Martin Hall's 10 most creative golf teaching aids

The world-class instructor has devised several ingenious solutions to the issues that plague millions of golfers.
Tim Gavrich
"Hit it, Mini-Martin!"

The best teachers tend to be a little unconventional.

My 8th-grade English teacher was a character. Anyone walking the halls of Avon Middle School during the day would likely hear the booming voice of Dr. Jim Fuller whether the classroom door was open or closed. He delivered his sermons on literature with the same level of enthusiasm and in the same attire every day: khakis, button-down dress shirt, one of a seemingly endless collection of bowties and white-and-brown saddle shoes that looked like old-school, spikeless golf shoes. I was interested in writing when I got to Fuller's (he insisted we call him by his last name) class; by the end of the school year, I loved it.

Legendary golf instructor Martin Hall has always reminded me a bit of Fuller. His own way of communicating is engaging, and his teaching methods sit just far enough off the mainstream to make you really take notice of what he has to share about all aspects of golf. Over more than a decade hosting the instruction series School of Golf on Golf Channel and, now, GolfPass, Hall has used dozens of fascinating and unexpected visual and swing aids in order to help instill the fundamentals of the golf swing and the finer points of playing the game. Many people are interested in golf when they enter Martin Hall's tutelage. Over time, they grow to love it, too. After all, what's not to love about turning bogeys into pars and birdies?

Here are 10 of the most creative teaching aids Martin Hall has used over more than 400 episodes of School of Golf:

A golfer's shadow (2015)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Shadow Swing Aid

Keeping the sun directly at your back at the right time of day can teach you a great deal about the motion of the golf swing.

A swimming pool (2011)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Swimming Pool Power

Normally golfers want to avoid the water, but here's a brilliant way to incorporate the surface of a swimming pool in an effort to drive the ball farther.

'Mini-Mart' (2022)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Mini Martin Makes an Impact

No, Martin didn't get a shrinking curse put on him at the beginning of Season 12 - he trotted out one of his favorite models to illustrate the importance of staying centered over the golf ball through impact.

Car headlights (2016)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Keep Your Headlights Still

It's not exactly "night putting" (no daughter of the Dean), but the two headlights strapped to Martin's knees in this clip illustrate the "timeless truths" of putting.

Three brushes (2011)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Three Brush Crush

Using three brushes, Martin demonstrates why "synchronized" motion may be the opposite of what you want in your golf swing.

A laser (2017)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Hit Laser-Like Drives

Attaching a laser to the shaft of a golf club enables Martin to illustrate a swing-plane drill that helped a two-time major champion.

Car and bottle caps (2020)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Car and Bottle Top Short Game Drill

COVID lockdowns didn't stop Martin or the School of Golf crew from helping golfers. Here, he helps you work on your chipping from his home studio.

A parrot (2023)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Parrot on a Perch

No animals were harmed in the making of this tip.

A toothbrush (2018)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Toothbrush Flop Shot

What could a broken toothbrush possibly have to do with teaching you to hit high, soft-landing flop shots? Only Martin knows.

A football end zone (2020)

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

'Touchdown' for Solid Contact

It's football season, so naturally, Martin has a useful teaching aid that uses something from the gridiron to help you make better contact with your irons.

rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Instruction
August 6, 2018
Learn from the greatest golf instructors and professional golfers in the world with articles and videos on the best advice for all facets of your golf game.

InstructionRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
finca-cortesin-hero.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
2023 Solheim Cup brings must-see team golf to southern Spain's Finca Cortesin resort
September 20, 2023
The first Solheim Cup in Andalucia comes 26 years after the 1997 Ryder Cup at Valderrama put the Costa del Sol region on the map to global traveling golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf -The 33rd Ryder Cup Matches-The Country Club-Brookline.
Articles
1 Min Read
This no-longer-ugly shirt is a Cool Golf Thing
September 13, 2023
Nearly a quarter-century later, it endures.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day One
Articles
2 Min Read
Las Vegas' Shadow Creek raises greens fee to $1,250
September 11, 2023
Golf course news and notes; September, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Masters - Preview Day 2
Articles
2 Min Read
The Best Golf Course Logos We've Collected
September 6, 2023
Golf course logos come in a huge variety of styles, making hats, shirts and other accessories from pro shops very collectible. What are your favorite logos?
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Best walking golf shoes for 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
The best golf shoes for walking golfers
September 4, 2023
Golfers who love to walk should choose their footwear carefully.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group
Articles
5 Min Read
Miss it quick: 8 ways to play faster golf
August 31, 2023
From a pre-shot routine to where you position your golf cart, there are many ways to save seconds and minutes, making a round of golf more enjoyable for everyone.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club - castle
21 Images
August 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
August 28, 2023
Summer golf's finale heads overseas to discover some cool courses most Americans probably don't know much about.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
The Links At Bodega Harbour
Photo Galleries
10 Images
Teeing up The Links at Bodega Harbour, one of California's most scenic golf courses
September 10, 2023
The Robert Trent Jones Jr. design overlooks Bodega Bay, the site of Alfred Hitchcock's horror movie classic, 'The Birds'.
By Jason Scott Deegan
streamsong-the-chain-1.JPG
Photo Galleries
15 Images
Photos of Streamsong Resort's new short course, The Chain, by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
September 18, 2023
We previewed the inventive 19-holer, which has begun taking tee times for Dec. 1, 2023 and beyond
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Walker Cup - Previews
Articles
12 Min Read
A hole-by-hole guide to The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland
August 30, 2023
Get to know every hole at the Home of Golf, the mother of golf courses around the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Martin Hall's 10 most creative golf teaching aids
Search Near Me