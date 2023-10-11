4 great golf drills you can do with an alignment stick

The humble alignment stick might be the most essential golf training aid, and the simplest. It's just a lightweight, whippy stick, most likely made of either wood or fiberglass or plastic. The most basic variety, usually sold in pairs, will likely set you back $10 or less.

Alignment sticks are a worthwhile investment in your game, especially if you practice even once every couple of weeks. They can come in handy in all facets of the game: putting, chipping and pitching and, of course, full shots.

At GolfPass, our archive of thousands of golf instruction videos is full of great tips that center around the use of this versatile, inexpensive tool. Here are four that you ought to bookmark and incorporate into your own pursuit of lower scores.

Chris Ryan on 50-yard pitch shots

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused The 50-Yard Pitch Shot

One of England's top teachers, Chris Ryan is brand-new to the GolfPass family. He's involved in our new series 3 Keys to Every Shot. In this segment, he uses an alignment rod to show how your hips and torso need to move in order to help you hit the sort of in-between pitch shots that practically every golfer encounters multiple times per round.

Click here to watch more of this series.

Nathalie Sheehan on eliminating fat chip shots

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Chipping Arc Drill

In this installment of our Daily Video Tips series, Nathalie Sheehan uses an alignment stick to illustrate the correct swing path arc you should be tracing when you hit standard chip shots. If you struggle to make solid contact around the greens, this drill might be exactly what you've been looking for.

Click here to watch Nathalie Sheehan's new GolfPass series The Next Shot.

Devan Bonebrake on short putts

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Blocked Practice – Short Putts

Making more putts from inside 6 feet is one of the most efficient ways to save a couple of shots. In this segment from his series Breaking Down Your Practice Routine, instructor Devan Bonebrake shows you how to set up an easy "feedback station" using two alignment sticks and a handful of tees.

Click here to watch Devan as he hosts the latest season of The Golf Fix.

Martin Hall on proper swing plane

You're ready to watch! You can now enjoy GolfPass videos and more. Play Play Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused Swing Plane Drill

Even though Martin Hall uses three alignment sticks for this drill, you can get away with using just two if you substitute one of your golf clubs laid on the ground for the middle one. By setting up this U-shaped station on the range or even at home, you can get a sense of the correct plane for your swing.

Click here to see Martin Hall's all-time most creative teaching aids.