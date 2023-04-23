10 best golf courses affiliated with First Tee

One of the coolest things about First Tee - besides the fact that many young golfers get their start in the non-profit organization - is how its local chapters have partnered with all types of golf courses.

Local municipal courses? Of course.

A major championship venue? Yep!

A private and well-respected PGA Tour host? You betcha.

While it would be great if every golfer donated their time or some money to First Tee, another way to support the cause would be to play golf at First Tee-affiliated courses. Whether those golf facilities are owned by First Tee or someone else, the point is you’re supporting youth development in your community. These clubs are helping to strengthen their communities by welcoming First Tee participants who not only learn golf skills but life skills, too.

During a recent round at TPC Harding Park, I couldn't help but notice how many young golfers were either coming and going from practice or playing the Fleming nine. What a blessing it is for them to learn the game at a course that continues to host major professional events.

Growing the game doesn't have to be some altruistic pursuit. You can be a little selfish, too. Get out there and play. In that vein, we've collected 10 of the best golf courses affiliated with First Tee. Swing away!