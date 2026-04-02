Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026

Wisconsin dominates our list of the best public golf courses in the Midwest.
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Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands Resort & CC: #18
A view of the 18th green at Arthur Hills from Boyne Highlands Resort & Country Club

Looking for the best public golf courses in the Midwest?

We ranked 25 top public courses across 10 states — from Wisconsin's rolling terrain to Michigan's resort tracks — based on thousands of real golfer reviews.

For the first time, we've pitted the best courses of 10 different Midwest states against one another to come up with a regional "best-of" list that local golfers and traveling golf groups should find useful. Really good affordable public golf is found throughout the Midwest.

The best public golf courses in Wisconsin dominated with eight selections among the top 25. The best public golf courses in Michigan and the best golf courses in Indiana finished tied for second with four courses each. Two top Midwest resort golf courses from Boyne USA Resorts in Michigan are represented in our list. The best public golf courses in Illinois - which includes many top public golf courses near Chicago - was next in line with three selections. The best public courses from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio also were honored. None of the best public golf courses from Missouri or Kansas made the cut.

Glade Springs Village - Woodhaven
Articles
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2026 introduces new regional ranking lists to help traveling golfers
April 2, 2026
Our new lists include best public golf courses in the Midwest, Southeast, West Coast and New England.
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By Jason Scott Deegan

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in the Midwest or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round. 

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed thousands of reviews of Midwest golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best public golf courses in the Midwest

Midwest states in Golfers' Choice 2026

The states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin comprise the Midwest for Golfers' Choice 2026. Check out each state's Golfers' Choice rankings below.

lac-la-belle.JPG
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Wisconsin - Golfers' Choice 2026
From great-value local courses to a major championship host, there's a lot to like about golf in the Badger State.
Alpine at Boyne Mountain Resort: #13
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Michigan - Golfers' Choice 2026
Michigan's best public golf courses are located throughout the Mitten state, plus a few in the rugged Upper Peninsula.
The Jewel GC: #2
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Minnesota - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a haven for top public golf courses.
Branson Hills Golf Club
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Missouri - Golfers' Choice 2026
The best public golf courses in Missouri can make for a great golf getaway. Our reviewers show you where to go.
Cherry Oaks GC
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Kansas - Golfers' Choice 2026
Head to the heartland to experience the best public courses in Kansas.
Tatanka GC: #5
Best 15 Public Golf Courses in Nebraska - Golfers' Choice 2026
Top golf courses line the prairies and sand belt of Nebraska. Our rankings show golfers where to play.
Shepherd's Crook GC: Aerial
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Illinois - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Illinois? Let our reviewers explain where.
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort - The Falls
Best 10 Public Golf Courses in Iowa - Golfers' Choice 2026
Want to play the best public golf courses in Iowa? Let GolfPass reviews be your guide.
Swan Lake Resort - Black: #14
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Indiana - Golfers' Choice 2026
The Hoosier state is a haven of top public golf courses. Let our rankings show you where to play.
Cumberland Trail golf course - 16th
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in Ohio - Golfers' Choice 2026
The best public golf courses in Ohio are spread throughout the state from Cleveland, Akron and Columbus down to Dayton and Cincinnati.

  1. The Jewel

    The Jewel GC: #2
    View Tee Times
    The Jewel Golf Club
    Lake City, Minnesota
    Semi-Private
    4.8249005896
    175
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Jewel is a hidden gem! Nice track in the state of Minnesota! Greens were nice fast, making it a very nice experience!" - Devante

    New regional ranking lists from Golfers' Choice 2026
    Apes Hill Club - aerial
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Caribbean - Golfers' Choice 2026
    The Caribbean islands are full of wonderful golf experiences if you follow the advice of GolfPass reviewers.
    Gamble Sands Course - hole 2
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses on the West Coast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    It's no surprise that California dominated our list of the best public golf courses on the West Coast.
    Tobacco Road - no. 18
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026
    In somewhat of a surprise, North Carolina dominated our list of the best public golf courses in the Southeast, edging out Florida.
    Sunday River Golf Club - mountains
    Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New England - Golfers' Choice 2026
    Massachusetts dominated our first ranking of the best public golf courses in New England.

