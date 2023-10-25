GolfPass Gear Report: October 2023

It's the end of the golf season for much of the country as fall turns colder and gloomier by the day.

But, don't give up hope yet. Sometimes, fall weather can surprise, leading to a stretch of warm enough temperatures that unlocks chances for bonus golf. For those lucky enough to live in warmer climates down South or out West, the season marches on. We've got golf gear suggestions for both golfers - the player closing down the season and the golfer who's fall weather delivers some of the best temperatures of the year.

This October Gear Report showcases a product we reviewed as part of our summer walking series, an indoor putting mat that could help dial in a proper stroke indoors this winter, a unique golf card game and a must-have fall laying piece. Take a look:

Walking with the Sun Mountain Speed Cart

The Sun Mountain Speed Cart VR1 push cart is one of golf's best ways to walk. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The 'OG' of walking carts continues to be a handy tool for walking golfers who are ready to quit carrying the bag. Prior to the Speed Cart’s introduction in 1999, the three-wheeled, ergonomically efficient, folding push cart did not exist in the game. Fast forward a couple decades and the latest version, the VRI, is still a popular choice in a crowded market. Weighing less than 18 pounds, it comes in multiple colors and folds in two steps to efficiently fit into your trunk. New features include a redesigned handle that allows for a larger mesh head-cover tray, which can hold a rangefinder or speaker, and improved upper and lower brackets to keep your bag securely in place. It seems to glide down the fairway. Cost: $289 - Jason Scott Deegan

PrimePutt's high-qualify, no-frills putting mat

The PrimePutt putting mat is an oasis of calm in the midst of a toddler-run living room. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

I like simple golf products. I'd much prefer something long-lasting, with high-quality materials, rather than bells and whistles and the sense that it'll go out of fashion soon. So when PrimePutt's Standard 3-foot-by-9-foot putting mat arrived and unrolled completely flat - no ridges, no fuss - on my living room floor, I had the sense that I had a winner. After a couple of weeks of rolling 3- and 6-footers (small white hash marks on the side of the mat indicate these distances) into one of its three shallow cups, backed by a sturdy wood guard rail, I was even more sure. If you just want to practice your putting indoors - no app necessary - you'll appreciate the simple effectiveness of a PrimePutt mat. Cost: $389 - Tim Gavrich

A fall golf must-have from Galvin Green

The Dennis mid-layer full zip from Galvin Green will keep you warm for those chilly fall mornings. Courtesy of Henrik Appelholm

We've always thought of Galvin Green strictly for its legendary rain gear. A week playing golf in London this fall taught us that its clothing pieces are just as good. We wore the Dennis, an insulating mid-layer piece, every single morning. It felt like a warm hug, keeping the heat in, while being as soft and flexible as needed to swing without restrictions. It's impressive how a layer that feels so thin and light can protect the body temperature so well. The slim fabric works as an added barrier of protection under rain gear when the rain and cold comes, too. Cost: $179 - JSD

Spice up your round with 'Bad Cards Good Golfers'

The Bad Cards Fore Good Golfers card game could make your rounds much more interesting. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

If you take a golf a little too seriously or your foursome needs a little change of pace, have we got a solution for you. A new card game called "Bad Cards Good Golfers" will add some fun, and wackiness, to your rounds. There are different sets, depending upon which way you want things to go ... the Bad Cards Fore Good Golfers main game or the Gambling edition, plus the Drinkin' Rules and Mas Fiesta! expansion packs. It's worth noting that the first card that comes out of the main pack features a lawyer's disclaimer that reads: "Misuse of products sold by BAD CARDS LLC involves serious risks." Don't let it scare you. Everyone in the group starts with a HardPass card, which is essentially a 'get out of jail free' card. From there, each player draws a new card before he or she tees off on every hole. There are five categories of cards, ranging from 'Sucks 4 U' to 'Party!', that will determine how you play the hole. A 'Sucks 4 U' card might require you to play the hole with only one club or putt with a driver. The "Get that Green" Party! card lets everyone record a score as soon as their ball is on the green. Whoever has the lowest score at the end of the round wins. As long as you're mindful of pace of play, the shenanigans from this card game could really deliver a memorable round with your crew. Cost: $29.99 - JSD

