Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026

In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.
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Tobacco Road - no. 18
Tobacco Road is a masterpeice by the late Mike Strantz

When it comes to the Southeast region of the United States, two sports tend to come to mind: golf and SEC football.

To us, the golf reigns supreme. Many of the world's greatest golf resorts and destinations are located in the Southeast - Pinehurst, Kiawah Island, the Palm Beaches, Hilton Head, Streamsong, Myrtle Beach, Cabot Citrus Farms and more.

To celebrate all that great golf, we've created a new ranking of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, stretching from Florida in the south to Kentucky in the north. This new addition to Golfers' Choice 2026 pits top regional courses against one another. The top golf courses in 10 different states were eligible, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Some of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach, the best golf courses in Pinehurst, the best public golf courses in Florida, the best mountain golf courses in North Carolina and the best Mike Strantz golf courses are highlighted in our top 25. North Carolina led the way with seven courses represented, followed by six from Florida.

Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
Articles
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional ranking lists to help traveling golfers
April 2, 2026
Our new lists include best public golf courses in the Midwest, Southeast, West Coast and New England.
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By Jason Scott Deegan

Our ranking of the best 25 public golf courses in the Southeast is based entirely on real golfer reviews from GolfPass. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in the Southeast or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed all reviews of golf courses in the Southeast published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in the Southeast

Southeast region states in Golfers' Choice 2026

Public golf courses in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana were used to create this list. Here are the Golfers' Choice 2026 rankings for the best public golf courses in each of these states:

Limestone Springs GC
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Alabama - Golfers' Choice 2026
Alabama might be the home of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, but there are also dozens of other top public golf courses spread throughout the state as well.
gc-florida-ccf-roost.JPG
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Florida - Golfers' Choice 2026
From the Panhandle to Miami, competition was fierce to make our annual list of the top Florida courses according to your reviews.
Sanctuary Golf Club - hole 15
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Georgia - Golfers' Choice 2026
Georgia is famous for hosting the Masters every April, but its public golf scene is top-shelf, too.
gc-sc-caledonia-hero.jpg
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in South Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Palmetto State is one of America's richest in quality accessible golf courses.
gc-nc-tot-hill-farm.JPG
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in North Carolina - Golfers' Choice 2026
A mix of top college, resort and daily fee courses make North Carolina an enticing golf destination for golfers.
Koasati Pines At Coushatta: Island green
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Louisiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Louisiana? Use our rankings to plan your next golf trip.
mystic-creek-12.JPG
Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Arkansas - Golfers' Choice 2026
The courses of Bella Vista Country Club dominate the rankings of the best public golf courses in Arkansas.
Gaylord Springs GC aerial
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Tennessee - Golfers' Choice 2026
Looking to play the best golf courses in the Volunteer state? Our top-20 list can help.
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - view
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Mississippi - Golfers' Choice 2026
From the Gulf Coast to the delta, Mississippi is home to some of the best public golf courses in the south.
Park Mammoth GC
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Kentucky - Golfers' Choice 2026
Tour the top public golf courses in the Bluegrass State with our rankings.

  1. Brasstown Valley Resort

    Brasstown Valley Resort
    View Tee Times
    Brasstown Valley Resort
    Young Harris, Georgia
    Resort
    4.7518297642
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $39-$100+
    What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013

    Other regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026
    Apes Hill Club - aerial
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
    The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.
    Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.
    Gamble Sands Course - hole 2
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.
    Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.

  2. TPC Louisiana

    TPC Louisiana: #14
    View Tee Times
    TPC Louisiana
    Avondale, Louisiana
    Public
    4.6629417602
    270
    Write Review

    Green fee: $140-$290
    What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained! Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581

  3. Woodlake Country Club

    Woodlake Country Club - Maples: #1
    View Tee Times
    Woodlake Country Club
    Vass, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    4.8933333333
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $120-$180+
    What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw

  4. Juliette Falls

    Juliette Falls
    Juliette Falls
    Dunnellon, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.7490421919
    890
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$99
    What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer

  5. Herons Glen Golf & Country Club

    Herons Glen GCC
    View Tee Times
    Herons Glen Golf & Country Club
    North Fort Myers, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.768910907
    642
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$135
    What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66

