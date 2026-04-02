Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026

When it comes to the Southeast region of the United States, two sports tend to come to mind: golf and SEC football.
To us, the golf reigns supreme. Many of the world's greatest golf resorts and destinations are located in the Southeast - Pinehurst, Kiawah Island, the Palm Beaches, Hilton Head, Streamsong, Myrtle Beach, Cabot Citrus Farms and more.
To celebrate all that great golf, we've created a new ranking of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, stretching from Florida in the south to Kentucky in the north. This new addition to Golfers' Choice 2026 pits top regional courses against one another. The top golf courses in 10 different states were eligible, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Some of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach, the best golf courses in Pinehurst, the best public golf courses in Florida, the best mountain golf courses in North Carolina and the best Mike Strantz golf courses are highlighted in our top 25. North Carolina led the way with seven courses represented, followed by six from Florida.
Our ranking of the best 25 public golf courses in the Southeast is based entirely on real golfer reviews from GolfPass. We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
We make our Golfers' Choice best-of lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in the Southeast or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed all reviews of golf courses in the Southeast published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in the Southeast
Southeast region states in Golfers' Choice 2026
Public golf courses in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana were used to create this list. Here are the Golfers' Choice 2026 rankings for the best public golf courses in each of these states:
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Brasstown Valley Resort
Green fee: $39-$100+
What they're saying: "Awesome Course. Absolutely a beautiful golf course. Playing for the first time via friend recommendation I was throughly impressed by the staff and facilities. Definitely will play again and recommend it to those that love mountain golf courses." - Rosie12013Other regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.
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TPC Louisiana
Green fee: $140-$290
What they're saying: "Absolutely beautiful and well maintained! Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to play here! Beautiful, challenging layout suitable for anyone!!" - Scot5814581
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Woodlake Country ClubVass, North CarolinaPrivate/Resort4.893333333326
Green fee: $120-$180+
What they're saying: "Great course in great condition. Played here often since (my) first time in 1980. Course in great shape. The renovation is wonderful. Can't wait for the dam to be completed and lake restored. The traps are a challenge. Very old school." - mckeenlw
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Juliette Falls
Green fee: $70-$99
What they're saying: "Outstanding Course. My friends and I make it a point to play this course 3 or 4 times a year. The course is a true gem, well maintained and challenging. The staff is very friendly and helpful. In mine and my golfing friend's opinion, Juliette Falls is the best course in the area and a must play." - GolfPass reviewer
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Herons Glen Golf & Country ClubNorth Fort Myers, FloridaSemi-Private4.768910907642
Green fee: $50-$135
What they're saying: "Conditions (and) Practice facilities are really nice. I've played the course 5 times and it has been in great shape every time. Nice layout. I highly recommend." - Dboland66
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Coopers Hawk Golf CourseMelbourne, ArkansasPublic/Resort4.522176785232
Green fee: $49-$60
What they're saying: "Hidden Gem!! I am staying in a small town an hour away from Coopers Hawk. I will continue to make that drive as often as I can to play this course. It is excellently maintained, and the greens roll smoothly." - Byrdmanhsv
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Sanctuary Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$125+
What they're saying: "Great place for golf/food. Had lunch, food was very good and reasonable. Staff friendly and helpful. Course is in great condition." - 72MorTonWm, GolfPass reviewer
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Thistle Golf ClubSunset Beach, North CarolinaPublic4.8647983758760
Green fee: $99-$225
What they're saying: "Excellent! 5 stars in every aspect. Best course I’ve played in Myrtle Beach area!" - cppapro1
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Springdale Resort
Green fee: $65-$120
What they're saying: "Wonderful golf course and staff. Course is very well maintained. The course maintenance was mowing and rolling the greens as well as blowing leaves from the fairways and greens. Course is very challenging and fair. The restaurant was very nice with great views from the patio. Will be back soon!!!" - zupe11
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Grand Bear Golf Course
Green fee: $85-$125+
What they're saying: "Must Play. All around a great course and managed very very well." - Thenmg
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Candler Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $77-$127
What they're saying: "DA BEST!! Super course. In great condition. What makes it so good are the cart guys, starter and guys bringing water and ice all day. Now that's called caring about your golfers." - Strickj4
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FarmLinks at Purcell FarmsSylacauga, AlabamaPublic/Resort4.8746833003329
