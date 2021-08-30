The 2021 AIG Women's Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links featured one of the most crowded late-Sunday leaderboards in recent major championship history. At one point, six players shared the lead during the final round. In the end, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist secured her third career major championship victory, holding off Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas and Madelene Sagstrom by a single shot.

The AIG Women's Open Championship has been at the forefront of increased efforts throughout professional golf to make big-time tournament purses more equitable between the highest levels of both the men's and women's games. The 2021 championship awarded $5.8 million in prize money, with Nordqvist taking home $870,000 for the win. From 2022 forward, presenting sponsor AIG and The R&A plan for the purse to be at least $6.8 million. A coalescing rota of prestigious host venues to rival that of The Open Championship will also help raise the prestige of this great event.

Here are the future host golf courses for the AIG Women's Open Championship through the year 2025:

2022 AIG Women's Open Championship

Muirfield - Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland

Architects: Devereux Emmet; Robert Trent Jones, Sr.; Rees Jones; Andrew Green

Private

2023 AIG Women's Open Championship

Walton Heath Golf Club - Walton-on-the-Hill, Surrey, England

Architects: Herbert Fowler, Donald Steel, Tom MacKenzie, Martin Ebert (Old and New)

Private

2024 AIG Women's Open Championship

St. Andrews Links (Old) - St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Architects: Unknown, Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris

Municipal (St. Andrews Links Trust)

2025 AIG Women's Open Championship

Royal Porthcawl Golf Club - Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales

Architects: J.H. Taylor, Fred Hawtree, Tom Simpson, Tom MacKenzie, Martin Ebert

Private