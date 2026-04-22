20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

The Emerald Isle offers a wealth of top links and parkland courses.
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Arklow GC: #11
View of the 11th green at Arklow Golf Club

Want to plan an incredible golf trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland to play some of their top Irish courses while saving a little money?

We have compiled the best public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland - the "Emerald Isle" - for our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community: golfers like you.

We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly.

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses and hidden gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland in or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

Ireland and Northern Ireland golf courses reviewed in 2025: 211
Reviews of golf courses on the "Emerald Isle" in 2025: 1,845

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 1,900 reviews of Irish golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best golf courses and hidden gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland

  1. Arklow Golf Club

    Arklow GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Arklow Golf Club
    Arklow, County Wicklow
    Semi-Private
    4.6838235294
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $61-$100
    What they're saying: "I’ve played all over Ireland and I’d have to say that Arklow is probably my favourite course. Every time I play it I’m blessed with the weather. Course is very fair with not the usual hay that you find on most links courses when you're not down the middle every time." - GolfPass Reviewer

  2. Strandhill Golf Course

    Strandhill GC
    View Tee Times
    Strandhill Golf Course
    Strandhill, County Sligo
    Public
    4.8021390374
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160-$260
    What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate condition, no temporary greens or playing off (of) mats like most other courses this time of the year. Any staff or members we met were extremely nice and friendly. One of the best deals I have got on GolfNow." - Cuddy262

  3. The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros Course

    The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort
    View Tee Times
    The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros Course
    Killenard, County Laois
    Resort
    4.8098995696
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$100
    What they're saying: "Great course! Perfect condition with lots of challenging holes and lots of water. Bunkers everywhere which made it tough but fun and needed to be accurate off the tee." - Cianoc2008

  4. Rosslare Golf Links – Old Course

    Rosslare Golf Links - The Old: #6
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    Rosslare Golf Links - The Old Course
    Rosslare, County Wexford
    Semi-Private
    4.9411764706
    13
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$180
    What they're saying: "Really great course. True links with an awesome stadium feel on some holes. Great, but tough bunkers, true and speedy greens. Some great views from tee boxes. Lovely facilities, will be back often." - Irishtommy32

  5. Roscommon Golf Club

    Roscommon GC
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    Roscommon Golf Club
    Roscommon, County Roscommon
    Semi-Private
    4.9173669468
    22
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Wonderful day out at Roscommon Golf Club . The course (is) in fabulous condition (with the) sun shining ... Lots of work done on (the) course. Great clubhouse and facilities and excellent food." - Angela53

  6. Glasson Golf Club

    Glasson GC: #16
    Glasson Golf Club
    Athlone, County Westmeath
    Resort
    4.7179487179
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$100
    What they're saying: "Played this course 1st of February after a lot of rain fall in the weeks before and I must say the course was in fantastic condition. (There were a) few wet patches but (that was) to be expected with the amount of rain that had fallen. Staff (was) extremely friendly and helpful and (there is a) fantastic course layout with amazing views throughout. Couldn't recommend enough." - Niall2005029

  7. Concra Wood Golf & Country Club

    Concra Wood GCC
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    Concra Wood Golf & Country Club
    Castleblayney, County Monaghan
    Public
    4.9185579408
    149
    Write Review

    Green fee: $73
    What they're saying: "Course was excellent, kept in great condition, staff in pro shop were very friendly" - Golfnow2

  8. Kilkenny Golf Club

    Kilkenny GC
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    Kilkenny Golf Club
    Kilkenny, County Kilkenny
    Public
    4.824754902
    44
    Write Review

    Green fee: $66-$80
    What they're saying: "A lovely course with lots of challenge and variety. Good layout, great condition and beautiful surroundings. You won’t be disappointed." - GolfPass Reviewer

  9. Bunclody Golf & Fishing Club

    Bunclody Golf & Fishing Club
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    Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club
    Carrigduff, County Wexford
    Private
    4.9613970588
    84
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$107
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition for the time of year. The greens were excellent. The chap in the pro shop was very friendly." - LorraineM

  10. Lough Erne Resort - Faldo Championship Course

    16th green at Lough Erne
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    Lough Erne Resort - Faldo Championship Course
    Enniskillen, County Fermanagh
    Resort
    4.912605042
    79
    Write Review

    Green fee: $166-$233
    What they're saying: "Love this place, my Eutopia as far as a golf course goes. Conditions were amazing for February. (The) drainage improvement has worked. (It is) a treat (to play with) no plugged balls. Greens were in excellent condition as they always are." - Ciaran2456808

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites on the Emerald Isle that didn't make the rankings.