  2. Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois

    Atkins GC at the University of Illinois
    View Tee Times
    Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois
    Urbana, Illinois
    Public
    4.7633192235
    108
    Write Review

    Green fee: $40-$50
    What they're saying: "Awesome conditions. Best conditioned public course in (the) area. Sand traps were the best I’ve seen in central Illinois. The staff were all very friendly and welcoming." - nitram362

  3. Sandy Pines Golf Club

    Sandy Pines GC
    View Tee Times
    Sandy Pines Golf Club
    DeMotte, Indiana
    Public
    4.8720767363
    204
    Write Review

    Green fee: $75-$95
    What they're saying: "Chicago area's best! One of my favorite courses here by Chicago. Staff is great all around." - monk28

  4. Mascoutin Golf Club

    Blue at Mascoutin GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Blue/Red at Mascoutin Golf Club
    Berlin, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.6822239422
    120
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52-$84 (for 27 holes)
    What they're saying: "Course was in great shape. It was a lot of fun to play. Staff was very friendly. Everyone there seem to enjoy their work." - rlw1001

  5. Chippewa Golf Club

    Chippewa GC: #16
    View Tee Times
    Chippewa Golf Club
    Doylestown, Ohio
    Public
    4.717086005
    494
    Write Review

    Green fee: $32-$55
    What they're saying: "Top notch Ohio conditions. First time playing (this year), we all did have a frost delay. (Welcome to) Ohio golf. Course was in incredible condition, wow. Layout is fantastic. We had a blast. Did get paired up with a guy claiming to be a +4 handicap who then shot a 130. Weird situation to be in but, that’s just humor. Course is amazing, go play it. We can’t wait to go back. Came from Youngstown." - danpew

  6. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Glacier Wood GC: #3
    View Tee Times
    Glacier Wood Golf Club
    Iola, Wisconsin
    Semi-Private
    4.8459632234
    267
    Write Review

    Green fee: $29-$49
    What they're saying: "Excellent condition. Glacier Wood never disappoints. Greens are in great shape. Golf course plays very fair." - reiffm

  7. Stillwater Valley Golf Club

    Stillwater Valley GC: #12
    View Tee Times
    Stillwater Valley Golf Club
    Versailles, Ohio
    Public
    4.6086319585
    65
    Write Review

    Green fee: $24-$30
    What they're saying: "Well worth the drive. For this time of year the course was in great condition. The fairways were very plush, almost perfect, like no one had taken any divots. Hats off to the team who maintain this course!!!! The carts and clubhouse are awesome too!. I`ll be Back!!" - jwhelp

  8. Covered Bridge Golf Club

    Covered Bridge GC
    View Tee Times
    Covered Bridge Golf Club
    Sellersburg, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.7705024695
    407
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56-$83+
    What they're saying: "Covered Bridge is a great course. Tough and well maintained even after a major flood in the area." - natetroutman

  9. Keller Golf Course

    Keller GC
    View Tee Times
    Keller Golf Course
    Maplewood, Minnesota
    Public/Municipal
    4.8238639969
    170
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55
    What they're saying: "Keller is a historical staple of St. Paul. This was first time playing there this year. I'll be back to play again. The pin placements were tough, the greens were set at a quick nice pace. For a public county owned course I highly recommend playing here a few times if (you) get the opportunity." - PinHiGuy

  10. The Fortress Golf Course

    The Fortress
    View Tee Times
    The Fortress Golf Course
    Frankenmuth, Michigan
    Public
    4.8423132398
    259
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Course is Great Shape. Probably one last go around here at the Fortress for the year, but this course never disappoints. We love playing this course! Can’t wait for next season to come again!" - dlp1995

  11. Glen Cairn Golf Course

    Glen Cairn GC: 6th green
    Glen Cairn Golf Course
    Ogdensburg, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7886178862
    42
    Write Review

