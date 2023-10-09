11 do’s and don’ts of letting groups playing through on the golf course

"Should we let them play through?"

It’s a question that honestly makes me a little uncomfortable on the course. In a sport where confrontation is almost non-existent, slow play is the one topic that leads to social media videos of grown men taking swings at each other or taking their shirts off and flexing. That, obviously, is ridiculous and should never happen.

Playing through is always an awkward situation - for those waiting and for those trying to get by. Opinions on how to do it right are varied.

One Facebook golf community GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan belongs to recently blew up after a comment that foursomes should never be obligated to let people play through if they are on pace. I see the point, but I think there is more nuance than that, and there are plenty of situations where letting the single or twosome play through is the right thing to do.

To help address different scenarios on the course, we’ve come up with some tips - a list of do's and don’ts for letting people play through.

The DO's of letting groups play through

1. Early in the round

Anytime in the first 5 to 6 holes where you notice the group behind has waited on multiple occasions and you have not been waiting at all, it makes sense to let them through.

2. On a par 3

A par 3 is a great opportunity to let a group pass. Make eye contact as they approach the previous green and give them the universal wave that signifies they can go through it they wish. Go ahead and hit your tee shots and then wait. That way after they hit you all can make your way up to the green and they can finish out first and move along.

3. You’re playing slow

This one probably goes without saying, but if you are playing behind the expected pace of the course, you should let faster groups play through (and pick up the pace yourselves). However, if there are a handful of groups that have stacked up behind you, it can cause issues trying to let a group play through. If you let one group through, then every group after them will also want to play through, and that will mess up the flow of pace of play even worse. Sometimes you just need to accept you are out of position and kick it into high gear for a hole or two to ensure the traffic on the course keeps moving.

4. A single or twosome is stuck behind your group

Not everyone will agree with this, but if the course is not packed, your threesome or foursome should let fast-playing singles or twosomes play through almost every time. We all are out there together with the goal to play fast and have fun. Letting speedy smaller groups play through could shorten their round by 45 minutes and only cause a tiny delay for your group.

Pro tips for when you're the one hoping to play through There is a courtesy to attempting to play through a larger group. As a single or twosome, I advise you pick a hole to finish quickly and get to the tee box as the group ahead is walking off. That gives them a great opportunity to let you go through easily. If they do not let you through, then stay back the rest of the round and take your time. Play two balls, work on your short game after a hole or anything else as long as there are no groups waiting behind you. This probably goes without saying, but it is crucial to be a friendly and speedy golfer while playing through. If a group waves you on, and you accept, try your best to pick up the pace for a hole. That likely means a few concessions on your end. You shouldn't be going through your full pre-shot or pre-putt routines. You don't have time to read putts from both sides. It's also important to note that you do not need to accept the offer to play through if you want to take your time on every shot and are content with the current pace of play. You can decline.

5. Playing through at the turn

If a faster-playing group has been stuck behind your foursome much of the front nine, stopping at the turn for food or a restroom break is a pretty effective way to let them play through, as long as they are willing to skip the stop. Once they tee off, your group needs to leave the halfway house/clubhouse area to claim the 10th tee. That's a subtle message to the next group that they should stop for a similar break while your group gets back into the rhythm of the round.

6. You’re walking and they are in carts

I love to walk and we all should walk more. But the single or twosome in the cart behind you is probably going to play faster. There are so many opportunities to let them through at a time where you won’t even notice. Just hit your tee shot on a par 5? Let the players in the carts behind you tee off as well. By the time you walk to your tee shot, the cart riders could have already hit their second shots and be well on their way toward the green.

7. You get antsy when people are waiting

A personal addition here: I don’t love when a group is waiting on my group on every shot or every hole. I tend to rush a little and my focus is diverted from playing and enjoying my round. But, by the simple act of letting the group behind through, I can refocus all my attention to making some birdies. You may well feel the same.

The DON’Ts in letting other golf groups through

1. Late in the round

At a certain point in the round, letting a group behind through is unnecessary. Any time after hole 14 would require an exceptional situation to let a group through. By then, the group behind you is content to finish out behind you and not rush through one of their last three holes just so they can finish a few minutes earlier.

2. When the course is full

One question you should always ask: If we let this group through, are we then going to be waiting on them? I’ve dealt with situations before where a group lets us through and then a couple holes later, they are still right behind us waiting on most holes because we had nowhere to go. Letting a group through on a crowded course is likely to cause more problems than it solves.

3. A foursome is behind you

Letting a foursome through is always risky business. It's likely at least one or two players going through will hit terrible shots under the pressure and slow things down. Certain foursomes do play lightning fast, especially at any course that has memberships. But in general, when a foursome is pushing you and there are open holes ahead of you, that signifies your group is the problem. It's time for you to pick up the pace.

4. When you’re on the green

If you are already on or around the putting surface, it is better to wait until the next tee box to let a group though. Letting a group play through when you're near the green is not the most efficient use of time because you can’t hit shots or walk between shots while the group is finishing the hole. That’s why I suggest going to the next tee and hitting your drives before letting them pass. Then you can take a nice stroll, or drive, up to your ball as they move on.

All in all, just use your best judgment and try to share the course as best you can. We all are in this together.

Have you had some awkward moments playing through or letting a group play through? Let us know in the comments below.