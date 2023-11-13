The best golf art for decorating your office

Chandler Withington calls his new career drawing golf logo art a "happy accident".

Tyler Moss recently made the big decision that Woodgrain Golf wasn't just a hobby in his basement, but a business worthy of a new warehouse in northern Michigan.

Although only a casual golfer, Bill Abbott is using his map-making skills at Malin & Mizen to showcase some of the best golf destinations in the world.

Moss, Abbott and Withington are the faces of a new breed of golf artist with fresh ideas about wall art at a time when the game has never been more popular.

With the holidays coming up, a unique piece of golf art could be the gift that really steals the heart of your favorite golfer. Or maybe you just want to buy something for yourself for a work or home office? Zoom meetings will never be the same with a cool conversation piece hanging on your wall in the background.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, these nine artists all aim to deliver that something special. Here are their backstories:

Archive 22

Archive 22 founder Chandler Withington has created some one-of-a-kind golf art. Courtesy image

Chandler Withington has been a golf pro at some of the game's best courses - Seminole, Merion and Hazeltine during the rowdy 2016 Ryder Cup won by the Americans. While he loved the job, he didn't love the hours. And after a family health scare, he made the hard decision to leave the industry in 2021.

He turned to his hobby of drawing. Earlier this year, he launched Archive 22 to sell hand-drawn posters celebrating the courses that have hosted the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup. Each poster depicts the logo of the host course and lists the year held and champion. Withington eschews tracing or AI, creating everything on his own, giving his work real personality.

Withington, who is based in Minnesota, said it took seven months of meetings with hundreds of people to get approval to use the logo of each club. His artwork has received support from the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America as well. His posters for the U.S. Open and PGA Championship sold out this year in their respective major championship merchandise tents. His Ryder Cup print is anchored by an intricate drawing of the trophy.

"It is such a conversation piece," he said of his golf artwork. "People are looking for something new. Why had they never see it before? It's so hard to do. The clubs saw this as a celebration of history. That's why I started doing this. I love the history of the game." Cost: $75

BallPark Blueprints

Ballpark Blueprints offers metal and canvas routings of famous golf courses (along with sports stadiums). Courtesy photo

Ballpark Blueprints launched in 2002 focused on major league baseball stadiums (hence the name) before expanding to include college and pro football, basketball, hockey and soccer stadiums. In 2016, golf became a side project of Ballpark Blueprints co-founder Thomas Young after his original partner passed away of cancer. Ballpark Blueprints has since created routing blueprints of more than 160 courses, most of which were initially made available only to members or guests playing in specific tournaments. Since those early days, Young has partnered with Pinehurst, the first anchor site of the U.S. Open, and the St Andrews Links Trust, where one of his "master maps" of the Old, New, and Jubilee courses now hangs in the clubhouse.

Young has been commissioned by dozens of clubs built in the 1920s during the golden age of golf course architecture in preparation to celebrate their 100th anniversaries. His website offers canvas or metal prints of famous courses from Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand and Machrihanish in Scotland to the fictitious Bushwood Country Club of Caddyshack fame. Unique gifts such as custom golf blankets, towels, T-shirts, mugs and ties are also available. Cost: $75-$195

Woodgrain Golf

Tyler Moss first had the idea for Woodgrain Golf several years ago after seeing the popular 3D wood art that depicts the size and depth of lakes. "I kept saying, 'Someone should do that with golf courses,'" he recalled.

After starting out with sales on Etsy, Moss and partner Jeremy Hoxie have gotten busier as the word has gotten out. "We started blowing up last Christmas. We had to turn sales off before Thanksgiving. We realized we weren’t going to be able to get the products out," Moss said. "After the holiday, I had to consider, 'Is this a side project or a business?' We put the wheels in motion to leave our current jobs and go at it full-time. We are gearing up for this holiday season."

They currently have 800 unique courses in their design library. "It is a painstaking process," Moss said. "We want it to be as accurate as possible. We go bunker for bunker and tee for tee." Cost: $199

Lee Wybranski Art & Design

Lee Wybranski has been painting golf event posters for more than two decades. Courtesy photo

Artist Lee Wybranski, based in Flagstaff, Az., created his first event poster for the 2001 Senior PGA Championship. That commission has led to a long, fruitful relationship promoting and celebrating professional golf and its best events. Wybranski regularly paints event posters for all four major championships. They're creative pieces that often showcase not only the course's most memorable feature/hole but local landmarks as well. The Parthenon and Coliseum tower over the host course, Marco Simone, in his 2023 Ryder Cup poster. His work hangs in many famous clubhouses and the homes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith and other Tour stars. Cost: $30-$395

Malin & Mizen

The Irish golf map from Malin & Mizen is the company's most popular golf item. Courtesy photo

Bill Abbott studied geomatics (similar to cartography) in college and loved the aspect of map-making. But he found the available jobs in the field (working on construction sites, road projects, national mapping, etc.) to be tedious, so he followed his passion: the outdoors. He merged his skills with his love of outdoor adventures by creating Malin & Mizen, a company that makes custom maps. The name is inspired from the most northerly (Malin Head) and southerly (Mizen Head) points in Ireland. He started selling Surfing and Sea Swimming maps, first in Ireland and then in California.