  6. Coopers Hawk Golf Course

    Coopers Hawk GC
    View Tee Times
    Coopers Hawk Golf Course
    Melbourne, Arkansas
    Public/Resort
    4.5221767852
    32
    Write Review

    Green fee: $49-$60
    What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv

  7. Sanctuary Golf Club

    Sanctuary GC
    View Tee Times
    Sanctuary Golf Club
    Waverly, Georgia
    Semi-Private
    4.8521693205
    540
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$125+
    What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer

  8. Thistle Golf Club

    Thistle GC
    View Tee Times
    Thistle Golf Club - Cameron Course
    Sunset Beach, North Carolina
    Public
    4.8647983758
    760
    Write Review

    Green fee: $99-$225
    What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle Beach area!" - cppapro1

  9. Springdale Resort

    Springdale CC
    View Tee Times
    Springdale Resort
    Canton, North Carolina
    Resort
    4.7618837305
    663
    Write Review

    Green fee: $65-$120
    What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11

  10. Grand Bear Golf Course

    The Grand Bear GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The Grand Bear Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Resort
    4.6341518127
    515
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85-$125+
    What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg

  11. Candler Hills Golf Club

    Candler Hills GC
    View Tee Times
    Candler Hills Golf Club
    Ocala, Florida
    Semi-Private
    4.5898396495
    1356
    Write Review

    Green fee: $77-$127
    What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4

  12. FarmLinks at Purcell Farms

    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    View Tee Times
    FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
    Sylacauga, Alabama
    Public/Resort
    4.8746833003
    329
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100-$188+
    What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States

    Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in the Southeast

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in the Southeast not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    hole17-sawgrass.jpg
    TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
    Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    Resort
    4.6372294372
    113
    Write Review
    Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort
    The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
    Kiawah Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.9472527473
    66
    Write Review
    Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
    Pinehurst, North Carolina
    Resort
    3.4942084942
    39
    Write Review
    Harbour Town Golf Links: #18
    Harbour Town Golf Links at Sea Pines Resort
    Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    Resort
    4.6874557052
    86
    Write Review
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Championship Course
    Orlando, Florida
    Resort/Private
    4.1351351351
    37
    Write Review
    great-waters-2.jpg
    Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
    Eatonton, Georgia
    Private/Resort
    4.9004524887
    15
    Write Review
    Innisbrook Resort & GC- Copperhead: #1
    Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club - Copperhead Course
    Palm Harbor, Florida
    Resort
    4.5769230769
    26
    Write Review
    sea-island-seaside2-6583405.jpg
    Seaside at Sea Island Golf Club
    St Simons Island, Georgia
    Resort
    4.9444444444
    18
    Write Review
    Pinehurst Resort & CC - No. 10: #17
    Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 10
    Aberdeen, North Carolina
    Private/Resort
    5.0
    3
    Write Review
    streamsong1116-0475-red14c.png
    Streamsong Resort - Red Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    3.3005464481
    63
    Write Review
    Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge: #8
    The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge
    Birmingham, Alabama
    Public
    4.564516129
    62
    Write Review
    streamsongblue-7-wb.png
    Streamsong Resort - Blue Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    4.9446366782
    54
    Write Review
    Kiva Dunes GC
    View Tee Times
    Kiva Dunes Golf Course
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Resort
    4.7066884799
    706
    Write Review

  13. The Park West Palm

    The Park West Palm: #11
    The Park West Palm
    West Palm Beach, Florida
    Public
    5.0
    6
    Write Review

    Green fee: $254
    What they're saying: "Wow, what a day! This muni is better than many of the country clubs I have played. While I am sad a Dick Wilson course was lost at least it was replaced by this terrific course. The layout is great with a slightly hilly back 9 and flatter front 9. The course wanders effortlessly through the sandy terrain with each hole culminating on a green with hills and bumps where each one feels unique." - hornedwoodchuck

  14. Fallen Oak Golf Course

    Fallen Oak Golf Club - hole 6
    Fallen Oak Golf Course
    Saucier, Mississippi
    Private/Resort
    4.8703703704
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $275+
    What they're saying: "Course was nearly empty considering I played on a weekday and you have to be staying at the hotel to get on. Best feature of the round was the conditioning of the course--greens, fairways and tee boxes all in pristine condition. Ball sat up nicely in every fairway and greens rolled true." - PrudentGolfer

