Pushups (no, not that kind) are a Cool Golf Thing

Drop and give me 18.
Tim Gavrich
New Smyrna Golf Club greets golfers with a green complex typical of the course: pitched toward the golfer and slightly raised in front with little in the way of direct hazards in the line of play. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
A front pin at New Smyrna Golf Club's short par-3 3rd hole makes for a dicey tee shot, with a false front and bunkers pinching the landing area. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The longest par 4 at New Smyrna Golf Club, the 11th, has a green that is smaller than one would think for a two-shotter that stretches to 450 yards, but there is room for the sensible golfer to miss and still have a chance at an up-and-down par. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
New Smyrna Golf Club's par-3 12th looks inviting, but the relatively friendly view from the tee hides the fact that the green is severely pitched from back to front. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The bunkerless green of the shortish par-4 13th at New Smyrna Golf Club is surprisingly tough to hit and hold. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
The most interesting contours of any single green at New Smyrna Golf Club are found at the short par-5 14th. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
Rather than bunkers or water, clever mounding and the slightly rumpled contours leading to the home green at New Smyrna Golf Club make it compelling. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
"Putting greens are to golf courses what faces are to portraits."
C.B. Macdonald

How great was Donald Ross? He managed to keep wowing golfers with new courses even after he died.

Ross created a design plan for New Smyrna Golf Club in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., in 1948, the year he passed away. The golf course would not be built until five years later, overseen by J.B. McGovern, one of several builders Ross trusted to execute his vision while he crisscrossed the world.

New Smyrna endures, mostly intact, as a hidden gem in the Sunshine State. For no more than $50, city residents and visitors enjoy a course that is more fun to play than many flashier Florida layouts with green fees several times higher.

Like so many golf courses that punch above their weight, New Smyrna's secret is in its greens, which bulge and burble just enough above the mostly flat, parkland tract to put up a spirited but fair challenge against all calibers of player. All but two are open across the front, meaning the older and higher-handicap players who make up the course's clientele can use the ground to access the putting surfaces, or have relatively straightforward shots should they come up short. For the lower-handicapper, who is more used to clearing obstacles like bunkers and water hazards to reach greens, the lack of foreground definition sows uncertainty about the true yardage of the shot.

Contour is king when it comes to interesting green sites. And like Macdonald, Ross knew how to use it to maximum effect in overt and subtle ways.

Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