    Royal Portrush GC
    Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce
    Portrush, County Antrim
    Private
    4.9714285714
    21
    Write Review
    Royal County Down GC
    Royal County Down Golf Club - Championship Course
    Newcastle, County Down
    Public
    4.8775510204
    15
    Write Review
    Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club: #11
    Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
    Ballybunion, County Kerry
    Private
    4.5
    12
    Write Review
    Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course: #3
    Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course
    Lahinch, County Clare
    Public
    4.7142857143
    14
    Write Review
    Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links: #15
    Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links
    Rosapenna, County Donegal
    Resort
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Portstewart GC - The Strand: #2
    Portstewart Golf Club - The Strand
    Portstewart, County Londonderry
    Semi-Private
    4.0555555556
    10
    Write Review
    Waterville House & Golf Links
    Waterville House & Golf Links
    Waterville, County Kerry
    Public
    4.6
    5
    Write Review
    Old Head Golf Links: #4
    Old Head Golf Links
    Kinsale, County Cork
    Resort
    5.0
    11
    Write Review

  11. Kilrush Golf Club

    Kilrush GC
    View Tee Times
    Kilrush Golf Club
    Kilrush, County Clare
    Semi-Private
    4.6737967914
    20
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53
    What they're saying: "Lovely course, plenty of fairway for beginner golfers. Greens aren’t amazing but still okay and there’s only bunkers on a couple of holes but very enjoyable course. People are very friendly out there." - Kodakyellow

  12. Ballyneety Golf Club

    Ballyneety GC
    Ballyneety Golf Club
    Ballyneety, County Limerick
    Public
    4.6965944272
    45
    Write Review

    Green fee: $106-$133
    What they're saying: "Winters day but course still stood up to conditions. Excellent staff and pro shop staff very friendly." - 11barbara63

  13. Cloverhill Golf Club

    Cloverhill GC
    View Tee Times
    Cloverhill Golf Club
    Newry, County Down
    Semi-Private
    4.5989304813
    14
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40
    What they're saying: "Great course with stunning views and a perfect signature hole. (It is) great for beginners or someone looking a challenge." - Tigergoons

  14. The Carton House Hotel – O’Meara Course

    O'Meara at Carton House GC
    View Tee Times
    The O'Meara Course at Carton House Golf Club
    Maynooth, County Kildare
    Private/Resort
    4.6854926019
    174
    Write Review

    Green fee: $213
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course! Excellent condition. Had an amazing time playing here!" -Ipads7

  15. Waterford Golf Club

    Waterford GC: #7
    View Tee Times
    Waterford Golf Club
    Waterford, County Waterford
    Public
    4.6976682565
    51
    Write Review

    Green fee: $60-$67
    What they're saying: "First time playing Waterford GC and left very impressed. Booked a very early tee time and only met one member of staff opening up, but there was no problem heading out by myself. The pace of play was excellent (finished in 2.5 hours as a single) and while the course played long, there were some excellent shorter par 4s that forced strategy (the 6th in particular is a superb hole)." - Kjgalvin93

  16. Tulfarris Golf Club

    Tulfarris GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Tulfarris Golf Club
    Blessington, County Wicklow
    Public/Resort
    4.7751382604
    135
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$106
    What they're saying: "Highly recommend Tulfarris golf course. Interesting layout. Greens in great condition for (the) end of March. Lovely views of lakes and (the) surrounding area. Friendly staff. Some exceptional par 5s. Interesting dog leg par 4s. (The) sand (is) a little firm. Great day out." - Raymond6767

  17. Balbriggan Golf Club

    Balbriggan GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Balbriggan Golf Club
    Balbriggan, County Dublin
    Semi-Private
    4.6003016591
    57
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53
    What they're saying: "Honestly an amazing course great value and you can really see the greens have been looked after to a high standard." - Nicholaseracleous

  18. Wicklow Golf Club

    Wicklow GC
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    Wicklow Golf Club
    Wicklow, County Wicklow
    Semi-Private
    4.6209766926
    73
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$80
    What they're saying: "A fabulous links layout. Beautiful old course with spectacular views and holes. Not long but quite tricky. A mixture of long par 4s and drivable par 4s." - Eamo62

  19. Macroom Golf Club

    Macroom GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Macroom Golf Club
    Macroom, County Cork
    Semi-Private
    4.7800315529
    47
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "Had an enjoyable round of golf at this nice parkland course. Plenty of buggies available, and clubs for my friend to rent." - Domaca

  20. Rockmount Golf Club

    Rockmount GC
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    Rockmount Golf Club
    Carryduff, County Antrim
    Semi-Private
    4.8389285924
    149
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53
    What they're saying: "The course was in excellent condition and was a good challenge. The clubhouse and pro shop were modern and the food we had was very nice." - Markychristie

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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