History may well look back on the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as the first big step by one of the game's great players. At the Atlanta Athletic Club's Highlands Course, Korda notched an impressive three-stroke victory over fellow American Lizette Salas to claim her first LPGA major championship. The win also propelled Korda to the top spot in the Rolex Rankings, placing an American there for the first time in seven years.

The KPMG Women's PGA has grown in prestige as a major championship in recent years as it has visited some of the game's great tournament venues. In 2019, Australian Hannah Green won the event when it was played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Edina, Minn.; and in 2020, Sei Young Kim captured the title at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Penn.

Several future host golf courses for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship have been announced through the year 2031:

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club (Blue Course) - Bethesda, Mary.

Architects: Devereux Emmet; Robert Trent Jones, Sr.; Rees Jones; Andrew Green

Private

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower) - Springfield, N.J.

Architects: A.W. Tillinghast, Rees Jones, Gil Hanse

Private

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Host venue not yet announced.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

Architects: Gil Hanse (East Course), Beau Welling (West Course)

Resort

2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Host venue not yet announced.

2027 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club (Blue Course) - Bethesda, Mary.

Architects: Devereux Emmet; Robert Trent Jones, Sr.; Rees Jones; Andrew Green

Private

2028-2030 KPMG Women's PGA Championships

Host venues not yet announced.

2031 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

PGA Frisco - Frisco, Texas

Architects: Gil Hanse (East Course), Beau Welling (West Course)

Resort