    Green fee: $50
    What they're saying: "First time there. Great course off the beaten path. Needed my trucks GPS to find it. Had an 8:30 tee time. Only hickup was they had us making the turn after a league started. Other than that, everything was great. Course was in great condition, Greens and fairways were in great shape. Challenging layout with lots of ups and downs. Elevated greens and tee boxes with tree lined fairways. Staff was friendly as well. Will definitely be going back." - GolfPass reviewer

  12. Turtleback

    Turtleback: #18, clubhouse
    View Tee Times
    Turtleback
    Rice Lake, Wisconsin
    Public
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

    Green fee: $85

    Editor's Choice: Best Public Courses in the Midwest

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some other top public golf courses in the Midwest not featured in Golfers' Choice:

    Straits Course at Whistling Straits: #7
    Straits Golf Course at Whistling Straits
    Sheboygan, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.7692307692
    26
    Write Review
    20371.jpg
    Irish Course at Whistling Straits
    Sheboygan, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8991596639
    18
    Write Review
    bay-harbor-preserve2-6587568.jpg
    View Tee Times
    The Preserve/Links at Bay Harbor Golf Club
    Bay Harbor, Michigan
    Resort
    4.5555555556
    58
    Write Review
    Forest Dunes GC
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.6719660837
    113
    Write Review
    The Loop at Forest Dunes
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club - Red Course at The Loop
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.7224489796
    36
    Write Review
    Forest Dunes GC - Black
    View Tee Times
    Forest Dunes Golf Club - Black Course at The Loop
    Roscommon, Michigan
    Public
    4.7224489796
    36
    Write Review
    Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
    Breezy Point Resort - Deacon's Lodge
    Breezy Point, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.925
    21
    Write Review
    The Classic at Madden's on Gull Lake: #17
    The Classic at Madden's on Gull Lake
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.9404761905
    15
    Write Review
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Lehman 18
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Lehman 18
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.0
    3
    Write Review
    French Lick Pete Dye Course at Dusk
    French Lick Resort - The Pete Dye Course
    French Lick, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8888888889
    27
    Write Review
    French Lick Resort - The Donald Ross Course
    French Lick Resort - The Donald Ross Course
    French Lick, Indiana
    Resort
    4.8839285714
    33
    Write Review

  13. Village Links of Glen Ellyn

    Village Links of Glen Ellyn
    View Tee Times
    Eighteen Hole at Village Links of Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn, Illinois
    Public
    4.75
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$103
    What they're saying: "Beautiful course, great layout...greens are smooth, fast and challenging. 5 sets of tees allow for all levels of player. Very reasonably priced, especially when comparing to similar courses in the area. Huge driving range with grass teas, and four practice greens, two for chipping practice. Can’t beat this place." - Djkooy

  14. Spring Valley Golf Course

    Spring Valley GC
    View Tee Times
    Spring Valley Golf Course
    Spring Valley, Wisconsin
    Public
    3.9267937944
    43
    Write Review

    Green fee: $34-$49
    What they're saying: "Meticulously maintained course in rural setting. The course is difficult but fair with tree-lined fairways, well-groomed fairways and bunkers, and gently-sloped greens that roll true. There are many water hazards on course, but generally avoidable unless you hit a bad shot." - GolfPass Reviewer

  15. The Legacy Golf Club

    Legacy GC
    The Legacy Golf Club
    Norwalk, Iowa
    Public
    4.9215686275
    9
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$72
    What they're saying: "Great course, great staff, wonderful experience. I would argue the best public course in Des Moines." - Rwynne3

  16. Skyline Golf Course

    Skyline GC
    Skyline Golf Course
    Black River Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8492063492
    22
    Write Review

    Green fee: $56
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed the hilly layout that was a tough walk. For a municipal course, I found it to be in superb shape, the greens were better than some of the country clubs I have played this year. The rolling land the course is blessed with was used to create many scenic holes with great views off the tee." - hornedwoodchuck

  17. Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)

    bh-hills13earlyfall-2100x1400-300-rgb.jpg
    View Tee Times
    Arthur Hills at The Highlands (Boyne)
    Harbor Springs, Michigan
    Resort
    4.9719887955
    26
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Absolutely incredible track. Absolutely flawless golf with scenery that felt like Augusta. Have played Chambers and Pebble and this is up there in bucket lists of golf." - Rkylenorris

