20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to plan an incredible golf trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland to play some of their top Irish courses while saving a little money?
We have compiled the best public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland - the "Emerald Isle" - for our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community: golfers like you.
We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland in or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.
Ireland and Northern Ireland golf courses reviewed in 2025: 211
Reviews of golf courses on the "Emerald Isle" in 2025: 1,845
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 1,900 reviews of Irish golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best golf courses and hidden gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland
-
Arklow Golf Club
Green fee: $61-$100
What they're saying: "I’ve played all over Ireland and I’d have to say that Arklow is probably my favourite course. Every time I play it I’m blessed with the weather. Course is very fair with not the usual hay that you find on most links courses when you're not down the middle every time." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Strandhill Golf Course
Green fee: $160-$260
What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate condition, no temporary greens or playing off (of) mats like most other courses this time of the year. Any staff or members we met were extremely nice and friendly. One of the best deals I have got on GolfNow." - Cuddy262
-
The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros CourseKillenard, County LaoisResort4.809899569649
Green fee: $69-$100
What they're saying: "Great course! Perfect condition with lots of challenging holes and lots of water. Bunkers everywhere which made it tough but fun and needed to be accurate off the tee." - Cianoc2008
-
Rosslare Golf Links – Old CourseRosslare, County WexfordSemi-Private4.941176470613
Green fee: $80-$180
What they're saying: "Really great course. True links with an awesome stadium feel on some holes. Great, but tough bunkers, true and speedy greens. Some great views from tee boxes. Lovely facilities, will be back often." - Irishtommy32
-
Roscommon Golf ClubRoscommon, County RoscommonSemi-Private4.917366946822
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Wonderful day out at Roscommon Golf Club . The course (is) in fabulous condition (with the) sun shining ... Lots of work done on (the) course. Great clubhouse and facilities and excellent food." - Angela53
-
Glasson Golf Club
Green fee: $67-$100
What they're saying: "Played this course 1st of February after a lot of rain fall in the weeks before and I must say the course was in fantastic condition. (There were a) few wet patches but (that was) to be expected with the amount of rain that had fallen. Staff (was) extremely friendly and helpful and (there is a) fantastic course layout with amazing views throughout. Couldn't recommend enough." - Niall2005029
-
Concra Wood Golf & Country ClubCastleblayney, County MonaghanPublic4.9185579408149
Green fee: $73
What they're saying: "Course was excellent, kept in great condition, staff in pro shop were very friendly" - Golfnow2
-
Kilkenny Golf Club
Green fee: $66-$80
What they're saying: "A lovely course with lots of challenge and variety. Good layout, great condition and beautiful surroundings. You won’t be disappointed." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
Bunclody Golf & Fishing ClubCarrigduff, County WexfordPrivate4.961397058884
Green fee: $67-$107
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition for the time of year. The greens were excellent. The chap in the pro shop was very friendly." - LorraineM
-
Lough Erne Resort - Faldo Championship CourseEnniskillen, County FermanaghResort4.91260504279
Green fee: $166-$233
What they're saying: "Love this place, my Eutopia as far as a golf course goes. Conditions were amazing for February. (The) drainage improvement has worked. (It is) a treat (to play with) no plugged balls. Greens were in excellent condition as they always are." - Ciaran2456808
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites on the Emerald Isle that didn't make the rankings.Newcastle, County DownPublic4.877551020415Rosapenna, County DonegalResort0.00Portstewart, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.055555555610
-
Kilrush Golf Club
Green fee: $53
What they're saying: "Lovely course, plenty of fairway for beginner golfers. Greens aren’t amazing but still okay and there’s only bunkers on a couple of holes but very enjoyable course. People are very friendly out there." - Kodakyellow
-
Ballyneety Golf Club
Green fee: $106-$133
What they're saying: "Winters day but course still stood up to conditions. Excellent staff and pro shop staff very friendly." - 11barbara63
-
Cloverhill Golf Club
Green fee: $40
What they're saying: "Great course with stunning views and a perfect signature hole. (It is) great for beginners or someone looking a challenge." - Tigergoons
-
The Carton House Hotel – O’Meara CourseMaynooth, County KildarePrivate/Resort4.6854926019174
Green fee: $213
What they're saying: "Beautiful course! Excellent condition. Had an amazing time playing here!" -Ipads7
-
Waterford Golf Club
Green fee: $60-$67
What they're saying: "First time playing Waterford GC and left very impressed. Booked a very early tee time and only met one member of staff opening up, but there was no problem heading out by myself. The pace of play was excellent (finished in 2.5 hours as a single) and while the course played long, there were some excellent shorter par 4s that forced strategy (the 6th in particular is a superb hole)." - Kjgalvin93
-
Tulfarris Golf ClubBlessington, County WicklowPublic/Resort4.7751382604135
Green fee: $80-$106
What they're saying: "Highly recommend Tulfarris golf course. Interesting layout. Greens in great condition for (the) end of March. Lovely views of lakes and (the) surrounding area. Friendly staff. Some exceptional par 5s. Interesting dog leg par 4s. (The) sand (is) a little firm. Great day out." - Raymond6767
-
Balbriggan Golf ClubBalbriggan, County DublinSemi-Private4.600301659157
Green fee: $53
What they're saying: "Honestly an amazing course great value and you can really see the greens have been looked after to a high standard." - Nicholaseracleous
-
Wicklow Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$80
What they're saying: "A fabulous links layout. Beautiful old course with spectacular views and holes. Not long but quite tricky. A mixture of long par 4s and drivable par 4s." - Eamo62
-
Macroom Golf Club
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "Had an enjoyable round of golf at this nice parkland course. Plenty of buggies available, and clubs for my friend to rent." - Domaca
-
Rockmount Golf ClubCarryduff, County AntrimSemi-Private4.8389285924149
Green fee: $53
What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and was a good challenge. The clubhouse and pro shop were modern and the food we had was very nice." - Markychristie
Comments (0)