Green fee: $100-$188+
What they're saying: "Don't miss it. This is a gem of a golf course. The practice facility is great. They had good quality range balls, and the staff was very friendly and accommodating. The layout is equal to any of the bigtime golf courses that I've ever played, and I play a lot! The greens were a good speed (a little fast, but not crazy) and they rolled very true." - GolfAll50States
Editors' Choice: Best Public Golf Courses in the Southeast
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in the Southeast not featured in Golfers' Choice:Ponte Vedra Beach, FloridaResort4.6372294372113Kiawah Island, South CarolinaResort4.947252747366Pinehurst, North CarolinaResort3.494208494239Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaResort4.687455705286Orlando, FloridaResort/Private4.135135135137Palm Harbor, FloridaResort4.576923076926Birmingham, AlabamaPublic4.56451612962Gulf Shores, AlabamaResort4.7066884799706
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The Park West Palm
Green fee: $254
What they're saying: "Wow, what a day! This muni is better than many of the country clubs I have played. While I am sad a Dick Wilson course was lost at least it was replaced by this terrific course. The layout is great with a slightly hilly back 9 and flatter front 9. The course wanders effortlessly through the sandy terrain with each hole culminating on a green with hills and bumps where each one feels unique." - hornedwoodchuck
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Fallen Oak Golf Course
Green fee: $275+
What they're saying: "Course was nearly empty considering I played on a weekday and you have to be staying at the hotel to get on. Best feature of the round was the conditioning of the course--greens, fairways and tee boxes all in pristine condition. Ball sat up nicely in every fairway and greens rolled true." - PrudentGolfer
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Tot Hill Farm Golf Club
Green fee: $180
What they're saying: "Might just be Strantz’s most enjoyable and visually pleasing course. Full of eye candy intimidating natural rock and boulders that really aren’t affecting your shots. The layout is a carnival ride of golfing joy and pure wow." - Nedernole
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Tobacco Road Golf Club
Green fee: $170-$260
What they're saying: "Love everything about this quirky course. Some really fantastic and memorable golf holes." - Snaphook417
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Streamsong Resort - Black Course
Green fee: $375-$425
What they're saying: "Course was running quicker than ever but true. Was in great shape. Such a fun track." - ScottyGilmore
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Cabot Citrus Farms - The RoostBrooksville, FloridaSemi-Private5.02
Green fee: $330-$395
What they're saying: "Much more traditional off the tee with every challenge you’d ask of a high end golf course. There are some difficult holes built into a gorgeous walk. Both sides are a great time with the comfort station built in strategically to never leave you without a beverage or bite." - rich4par
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Sound Golf Links at Albemarle PlantationHertford, North CarolinaSemi-Private4.83333333333
Green fee: $80
What they're saying: "Course exceeded expectations! I was shocked at how quick our round was for a weekend tee time. The layout and conditions were quite good with both 9s having water holes on the sound." - hornedwoodchuck
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Caledonia Golf & Fish ClubPawleys Island, South CarolinaPublic4.715359477199
Green fee: $218-$254
What they're saying: "Every hole is unique, and you must try to be on the correct side of the fairway, for your approach to the green(s). The course is fair but will provide a challenge on wayward shots." - PeterDiehl
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Pickwick Landing State Park Golf CoursePickwick Dam, TennesseePublic4.854901960811
Green fee: $29-$52
What they're saying: "Second time played here and really enjoyed the layout and views! Nice challenging course and lots of trees to watch out for. Winding through the woods to each tee box. Will recommend this place to anyone looking for some good golf." - JohnRutherford
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Red Apple Inn & Country ClubHeber Springs, ArkansasResort4.666666666710
Green fee: $50-$80
What they're saying: "Yes golf course is in great shape. They have been doing many updates and have the greens looking amazing. The speed of play is good most of the time. We play a couple times a week and it is our first choice." - GolfPass Reviewer
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Hattiesburg Country Club
Green fee: $250
What they're saying: "I had the opportunity to play at the HCC, and it did not disappoint me. The greens were is great condition and the fairways were magnificent. The pro shop staff was top tier professionals! I cannot wait to play here again." - GolfPass Reviewer
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The Preserve Golf Club
Green fee: $150-$250
What they're saying: "Conditions were excellent. Very fast greens, about 13 on stimp. Practice facility was excellent with grass range, large putting green and practice sand trap and chipping area next to the 1st hole. The staff was super friendly and helpful. Nice restaurant and patio. You can sit outside and watch shots come in over the water on the signature 18th hole." - Handymn
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Lynrock Golf Course
Green fee: $36
What they're saying: "Very beautiful course. You can tell a lot of hard work is put into keeping the greens and the fairways are pristine. I highly recommended to go play." - GolfPass reviewer
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