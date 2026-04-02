Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026

Looking for the best public golf courses in the Midwest?
We ranked 25 top public courses across 10 states — from Wisconsin's rolling terrain to Michigan's resort tracks — based on thousands of real golfer reviews.
For the first time, we've pitted the best courses of 10 different Midwest states against one another to come up with a regional "best-of" list that local golfers and traveling golf groups should find useful. Really good affordable public golf is found throughout the Midwest.
The best public golf courses in Wisconsin dominated with eight selections among the top 25. The best public golf courses in Michigan and the best golf courses in Indiana finished tied for second with four courses each. Two top Midwest resort golf courses from Boyne USA Resorts in Michigan are represented in our list. The best public golf courses in Illinois - which includes many top public golf courses near Chicago - was next in line with three selections. The best public courses from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio also were honored. None of the best public golf courses from Missouri or Kansas made the cut.
We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.
We make our Golfers' Choice lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).
Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in the Midwest or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed thousands of reviews of Midwest golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best public golf courses in the Midwest
Midwest states in Golfers' Choice 2026
The states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin comprise the Midwest for Golfers' Choice 2026. Check out each state's Golfers' Choice rankings below.
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The Jewel
What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - DevanteNew regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.
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Atkins Golf Club at the University of IllinoisUrbana, IllinoisPublic4.7633192235108
Green fee: $40-$50
What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362
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Sandy Pines Golf Club
Green fee: $75-$95
What they're saying: "Chicago area's best! One of my favorite courses here by Chicago. Staff is great all around." - monk28
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Mascoutin Golf ClubBerlin, WisconsinSemi-Private4.6822239422120
Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001
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Chippewa Golf Club
Green fee: $32-$55
What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew
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Glacier Wood Golf Club
Green fee: $29-$49
What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm
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Stillwater Valley Golf Club
Green fee: $24-$30
What they're saying: "Well worth the drive. For this time of year the course was in great condition. The fairways were very plush, almost perfect, like no one had taken any divots. Hats off to the team who maintain this course!!!! The carts and clubhouse are awesome too!. I`ll be Back!!" - jwhelp
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Covered Bridge Golf ClubSellersburg, IndianaSemi-Private4.7705024695407
Green fee: $56-$83+
What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman
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Keller Golf CourseMaplewood, MinnesotaPublic/Municipal4.8238639969170
Green fee: $55
What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy
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The Fortress Golf Course
What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995
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Glen Cairn Golf Course
Green fee: $50
What they're saying: "First time there. Great course off the beaten path. Needed my trucks GPS to find it. Had an 8:30 tee time. Only hickup was they had us making the turn after a league started. Other than that, everything was great. Course was in great condition, Greens and fairways were in great shape. Challenging layout with lots of ups and downs. Elevated greens and tee boxes with tree lined fairways. Staff was friendly as well. Will definitely be going back." - GolfPass reviewer
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Turtleback
Green fee: $85
Editor's Choice: Best Public Courses in the Midwest
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in the Midwest not featured in Golfers' Choice:Bay Harbor, MichiganResort4.555555555658Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.6719660837113Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.722448979636Roscommon, MichiganPublic4.722448979636French Lick, IndianaResort4.883928571433
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Village Links of Glen EllynGlen Ellyn, IllinoisPublic4.7510
Green fee: $67-$103
What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great layout...greens are smooth, fast and challenging. 5 sets of tees allow for all levels of player. Very reasonably priced, especially when comparing to similar courses in the area. Huge driving range with grass teas, and four practice greens, two for chipping practice. Can’t beat this place." - Djkooy
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Spring Valley Golf CourseSpring Valley, WisconsinPublic3.926793794443
Green fee: $34-$49
What they're saying: "Meticulously maintained course in rural setting. The course is difficult but fair with tree-lined fairways, well-groomed fairways and bunkers, and gently-sloped greens that roll true. There are many water hazards on course, but generally avoidable unless you hit a bad shot." - GolfPass Reviewer
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The Legacy Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$72
What they're saying: "Great course, great staff, wonderful experience. I would argue the best public course in Des Moines." - Rwynne3
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Skyline Golf Course
Green fee: $56
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the hilly layout that was a tough walk. For a municipal course, I found it to be in superb shape, the greens were better than some of the country clubs I have played this year. The rolling land the course is blessed with was used to create many scenic holes with great views off the tee." - hornedwoodchuck
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Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)Harbor Springs, MichiganResort4.971988795526
What they're saying: "Absolutely incredible track. Absolutely flawless golf with scenery that felt like Augusta. Have played Chambers and Pebble and this is up there in bucket lists of golf." - Rkylenorris
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Blackstone Golf Club
Green fee: $70-$111
What they're saying: "Best public course in McHenry County. Great conditions. Fun and challenging." - Bobbelke
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Glendarin Hills Golf Club
Green fee: $55-$110
What they're saying: "Glendarin Hills has a strong reputation, and it lived up to it today. Staff was very friendly despite a frost delay at the outset. As for the course itself it is in great shape for April, and the greens were fast. Do. Not. Get. Above. The. Hole. The starter said the greens were not up to the usual speed they keep them at, and if he was telling the truth then yikes as they were quite fast and freshly rolled." - DrOldSchool
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Bull At Pinehurst FarmsSheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.8953926398191
Green fee: $185
What they're saying: "First time playing The Bull and I wasn’t disappointed. Very windy and I felt it on the first 4 holes but much of the course is set lower than those holes and the wind wasn’t as bad. The course was in very good condition and is a great value comparing the rates to nearby Blackwolf Run." - carl7214020
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Lynx Golf Course
What they're saying: "A favorite course in the area. I'm picky about my courses. This course is 45 minutes from my house but for me up in the GR area still worth making the drive 2-3 times a year. It's always in great shape and the price is very fair considering the quality of the course. Great elevation changes and views. Pace of play is typical and it's usually not too difficult to get a tee time - probably because it is somewhat remote. I'd comp it with Stonehedge North, Ravines, and Thornapple Creek (closed permanently but included here for those of you who remember "back in the day")." - tbrown003
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Bullseye Golf Club
Green fee: $89
What they're saying: "Bullseye plays fast, in part, because balls are not easily lost. The ground under the trees is clear, making it easy to locate errant balls. The course is great. The guy in the pro shop is one of the nicest fellas. Love playing here." - TJME12
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Autumn Ridge Golf Club
Green fee: $59
What they're saying: "The course was in great condition, greens some what fast. some very challeging holes. Very scenic course." - Ottobond007
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Tatanka Golf Club
Green fee: $90-$95
What they're saying: "We came from Michigan to play this course, and it didn't disappoint! Greens, fairways, everything was in perfect condition. We will definitely play again!" - Ryan7621942
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Boyne Mountain Resort - Monument CourseBoyne Falls, MichiganResort4.545454545530
What they're saying: "Great Round. I played the Monument course today- Sunday morning, great weather, not crowded. Played 18 in 3:30. Course was in great shape. Challenging fairways from some of the tee (shots feature) a lot of elevation. Greens were in great shape as were fairways. Staff was very friendly. I rented clubs which were all fairly new Callaway clubs with (an) Odyssey putter. I’ll totally play this course again when in the area." - hartgreen
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