Best new golf balls for 2024 from 7 of the top equipment manufacturers

The golf ball is simultaneously the most pedestrian and the most personal genre of golf equipment.

At the most basic level, golf balls are everywhere: you can fish for them at the edge of the nearest pond or stream if you wish and never run out. But if you're an avid, discerning player, once you find a make and model golf ball that really works for you - that helps you squeeze a few more yards out of tee shots, that lands tenderly on greens after well-struck approaches - you probably have a hard time using any other type of ball.

That's how I've come to feel about the Titleist Pro V1x ever since I switched at the end of 2022. I had played the Pro V1 for years prior, but after Titleist sent me some of their 2023 models and I gave the Pro V1x a fair shot, something just clicked for me with that golf ball. It also taught me how to evaluate golf ball models against one another.

Titleist runs on a two-year release schedule, meaning the Pro V1 and Pro V1x that officially debuted at the beginning of 2023 are the current top-line models for 2024 as well. Expect them to refresh these top-sellers for 2025.

Titleist's new AVX golf ball

In the meantime, however, Titleist has come out with a new version of another premium ball: its soft, lower-launching and lower-spinning AVX. In GolfPass new 2024 Gear Report series, we got the scoop on the new features of that golf ball and many others. $49.99 at PGATourSuperstore.com.

TaylorMade's updated TP5 and TP5x golf ball

TaylorMade hadn't released a significant golf ball upgrade since 2021, but 2024 brings a refresh to their 5-layer tour models, used by Rory McIlroy and several other pros. "Speed Wrap" technology is the new characteristic of both models, with a lower-density core that helps lower spin at higher speeds, meaning optimized ball flight and distance off the tee. $54.99.

Callaway's renamed and revamped Chrome Tour golf balls

For the last several years, Callaway's tour-line golf ball has carried the "Chrome Soft" name. For 2024, the golf giant has adjusted that sub-brand to Chrome Tour. The urethane cover is still soft, but under the hood, Callaway has improved the "Hyper Fast" core that drives both the softer, lower-spinning Chrome Tour and the slightly firmer, higher-spinning Chrome Tour X. Both models are also available with optional Triple Track and TruTrack alignment patterns. $54.99.

Srixon's new Q-Star Tour Divide ball

GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Deegan has been a fan of Srixon's two-tone Q-Star Tour Divide golf balls since first trying them in 2021. In 2024, the company has updated this reasonably-priced, three-piece urethane model, which is also available in traditional all-white or all-yellow in addition to the three Divide color combos. $39.99.

New Wilson Staff Model golf balls

Even as its participation in golf has evolved, Wilson has been a top name in sporting goods overall for decades. It provides official balls for sports like football, basketball and tennis, so producing a golf ball fits, too. Enter the new Staff Model and Staff Model X, which follow other companies naming conventions in providing softer and lower spin, or firmer and higher-spin characteristics, respectively. It is also priced to compete with the bigger names. $49.99.

Bridgestone's 2024 Tour B golf ball line

Bridgestone's new Tour B golf balls come with an optional Mindset graphic to help golfers focus in on their target. Courtesy image

Bridgestone continues to innovate around its golf balls, and it helps to have Tiger Woods in your corner. Part of the genius of the Tour B is its "REACTIV IQ" cover, which provides a gradually firmer feel on shots struck at progressively higher velocities. This year, they've paired that cover with a newly formulated mid-layer for greater tuning of feel and performance. Also new for 2024 is Mindset, an optional graphic available on Bridgestone's Tour B golf balls that helps golfers focus in on each shot, especially on the green. This feature was one of my favorite new items from the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show. $49.99.

PXG Xtreme Premium golf balls

PXG touts premium golf ball performance at a lower price point than other manufacturers' tour-line offerings. Courtesy image

After focusing on golf clubs for its first decade, PXG finally unveiled a golf ball in 2023 that received positive initial reviews. Its bright and soft urethane cover, 338-dimple pattern and interior tech all add up to a ball that seeks to deliver premium performance while competing on price, much like other direct-to-consumer golf equipment companies. $39.99 at PXG.com.