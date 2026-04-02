Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Midwest - Golfers' Choice 2026

Looking for the best public golf courses in the Midwest?

We ranked 25 top public courses across 10 states — from Wisconsin's rolling terrain to Michigan's resort tracks — based on thousands of real golfer reviews.

For the first time, we've pitted the best courses of 10 different Midwest states against one another to come up with a regional "best-of" list that local golfers and traveling golf groups should find useful. Really good affordable public golf is found throughout the Midwest.

The best public golf courses in Wisconsin dominated with eight selections among the top 25. The best public golf courses in Michigan and the best golf courses in Indiana finished tied for second with four courses each. Two top Midwest resort golf courses from Boyne USA Resorts in Michigan are represented in our list. The best public golf courses in Illinois - which includes many top public golf courses near Chicago - was next in line with three selections. The best public courses from Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio also were honored. None of the best public golf courses from Missouri or Kansas made the cut.

We create our annual Golfers' Choice lists by curating the reviews submitted by everyday golfers. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages.

We make our Golfers' Choice lists user friendly for the public golfer. Simply click on the photo of each course to learn more about the facility or to book a tee time (in most cases).

Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in the Midwest or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review your latest round.

How the Rankings Are Determined

Review Requirements We analyzed thousands of reviews of Midwest golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

GolfPass Rating Index This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

Who This List Is Best For Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.