  18. Blackstone Golf Club

    Blackstone GC: #11
    Blackstone Golf Club
    Marengo, Illinois
    Public
    4.9473684211
    420
    Write Review

    Green fee: $70-$111
    What they're saying: "Best public course in McHenry County. Great conditions. Fun and challenging." - Bobbelke

  19. Glendarin Hills Golf Club

    Glendarin Hills GC
    Glendarin Hills Golf Club
    Angola, Indiana
    Resort
    4.9736842105
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $55-$110
    What they're saying: "Glendarin Hills has a strong reputation, and it lived up to it today. Staff was very friendly despite a frost delay at the outset. As for the course itself it is in great shape for April, and the greens were fast. Do. Not. Get. Above. The. Hole. The starter said the greens were not up to the usual speed they keep them at, and if he was telling the truth then yikes as they were quite fast and freshly rolled." - DrOldSchool

  20. Bull At Pinehurst Farms

    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    View Tee Times
    Bull at Pinehurst Farms
    Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
    Public
    4.8953926398
    191
    Write Review

    Green fee: $185
    What they're saying: "First time playing The Bull and I wasn’t disappointed. Very windy and I felt it on the first 4 holes but much of the course is set lower than those holes and the wind wasn’t as bad. The course was in very good condition and is a great value comparing the rates to nearby Blackwolf Run." - carl7214020

  21. Lynx Golf Course

    Lynx GC: Aerial
    View Tee Times
    Lynx Golf Course
    Otsego, Michigan
    Public
    4.7803030303
    24
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "A favorite course in the area. I'm picky about my courses. This course is 45 minutes from my house but for me up in the GR area still worth making the drive 2-3 times a year. It's always in great shape and the price is very fair considering the quality of the course. Great elevation changes and views. Pace of play is typical and it's usually not too difficult to get a tee time - probably because it is somewhat remote. I'd comp it with Stonehedge North, Ravines, and Thornapple Creek (closed permanently but included here for those of you who remember "back in the day")." - tbrown003

  22. Bullseye Golf Club

    Bullseye GC: #11
    View Tee Times
    Bullseye Golf Club
    Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
    Private
    4.75
    26
    Write Review

    Green fee: $89
    What they're saying: "Bullseye plays fast, in part, because balls are not easily lost. The ground under the trees is clear, making it easy to locate errant balls. The course is great. The guy in the pro shop is one of the nicest fellas. Love playing here." - TJME12

  23. Autumn Ridge Golf Club

    Autumn Ridge GC
    Autumn Ridge Golf Club
    Fort Wayne, Indiana
    Semi-Private
    4.2857142857
    28
    Write Review

    Green fee: $59
    What they're saying: "The course was in great condition, greens some what fast. some very challeging holes. Very scenic course." - Ottobond007

  24. Tatanka Golf Club

    Tatanka GC: #14
    View Tee Times
    Tatanka Golf Club
    Niobrara, Nebraska
    Resort
    4.9663865546
    27
    Write Review

    Green fee: $90-$95
    What they're saying: "We came from Michigan to play this course, and it didn't disappoint! Greens, fairways, everything was in perfect condition. We will definitely play again!" - Ryan7621942

  25. Boyne Mountain Resort - Monument Course

    boyne-mountain-monument18-6587159.jpg
    View Tee Times
    The Monument at Boyne Mountain Resort
    Boyne Falls, Michigan
    Resort
    4.5454545455
    30
    Write Review

    What they're saying: "Great Round. I played the Monument course today- Sunday morning, great weather, not crowded. Played 18 in 3:30. Course was in great shape. Challenging fairways from some of the tee (shots feature) a lot of elevation. Greens were in great shape as were fairways. Staff was very friendly. I rented clubs which were all fairly new Callaway clubs with (an) Odyssey putter. I’ll totally play this course again when in the area." - hartgreen

Golfers' Choice 2026
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Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

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