He launched a series of golf maps this summer, starting with Ireland (his most popular golf product) and expanded to include a U.S. East Coast Golf Map, New York Golf Map, Scottish Golf Map, Portuguese Golf Map and Eastern Australian Golf Map. He plans to offer personalized golf trip maps, where customers can add up to 20-25 courses played on a trip with its own title (example: "Mike's Irish Golf Trip 2022"). This project has sparked Abbott's own interest in the game. "I've always played golf casually but have been getting into it more over this past year," he said. Cost: $49-$52

The Greenside Gallery

Matt Stanley founded The Greenside Gallery. Courtesy photo

Matt Stanley, founder of The Greenside Gallery, launched his company during the pandemic. Once he began offering customers the opportunity to choose their own custom-made golf map of any course in the world, his library has already expanded to more than 1,400 prints from 17 different countries. "We can help golfers capture and relive their golfing memories, whether that be the course they grew up playing, their favorite course or perhaps their best round," he said.

The routings are clean-looking in a minimalistic sense. The text below each golf course notes the name of the course, location, par and length. Stanley sells pre-made prints of dozens of famous courses (Augusta, Pebble, Pinehurst No. 2, St. Andrews, Bandon Dunes, etc.) for $39 as well as custom-made course prints starting at $69. I was the first golfer to order a 24x18 print of Tasmania's Cape Wickham, which I fell in love with earlier this spring on a trip Down Under. Cost: $39-$149

Stonehouse Golf

Stonehouse Golf offers traditional landscape photography to decorate your walls. Perkes Photography

Despite the rise of drone images, Stonehouse Golf has stuck with its long tradition of selling wonderful panoramic landscape photography from some of the game's best courses. Stonehouse, based in Omaha, Neb., has worked with dozens of photographers over the years to build a library of more than 1,500 prints. Its new high-resolution printing technology pairs with archival inks and fine-art watercolor papers to bring out rich colors that seem to make the scenery of golf holes come to life. The lighthouses of Turnberry's Ailsa Course, Old Head and Harbour Town are particularly mesmerizing. Personalizing the artwork after a hole in one or career round will make the piece even more special. Cost: $68 and up

Lie + Loft

Lie + Loft sells golf prints, maps and more. Courtesy photo

After becoming a PGA of America member and working at some pretty nice golf clubs, Luke Davis left the golf industry. But his passion for the game never wavered. He taught himself the necessary graphic design skills to build golf routing maps as a way to stay connected to golf. Somewhere around 2015 Lie + Loft was born. Today, the Raleigh, N.C.-based company has six full-time employees creating course maps, illustrations, original paintings, photography prints, collages, pennants, hats, headcovers and more. For Davis, it's as much about storytelling as it is about art.

“For us, it’s just continuing to create and be inspired by the game of golf," he said. "We have a lot of communication with our customers. Every day, we are drawing new things. We will continue to create new designs. We do prints. We do framing. I want to explore other mediums. I shoot photography full time. Photography is an important category to explore.

"We do a lot of original painting. We do art leagues. Painting is important to us, too. All those things push us into new design styles. That's the beauty of artwork. You can just continue to create." Cost: $29 for a print up to $1,200 for an original painting.

World Vibe Studio

World Vibe Studio sells multiple styles of canvas golf maps. Courtesy photo

Ankita Kejariwal, who grew up in Kolkata, India, founded the World Vibe Studio in 2011. Although she has only dabbled in golf, it was the golfers among her friends and family who clamored for the game to be added to her collection of push-pin maps. Kejariwal has traveled extensively and lived in three different continents, so capturing the spirit of adventure is the driving force behind her maps, which range from state and national parks to mountain climbing conquests. Her most popular golf product is a canvas print of the top 200 golf courses in the U.S. Getting the map is an interactive experience. I used less than half of the 100 included pins to mark courses I've played because many of them are exclusive private clubs. For most golfers, I'd recommend the map of the 100 best public golf courses in the U.S. for a chance to push in a few more pins. It's a fun artistic tool that celebrates someone's golf journey - from where they've been to where they want to go. Cost: $99-$369

What golf art in this story catches your eye? What golf art is hanging in your office currently? We'd love to hear more in the comments below.