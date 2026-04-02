Are these the 5 best Masters final rounds ever?

Few sporting events forge deeper emotional connections to their fans than the Masters Tournament.

Whether it's the overwhelming greenness of Augusta National Golf Club waking millions of golfers from their winter weariness or the hair-raising roars that echo through the Georgia Pines throughout the tournament, there is a comfort that comes over any avid viewer when that indelible piano melody plays.

The Masters has anchored my life as a golf fan. Growing up in Connecticut, early April weather typically showed winter's stubbornness. Immersing myself for a weekend in the deep greens of the grass and the pinks of blooming azaleas was always a comforting reminder that pleasant weather was not far away up north, either.

But for all the external trappings of the Masters, it's still the golf that has always been the most captivating part of golf's rite of spring. Even a mediocre event by Masters standards brings its share of dramatic moments because Augusta National is such a singularly exciting golf course to see the pros play. Even though the too-light regulation of golf equipment has forced it to stretch near to a breaking point on a few holes, the storied second nine remains one of the most volatile acreages in the sporting world. That makes it a reliably great stage, even for the middle of the field to showcase the dramatic possibilities on Masters Sunday.

It was hard to narrow this list down, but these are the best Masters final rounds I have witnessed in my life. Let me know if you agree or disagree.

(Just to warn you: I was born in October 1989, so Jack Nicklaus' 1986 triumph and sixth green jacket won't be on this list. Feel free to give your reminiscences of it and any other pre-1990 Masters in the comments, as well as other more recent years that have been significant to you.)

1997: The beginning of an era

Tiger Woods' thunderous 1997 Masters win sent a clear message to the sports world, announcing the arrival of an all-time great. Stephen Munday/Getty Images

YouTube | 1997 Masters Tournament Final Round Broadcast

Because I was only seven years old at the time, my memories of Tiger Woods' first Masters win are a little hazy, but it did happen about a year into my lifelong love-affair with the game. I remember my father corralling me and calling my attention to Woods' winning putt, allowing the first-hand memory of that triumphant fist pump to be etched in my brain.

I didn't realize how titanic an achievement his 12-shot margin of victory was at the time, but as I've gotten older it becomes more and more mind-blowing in retrospect, not just as a singular performance but a statement of his arrival.

2025: McIlroy at last

The release of more than a decade of built-up stress from pursuing the career grand slam punctuated Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters victory. Augusta National/Getty Images

YouTube | 2025 Masters Tournament Final Round Broadcast

Alternating between head-scratchers and haymakers and culminating in one of the most cathartic winning reactions any sport will ever see, Sunday, April 13, 2025 is a day few golf fans will forget, as Rory McIlroy finally cemented his place alongside five other golfers as an owner of a career grand slam.

Golf is a colossal struggle for everyone, and what made McIlroy's final-round 73 and subsequent playoff win so compelling was both how relatable it felt at times and how out-of-this-world impossible some of the most important shots of the day were. Almost no one else on earth can hit the 200-yard 7-iron McIlroy laced into the 15th green or the 8 iron he blasted on 17, but every one of us has made silly double-bogeys like the ones he made on the first and 13th holes. Likewise, we have all stood over a putt to win something and missed, like McIlroy did on 18 in regulation. The tension between bewildering misses and incredible successes is the essence of what it is to play golf in any competitive context, from a historic Masters down to a Saturday-morning match. The 2025 Masters let us see Rory McIlroy both standing apart from us and standing beside all of us golf sickos.

2019: Redemption

Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory will go down in history as one of sport's greatest comeback performances. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

YouTube | 2019 Masters Tournament Final Round Broadcast

It took a while for me to fully appreciate Tiger Woods' greatness, but it came into full focus in 2018 and 2019 as he battled seemingly insurmountable back injuries to return to the winner's circle. His win last year seemed almost divinely ordained, especially as the likes of Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari came a-cropper at the 12th and 15th holes, respectively, during Sunday's unusually early, weather-skirting final round.

It was a throwback to the 2000s, when fields seemed to wilt before his intimidating gaze and strut. Only this time, the challengers were mostly players who modeled their own games on Woods' supreme confidence and dedication to the craft. Rising above this new fray only crystallized his incomparable legend.

2004: Finally, Phil



Many great golfers have never won a major championship. At 34 years of age, after a slew of close calls, Phil Mickelson was well on his way toward that sort of mixed legacy. After a rough front nine that created a logjam atop the leaderboard, Mickelson put on a thrilling charge that included consecutive birdies from the 12th through 14th holes, a near-ace at 16 and the piece de resistance, a clutch 18-footer for birdie at 18 that capped off an inward-nine 31 and edged Ernie Els by a shot.

The moment Mickelson's putt curled into the cup on the final hole will forever be a signature moment in 21st-century golf history. Lefty's splaying leap into the air and the delirious roar of a crowd completely aware of the significance of the moment created a catharsis that will be hard to match in a future millennium's worth of Masters Tournaments.

2013: 'Come on, Ozzy!'



There is no doubt that the 2019 and 2004 Masters finales are more significant in the great sweep of golf history, but my all-time favorite conclusion was Adam Scott's triumph, not just for himself but for his country, over 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera. The main drama, compressed to the last hole of regulation and the ensuing playoff, comprises the finest hour of major championship theater I have ever seen.

Like Phil Mickelson nine years earlier, Adam Scott's 72nd-hole birdie putt came complete with tremendous added weight: not only was he seemingly overdue for a major championship, he was seeking to be the first Australian to don a green jacket after a series of countrymen's close calls. It was also raining, and he knew Angel Cabrera was standing in the 18th fairway tied with him for the lead. Scott's reaction when the putt dropped was out of character in its exuberance, showing the world just how much it meant to him.

Cabrera saw it all unfold from below. With his son on the bag, the enigmatic Argentine hit an absolute laser of an approach to two feet to set up the playoff. It's one of the most clutch shots I've ever seen, and as thrilling a punch-counterpunch sequence as golf has ever produced.

The playoff didn't disappoint, either. Cabrera nearly chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole - Augusta National's 18th - before both settled for pars. Then Scott struck the decisive blow with a birdie putt on 10, the second playoff hole, after Cabrera's own attempt just missed. This time the celebration was all relief: arms raised to the sky, rain falling across the Queenslander's laughing face. I'll never forget it.

Honorable Mention: Charl's charge in 2011 Although Rory McIlroy's 2025 triumph bumps this underrated Masters Sunday move out of the top 5, it's still worth mentioning. There may be no final leaderboard that does less justice to a Masters Sunday than 2011's. A quick glance reveals Charl Schwartzel's two-shot win over Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day, and another two shots' of cushion over a trio including Tiger Woods. But those who remember watching the Sunday telecast recall one of the most chaotic final rounds in Masters history. At the outset, the tournament seemed likely to be a runaway, as Rory McIlroy was ahead by four shots through 54 holes. But his infamous triple-bogey at the 10th started a three-hole stretch where he lost six shots to par, along with his chances to win. This blew the field wide open, with Scott and Day at various times looking like they'd be the first-ever Australian Masters champions, as well as cameo appearances by Woods, 2009 champion Angel Cabrera and then-top-ranked Luke Donald. But Schwartzel rose above the chaos, birdieing the last four holes to seize a first Masters title - his only major to date. (Note: GolfPass has a multi-part instruction series hosted by Charl Schwartzel as part of our Lessons with a Champion Golfer library. He's very thoughtful and has overcome injuries and significant swing changes in recent years.)

Editor's Note: This story originally published in 2020.