pals opt for a scenic photo at Nefyn Golf Club in north Wales. Courtesy of 'simonclowes'
Western Colorado canyons will surely distract you during your round at Lakota Links Golf Course. Courtesy of 'u314162256037'
Enjoy sparkling lakes and Pennsylvania countryside at Applecross Country Club's Nicklaus Design course. Courtesy of 'Billy1905130'
Roy Kizer Golf Course
One of our members captured this gorgeous sunset at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, Texas. Courtesy of 'u314161674743'
Pleasant Valley Golf Club is a public course in Connellsville, Pa., maintained like a private club, featuring an island-green 17th hole. Courtesy of 'bptodddilla'
Precision is key at StoneCrest Golf Course; the course sits on 700 acres of mountaintop land in Prestonsburg, Ky. Courtesy of 'CrankieFonn'
Each hole of the Champions 9 course at The Legends Golf & Country Club is named after a golf champion. Courtesy of 'David168485'
Pictured is the flag of Walsall Golf Club, a parkland course known for its tree-lined fairways and abundant sand traps. Courtesy of 'Adam909'
With a backdrop of Rice Lake and a reputation for excellent conditions, Bellmere Winds Golf Club is a favorite in Ontario. Courtesy of 'u314164558298'
Blair Atholl Golf Club is a mature 9-hole parkland course with a good mix of open holes and short par 3s. Courtesy of 't62095568'
Wind is known to be a challenge at Merlin Golf Club, which has some of the truest rolling greens you’ll putt on and stunning views of the hilltops. Courtesy of 'Pete1956'
Worthington Manor Golf Club was host to its 11th U.S. Open Qualifier last year and currently hosts the Maryland Open Championship. Courtesy of 'IzW6qv2W6ZTd8Y5ghdDI'
With tremendous elevation changes, the 11th and 13th holes of Carmel Valley Ranch are scenic spots for a photo. Courtesy of 'Kirky'
September 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Fall golf is under way.
Every golf course around the world is naturally beautiful, but something about fall golf makes it even more appealing. The changing of leaves has our members kicking off fall golf with great shots of some some international courses, wildlife visitors, rounds with friends, and lots of great values.

Gorgeous shots of harbors and peninsulas dominated your rounds abroad at Cobh Golf Club, Blair Atholl, Nefyn Golf Club and Bellmere Winds. Here in the states, we can only hope our members didn't lose too many balls in the valleys and canyons of Colorado and California; so many of you embraced the elevation changes this month...with your cameras at least!

The official golf season may be dwindling to a close, but some may argue that fall golf is the best time to get started. Hopefully next month brings some rounds from cooler climates with shots of foliage, morning dew and lots of birdies in your best golf attire.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
