5 golf tips that could turn your driver into a strength

We've dug through the GolfPass archives to compile the best driver tips for any golfer.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot

Over the past few years, I’ve had the luxury of watching every single new tip and instruction series put on GolfPass. I may be biased, but I believe most of the tips are great and they all will help some golfer out there who is looking for that one thought that will change their game for good! Here I have composed a list of a few of my favorite driving tips from the archives. I’m a simple man when it comes to instruction preference. A quick setup tip or swing thought that I can try out is better than the stick and noodle swing station for the range. With that being said, here are my five favorite driving tips that just may be what you need to start hitting your driver like you’ve always dreamed of.

Tip 1: Hit it farther

The first tip is from Martin Chuck and it's something he picked up from Greg Norman. It's a simple and effective visual to help you rotate your lower body enough on the backswing so that you can hit it farther.

Right Pocket Back

Tip 2: Cure that slice

This is a recent tip from Aimee Cho that I loved. If you struggle with a slice, this small tweak to your setup could be the cure once and for all!

Trail Hip Slice Cure

Tip 3: Hit up on the Ball

We have a couple variations of this tip on GolfPass, but I like this version from Chris Como because it adds an additional layer. Angle of attack with the driver is a popular instruction topic because it's a (relatively) easy way to pick up distance without needing to swing faster. This tip features a simple station that will help you swing up on the ball with the driver without coming over-the-top.

Hit Up on the Ball with the Maze Drill

Tip 4: Use the Logo for Alignment

Another somewhat recent tip, this time from Alex Riggs. Talk about bang for your buck in a 3-minute tip... Alex crushes it on this one. The final part when he talks about using the logo of the golf ball to help your setup was something I had never heard of before, and it is such an easy thing to do. Watch this tip and send it to a friend who struggles with the 'chopping wood' driver swing that we have all seen before.

Optimize Your Driver

Tip 5: Rip it like Rory

Rory has tons of great tips on GolfPass, but this one might be my favorite. It's an intuitive, easy-to-do drill that will help you get into a great position at impact with the driver. I mean Rory's a pretty decent driver of the golf ball, so give it a try.

Driver Drills

Instruction
