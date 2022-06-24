This brand-new, well-funded upstart tour is a Cool Golf Thing

There's a new golf tour that seeks to give talented players more opportunities to prove their abilities at some wonderful courses. The goal is to help grow the game by making it more inclusive.

I'm talking, of course, about the Underrated Golf Tour.

Thought I meant something else?

Nope, this organization is actually interested in enriching the game, rather than a handful of individuals.

The Underrated Golf Tour (UGT) is part of a larger brand backed by Stephen Curry, who just led his Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA Championship title since 2015. When he's not on the court, Curry is usually found playing golf. He carries a handicap near scratch and is rapidly becoming one of the game's biggest advocates from the greater sports world.

The UGT just wrapped its first event this week, held at Cog Hill Golf Club, just outside Chicago in Lemont, Ill. A total of 60 young boys and girls from diverse communities teed it up in the first of a four-tournament slate this summer. Other stops include Wickenburg Ranch (June 29-July 1), the Golf Club of Houston (July 17-19) and Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course (Aug. 8-10). The top 24 boys and girls will advance to the series-finale Curry Cup August 28-30 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. Perhaps the most radical aspect of these events: no entry fees.

The UGT is not the basketball superstar's first foray into golf. In 2019, Curry stepped up to fund the golf programs at Howard University, one of America's great HBCUs. At a moment when what golf can do for individuals is making the biggest headlines, seeing what a grateful golfer is doing to enhance the game is a nice change of pace.