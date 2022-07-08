Paying tribute to a friend of the game is a Cool Golf Thing

Keep Rosie's memory alive.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Rosaforte's voice and his dogged pursuit of interesting stories elevated golf journalism in the years in which he worked in it. His fellow reporters continue to remember him fondly.

One of my favorite things about golf is that it can be a platform for soulfulness and a little bit of spirituality. Whether it's via communion with nature or our fellow human beings, the opportunity the game gives us to reach toward bigger and higher things, even for just a few hours, is part of what makes it a rewarding pursuit for so many.

Other than a kind greeting and a handshake or two, I didn't really know Tim Rosaforte, the legendary golf journalist who passed away from Alzheimer's Disease earlier this year, personally. But his voice and his writing were part of my upbringing in the game, be it watching hours of Golf Channel tournament coverage as a kid or reading his columns. The tributes paid him throughout the golf industry in the wake of his passing showed just how dear a friend he was to so many, and to the game itself.

Jeff Babineau, another great golf writer who knew Rosaforte well, paid tribute to his friend recently in a round at Congressional Country Club after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship held there. His golf ball of choice: a Titleist emblazoned with a rose and "ROSIE." It was a gift at a gathering of Golf Writers Association of America members the week of the 2022 Masters.

What better way to acknowledge the way the game binds people together than to tee up a ball that reminds you of a friend? And if you lose it, you've just done the golf equivalent of scattering your friend's ashes.

Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
