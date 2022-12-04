Batcaddy review: Walk like a pro with a remote-controlled electric cart

SAN FRANCISCO - Most golfers can agree that walking the course is the best way to play.

My walk just got a lot better thanks to the Batcaddy.

Batcaddy - short for battery-powered caddy - has been making remote-controlled electric carts since 2008. Now that I've tasted the freedom to roam the fairways without worrying about pushing or carrying my clubs, I'm not sure I can ever go back. My first experience using the Batcaddy was an extremely challenging one - walking the ferocious hills of Presidio Golf Course, a gorgeous layout set within a national park near downtown San Francisco just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge. The learning curve to driving it was short on blunders and long on fun. I could see other golfers staring as our foursome strutted by with our Batcaddys wandering every which way. For the first time ever, I felt COOL on the golf course.

"People love how simple they are to use," said Paul Guzman, the vice president of marketing and distribution for Batcaddy. "They love what they are on the course. The practical application exceeds their expectations."

The Batcaddy Advantage

Like many other segments of the industry, the Batcaddy's popularity blossomed during the pandemic. Guzman said that sales doubled this November compared to the same month in 2019. The California-based company is using that momentum to erase the stigma that electric, remote-controlled carts are only for golf geezers who can't carry their bags anymore. It recently cut prices on its entry-level model, the X3R, from $850 to $700, hoping to introduce walking to a new generation of golfers. This helped the brand make inroads in competitive junior golf and selling to young adult golfers who love gadgets.

"There is no one who beats us value wise," Guzman said. "With our main competitors, you're looking at roughly $1,000 to $1,500 (to buy a remote-controlled cart). At $700, the math starts to turn out (better) versus how much do you pay to rent a cart? We want to see people get out of (riding) carts."

Currently, there are five Batcaddy models - including push carts - available in a range of colors. Each one can fold up nicely to fit in the trunk of your car and comes with three accessories - a beverage, umbrella and scorecard holder.

Guzman believes golfers play better when using the Batcaddy, noting that walkers who carry their bag might tire or hurt their back/shoulders, while cart riders don't get to enjoy the mental advantages and health benefits of walking. The Batcaddy was designed without much technology so players can just simply focus on their game.

It took me a few holes, but I mastered driving the Batcaddy pretty quickly. The cart speeds up or slows down by clicking the up or down button on the remote. Turning properly using the right or left arrows takes some practice. I spun the cart wildly in circles a time or two before I figured out the right touch. I also used the stop button liberally at first, paranoid about driving into a bunker or gully.

The handles proved useful to guide it through a tight turn or up a steep hill. I used Guzman's advice by turning the remote control off every time I put it in my pocket to keep from accidentally starting the cart mid-shot. Hitting something on the ground (a loose branch, hole or root, etc.) might send it down the wrong path, or, on the rare occasion, tip it over. In general, though, it's very stable. An anti-tip fourth wheel in back keeps it from falling over while climbing slopes.

I loved that I could walk away from the Batcaddy to look for a lost ball in a hazard (not mine of course!) and never worry about where I left it. An automatic shutoff occurs if the cart wanders more than 30 yards away, a nice safety feature.

Obviously, battery life is a big deal for any electric cart. Every purchase includes an acid battery weighing 25 pounds that lasts anywhere between 100 to 150 charges. A full charge generally lasts two rounds. Golfers can upgrade to Lithium batteries for $150 for a four-pound ion battery that lasts 400 to 500 charges (roughly 1,000 rounds) or $300 for a seven-pound phosphate battery that lasts 1,000 to 1,500 charges (3,000 to 5,000 rounds). Guzman touts a big advantage with its high-end Lithium batteries. He recommends charging after every round, which won't impact battery life. "The competition doesn’t have a match for" the Lithium upgrades, he said.

Longevity is another selling point. The simplicity of the Batcaddy design makes it easy to replace parts, and the company offers a trade-in program whenever you're ready for a newer model.

"We have people who have their Batcaddy (push carts) from 2005 and 2006. We have supported them," Guzman said. "They are easy to repair if something happens. Customers don’t have to throw them away. It extends the lifecycle by replacing things like wheels with worn treads. You don’t see that from others."

What's Next For Batcaddy

The next generation of Batcaddy will be available this spring. The X9R and X9R Carbon - ranging in price from $1,500-$1,700 - are wider for more stability, yet 5 pounds lighter, weighing 20 pounds with the battery. It folds up with the battery still intact, something the current models can't do. A limited test run of 250 sold out in 2022. If golf stays on its upward trajectory and the economy holds steady, Batcaddy could continue to grow its market share in 2023. The company recently signed its first professional golf ambassadors - Epson Tour player Michelle Piyapattra and PGA Tour pro John Rollins.

"The brand awareness is starting to grow in cool and fun ways," Guzman said. "As we meet more people and the word gets out, expanding our network as much as we can, we are excited for next year. We are leaning into the cool factor."

Are you interested in walking more, either by carrying or with a Batcaddy? Let us know in the comments below.