Raise money for Folds of Honor by playing golf in May

May is military appreciation month, the perfect time to donate to Folds of honor by booking a tee time with GolfNow.
A large American Flag hangs above the par-4 9th hole at American Dunes.

Appreciating the sacrifices of our military families should be celebrated every day, but May is the official 'Military Appreciation Month' because of Memorial Day.

Golfers can give back to a great cause - Folds of Honor - all month long by booking a tee time with GolfNow and playing some golf. Last year, GolfNow's first roundup campaign raised more than $75,000 in two weeks for Folds of Honor, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It expanded its mission to include first responders in 2022.

This year's 'roundup campaign' started May 1 and will conclude May 31. Anyone booking tee times on GolfNow can round up the total cost of the reservation to an even-dollar figure. For example, if the cost of a tee time totals $34.65, the golfer can round up the cost to $35, donating the additional $0.35 to Folds of Honor. GolfNow offers tee times on more than 9,000 courses around the world.

“Our golfers are heroes helping other heroes through this campaign,” said Jerramy Hainline, SVP, GolfNow. “We’re proud to stand with them and salute the American military and first responder families assisted by the Folds of Honor organization, and to know that we are making a positive change in their lives.”

