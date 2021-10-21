This historic muni's $46 million remodel is earning high praise in 2021

Denverites are playing - and apparently really enjoying - their reborn, historic municipal course.
Denver's new City Park is receiving early rave reviews for those fortunate golfers able to score a coveted tee time.

DENVER, Colo. - As golf courses maintain elevated levels of participation in 2021 (down from 2020's peak but still generally up compared to 2019), many municipal golf courses are benefiting from an influx of green fees. Others are enjoying the fruits of recent ambitious projects that made their courses better for residents than ever before. Denver's City Park Golf Course, enjoying its first full season since a multi-year closure, is basking in mile-high reviews in 2021.

Denver is one of the best golf cities in the United States with a huge roster of private and public courses. Within 30 miles of the city center, there are 117 courses, 89 of which have public access. And yet it still seems like a metro area where scoring tee times on a weekend is an uphill climb. The city's municipal system of eight facilities has a diverse offering from pitch-and-putts to championship layouts. Wellshire Golf Course is a historic Donald Ross design, but it's not the oldest muni. That goes to City Park, established in 1920. Now, 100 years later, the course is back on top.

The new City Park course was remodeled by architect Todd Schoeder and is a par 70 with returning nines, a full-size driving range, and a 4-hole course for the First Tee of Denver. It also has a brand-new clubhouse with environmentally sustainable features like solar panels and local materials. But much of the City Park project - pegged at $46 million and taking nearly 3 years - was centered on storm water management and drainage for the surrounding neighborhoods.

We haven't made it to City Park yet ourselves (hopefully in 2022), but thanks to our robust community of reviewers at GolfPass, we can see how this new project is being received thus far. While local reviewers described the previous iteration of City Park as everything from "ordinary" to "lousy" to a "goat track," their tune has fully changed. In 26 reviews from the past six months, it has an overall star rating of 4.8/5.

"Compared with the pre-2019 City Park course, it's a breath of fresh air and in many ways a brand new course," wrote 'AceGerard.' "Greens are a little larger and with more undulations, some driveable / short par 4s, as well as some tough longer par 4s and 3s for a par-70 layout."

Many reviews are calling the brand new clubhouse "gorgeous," but are now lamenting how tough it is to get a tee time. Reviewer 'QuantomGolfX' mentioned getting lucky with a last-minute cancellation that resulted in a coveted reservation. At $31 walking, the value for the round was no doubt five stars.

"The greens at city park are quite small and I found them to be very fast and smooth," wrote QuantomGolfX. "You will need a sharp short game to score well out here. Conditions of the course were very good, I did not see any bare spots or brown turf on the grounds. Very nice for a Muni!"

"I last played the old City Course in 2017," wrote JimmyMartin2020. "And it was fine but, somewhat felt like an old urban course over-crammed with trees, somewhat dated and old. Love the new course, the layout is great, much more open but not easier by any means and if you ave not played it yet, get 'er done. Greens are in great shape, rough was rough as expected with all the recent rain, rangers on the job keeping people moving."

The ambitious City Park renovation and redesign hasn't received as much national press compared to other muni renovations like Houston's Memorial Park built to host the PGA Tour, or the Charleston (S.C.) Municipal Golf Course, which attracted Golden Era-architecture buffs for its tribute to Seth Raynor. But it's clear the total City Park Denver project is earning lots of happy customers, and at $48 walking on the weekends, it's proving to be one of the best values in the west - if you can land a tee time.

Fossil Trace - First tee
Articles
6 Min Read
Top 10 golf courses in Denver
July 12, 2020
From the Colorado Rockies front range to interesting, value-laden layouts east of town, here are 10 great publicly accessible courses to play in Denver.
By Brandon Tucker

Golf Advisor CommunityGolfPass NewsBrand NewArchitecture
Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for GolfPass and was the founding editor of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram at @btuck34.
0 Comments
More from the author
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
4 Min Read
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
October 21, 2021
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
By Brandon Tucker
Brickyard Crossing - Indy Women in Tech LPGA
Articles
7 Min Read
10 best big cities in the U.S. to live in for golf
October 7, 2021
We found the 10 cities where it's easiest to score a tee time.
By Brandon Tucker
Rory McIlroy 9 Shots
Articles
2 Min Read
How to practice and excel at the 9 shots in golf
September 28, 2021
In a new exclusive series from GolfPass, Rory McIlroy demonstrates with Martin Hall how to hit the 9 shots. Here's how to add them to your practice routine.
By Brandon Tucker
Straits Course at Whistling Straits - No. 12
Articles
9 Min Read
Our 18 favorite match play holes in the U.S.
September 23, 2021
We've crafted a Dream 18 from the most exciting holes in American public golf.
By Brandon Tucker
Whistling Straits Golf Course Ryder Cup preview - 11th hole
Articles
7 Min Read
The cost to play the 16 public-access Ryder Cup venues
September 21, 2021
Large buddies groups love playing Ryder Cup-style, multi-day team events on their golf vacations. And what could be more epic than playing a Ryder Cup match on a former (or future) Ryder Cup venue?
By Brandon Tucker
1981 Ryder Cup - Bernhard Langer
Articles
2 Min Read
A generation of European dominiation at the Ryder Cup
September 21, 2021
Bernhard Langer recalls the turning point that led to a European wave at the Ryder Cup matches
By Brandon Tucker
Popular
Travelers Championship - Round One
Articles
6 Min Read
PXG has evolved from upstart curiosity to serious contender for your golf bag
September 29, 2021
Quality products, fitting experience and service combine with newfound reasonable pricing to make Bob Parsons' kaboom-baby a contender.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
blackwolf-run-river-5.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
Destination Kohler: 6 insider tips to help you get the most out of your golf vacation to Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits
September 22, 2021
As spread-out as the resort can be, make sure you don't miss a thing.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Princeville Makai - hole 3
Articles
5 Min Read
Kauai: Hawaii's lush golf playground
October 6, 2021
Kauai has fewer than half the courses of Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, but the quality is top notch.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Chambers Bay - hole 14
Articles
7 Min Read
America's most extreme golf courses
September 30, 2021
From the largest elevation drop to the wildest greens and deepest bunker, all these U.S. courses take the game to the edge.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
This historic muni's $46 million remodel is earning high praise in 2021
Search Near Me