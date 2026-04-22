20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to plan an incredible golf trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland to play some of their top Irish courses while saving a little money?

We have compiled the best public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland - the "Emerald Isle" - for our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community: golfers like you.

We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland in or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

Ireland and Northern Ireland golf courses reviewed in 2025: 211

Reviews of golf courses on the "Emerald Isle" in 2025: 1,845

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed nearly 1,900 reviews of Irish golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.