  15. Tot Hill Farm Golf Club

    Tot Hill Farm GC
    Tot Hill Farm Golf Club
    Asheboro, North Carolina
    Public
    4.7863639166
    488
    Write Review

    Green fee: $180
    What they're saying: "Might just be Strantz’s most enjoyable and visually pleasing course. Full of eye candy intimidating natural rock and boulders that really aren’t affecting your shots. The layout is a carnival ride of golfing joy and pure wow." - Nedernole

  16. Tobacco Road Golf Club

    Tobacco Road G.C: #2
    Tobacco Road Golf Club
    Sanford, North Carolina
    Public
    4.3547604609
    102
    Write Review

    Green fee: $170-$260
    What they're saying: "Love everything about this quirky course. Some really fantastic and memorable golf holes." - Snaphook417

  17. Streamsong Resort - Black Course

    streamsongblack-9-xxc-edit.jpg
    Streamsong Resort - Black Course
    Fort Meade, Florida
    Resort
    4.9591836735
    51
    Write Review

    Green fee: $375-$425
    What they're saying: "Course was running quicker than ever but true. Was in great shape. Such a fun track." - ScottyGilmore

  18. Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost

    Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost: #18
    View Tee Times
    Cabot Citrus Farms - The Roost Course
    Brooksville, Florida
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $330-$395
    What they're saying: "Much more traditional off the tee with every challenge you’d ask of a high end golf course. There are some difficult holes built into a gorgeous walk. Both sides are a great time with the comfort station built in strategically to never leave you without a beverage or bite." - rich4par

  19. Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation

    Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation
    View Tee Times
    The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation
    Hertford, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.8333333333
    3
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80
    What they're saying: "Course exceeded expectations! I was shocked at how quick our round was for a weekend tee time. The layout and conditions were quite good with both 9s having water holes on the sound." - hornedwoodchuck

  20. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

    Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
    View Tee Times
    Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
    Pawleys Island, South Carolina
    Public
    4.7153594771
    99
    Write Review

    Green fee: $218-$254
    What they're saying: "Every hole is unique, and you must try to be on the correct side of the fairway, for your approach to the green(s). The course is fair but will provide a challenge on wayward shots." - PeterDiehl

  21. Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course

    Pickwick Landing State Park GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Pickwick Landing State Park Golf Course
    Pickwick Dam, Tennessee
    Public
    4.8549019608
    11
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$52
    What they're saying: "Second time played here and really enjoyed the layout and views! Nice challenging course and lots of trees to watch out for. Winding through the woods to each tee box. Will recommend this place to anyone looking for some good golf." - JohnRutherford

  22. Red Apple Inn & Country Club

    Red Apple Inn & CC: #2
    View Tee Times
    Red Apple Inn & Country Club
    Heber Springs, Arkansas
    Resort
    4.6666666667
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50-$80
    What they're saying: "Yes golf course is in great shape. They have been doing many updates and have the greens looking amazing. The speed of play is good most of the time. We play a couple times a week and it is our first choice." - GolfPass Reviewer

  23. Hattiesburg Country Club

    Hattiesburg CC
    View Tee Times
    Hattiesburg Country Club
    Hattiesburg, Mississippi
    Private
    5.0
    5
    Write Review

    Green fee: $250
    What they're saying: "I had the opportunity to play at the HCC, and it did not disappoint me. The greens were is great condition and the fairways were magnificent. The pro shop staff was top tier professionals! I cannot wait to play here again." - GolfPass Reviewer

  24. The Preserve Golf Club

    The Preserve GC
    The Preserve Golf Club
    Vancleave, Mississippi
    Public
    5.0
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $150-$250
    What they're saying: "Conditions were excellent. Very fast greens, about 13 on stimp. Practice facility was excellent with grass range, large putting green and practice sand trap and chipping area next to the 1st hole. The staff was super friendly and helpful. Nice restaurant and patio. You can sit outside and watch shots come in over the water on the signature 18th hole." - Handymn

  25. Lynrock Golf Course

    Lynrock GC
    View Tee Times
    Lynrock Golf Course
    Eden, North Carolina
    Semi-Private
    4.6916666667
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $36
    What they're saying: "Very beautiful course. You can tell a lot of hard work is put into keeping the greens and the fairways are pristine. I highly recommended to go play." - GolfPass reviewer

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
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