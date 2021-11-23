Equipment Report: The 2021 Holiday edition has eyes on these Black Friday golf deals

Brands everywhere are getting a jump on Black Friday early this year thanks in large part to global supply chain worries. The editorial team has been fed a steady stream of Black Friday offers in our inbox and social feeds already. Are you a bargain hunter? We've rounded up some of the most notable sales on accessories, apparel and tech that has caught our eye.

Also be sure to check out the official GolfPass Holiday Gift Guide which features some of the latest golf products from launch monitors to apparel, plus some great deals, too.

True Linkswear as low as $49

The OG Black from True Links is on sale for $99 for its Black Friday special.

TRUE Links has unveiled a foursome of deals for Black Friday that is live now thru the weekend. Two of the deals include receiving a gift card bonus if you spend on the site during this window. You'll receive $25 if you spend $150-399 on the site, and $100 if you spend over $400. But there are also some seriously good deals on some of their footwear. Their TL-1s and Eco-Nits are just $49 while their OG premiums, OG Originals, and LUX Knits are $99 (while supplies last). | View Availability and Shop

Save on the latest Glove Hub PRO from Circle 15

Accessories company Circle 15 has released its new model of Glove Hub - a humidor for golf gloves designed to help them last longer than sticking them in the bottom of your golf bag - just in time for the holidays. Their latest Glove Hub Pro is 100% maple wood and on sale for $59.99 (normally $74.99). The original plastic casing hub is $24.99. | View at Circle15Golf.com

Save $50 on SkyCaddie SX550

The Skycaddie family is offering $50 off this holiday season. Courtesy image

The new SkyCaddie SX550 offers the same critical yardage information, but with a lighter slimmer body than the SX500. The large HD touch screen combines with course graphics to deliver reliable information during the round you're playing. While retail is $399.95, a holiday promotion of $50 off for this model and other products runs until the end of the year. | View Details and Buy

60-67% off the PGA Tour 2K21 video game

Part of the action in the new PGA Tour 2k21 game is getting to design your own courses. Courtesy PGA Tour 2K21

The latest golf video game from HB Studios, PGA Tour 2k21 brings realistic golf gaming to one of four platforms. 2k21 features competition on top PGA Tour courses like TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course or Riviera, and you can compete against 12 licensed Tour players (headlined by Justin Thomas) as well as against others online. In addition to tournament play, in Career Mode part of the fun is signing your own sponsorship deals and customizing your apparel and equipment. Are you a golf course architecture guru? You can even design your own golf courses or connect and play other user's designs as well.

PGA Tour 2k21 is available in physical and digital forms and on platforms Microsoft Xbox 1, Sony PlayStation 4, Steam and Nintendo Switch and on sale for 60-67% off various dates between 11/19 and 12/2 depending on the platform. | View details and buy

$5 off personalized golf balls

Personalized golf balls is the wheelhouse of GolfBalls.com. GolfBalls.com

Every golfer needs more balls. But you can make your gift stand out with some personalization. GolfBalls.com is a leader in golf ball personalization and right now you can score $5 off personalization of a box of the top brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and Bridgestone. ($4 off Titleist). Find out your golfer's favorite model and get started. | Personalize at GolfBalls.com

Save $75-200 on Launch Monitors from PRGR, Rapsodo and Flightscope

Up Next skip_next Autoplay is paused PRGR and Super Speed Golf holiday bundle

One of the hottest golf tech gifts this season is a portable launch monitor and you can spend about as much or as little as you want. The Rapsodo MLM has been around for a couple years now but has recently added additional Coach Connect and Insights features that make the unit's insights more valuable. Right now you can save $75 on a unit ($424). | Currently on sale at GolfBalls.com for $424

Another way you can go is to use a launch monitor unit to train for speed. One of the easiest to use and most affordable units is the all-new 2021 PRGR unit. Unlike many other launch monitors, you don't need to hit a ball to return data. You can use a swing aid like the Super Speed Golf System to measure clubhead speed and do so indoors or outside. The Super Speed Golf Training System includes the PRGR 2021 unit and is available for $429. | View Holiday Bundle

The ultimate launch monitor on sale however is the Flightscope Mevo+. This higher-end unit which features 16 metrics tracked and five simulated courses typically retails for $1,999 but is currently $200 off. | FlightScope.com

30-50% off eco-friendly brand Radmor

Here's a new golf apparel brand for men and women with a focus on environmental sustainability. Starting Nov. 25th, items will be 30% off In-store and 50% off final sale merchandise. Cyber Monday brings 30% off anything online and 50% off final sales merchandise (no returns).

This cotton blend is soft as can be. Their fall line includes highly soft and comfortable sweaters, whose arms are even designed for extended range of motion for golf swings. | View Details and Buy

30% off Revo sunglasses

Revo's Harness sunglasses feature a polarized, golf-oriented Drive lens Courtesy of Revo

A great pair of sunglasses can be a huge asset on the golf course, and Revo has been making quality eyewear since 1985, with lens technology straight from NASA. Their products are useful here on Earth, too, including for golfers who opt for models with their Drive lens. Revo's Black Friday deal is 30% off sitewide, via the code CYBER30. | Shop Revo Drive sunglasses

40% off GolfPass Video subscriptions

Even if golf season is ending where you are, you can while away the hours of winter by getting deep into our library of golf instruction videos with some serious savings on a GolfPass Video membership. Normally priced at $50, it's available for $29 for the first year if you take advantage in the next few days. | Save 40% on GolfPass Video

GolfPass may earn a commission if you buy a product from one of our links in the article. GolfPass is not compensated for reviews.